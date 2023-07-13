CLAIRE'S INTRODUCES A NEW IMAGE AND ATTITUDE FOR ITS INDUSTRY-LEADING PIERCING BUSINESS

'Pierced by Claire's' brings a fresh new look to ears everywhere that reimagines the legacy of the brand's piercing service for a new age, continuing to inspire self-expression in Gen Zalpha

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 40 years and tens of millions of ears pierced, global fashion brand Claire's continues to be a trusted and favorite destination for the first or first of many piercings for generations. Now, the brand has created a distinct point of view and cultural voice for the piercing business, unveiling Pierced by Claire's. The new visual identity reimagines Claire's legacy piercing business, introducing an updated experience with a bold and inspiring attitude for this generation and the next. It will all be supported by a full-funnel marketing plan, including TV ads and a valuable 'Free earrings for a year' offering that will have the world signing up to be pierced by Claire's.

"For more than 40 years, we have created a deep connection with our consumers through our industry-leading piercing business, delivering an experience they can trust, styles that excite them and a memorable visit to Claire's," said Ryan Vero, Chief Executive Officer. "Piercing creates a deep connection with our consumers and draws new people and returning customers to our brand and stores every year, and we are proud to build on that legacy to meet the next generation."

Pierced by Claire's is led by a visually disruptive new identity, including a modern new logo, vibrant branding and playfully conversational voice to elevate the customer experience in stores and across digital channels worldwide. The brand is also introducing 'Pierce,' a digital character who personifies the joy of getting pierced with Claire's trend-forward earring style and assortment. Present across the brand's marketing, he will assist consumers throughout their piercing and online shopping journeys alongside several supporting 'phygital' characters that live both digitally and physically.

"As we continue to transform into a global fashion brand powerhouse, we have elevated what makes Claire's special and created immersive new experiences that envelop and inspire young people," said Kristin Patrick, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer. "Pierced by Claire's builds on our purpose of self-expression with a reimagined piercing experience and a unique point of view that continues to embed us in culture and positions the brand for its future."

Alongside the campaign launch, Claire's will offer consumers 'Free earrings for a year', an exciting opportunity to earn a free pair of earrings every month for a year when they get pierced in-store! This is the first of many exciting activations and initiatives that will make consumers' first or next piercing hard to resist.

Pierced by Claire's will extend this new attitude with a showcase of ear-styles through 'EarPrint', inviting Gen Zalpha to express themselves and showcase their own personal design through their EarPrint, a style identifier as unique as each person's fingerprint. Inspiring consumers to create distinct and personalized ear designs through multiple piercing selections that express their style, EarPrint reinforces Claire's brand purpose of empowering young people to embrace and celebrate their individuality. To showcase this powerful equity, Claire's Creative Director in Residence Nicola Formichetti tapped into the power of AI to create digital images that give consumers a glimpse into the many ways they can curate their EarPrint with Claire's piercing services and jewelry.

Claire's new brand identity will shine through in every detail of its piercing experience, from new Piercing Specialist attire, to pop-up piercing events at the brand's global stores and new merch. The experience is already evident at the brand's new flagship location in Paris as well as within stores throughout the EU. Claire's will also drive awareness with its second-ever TV spot rolling out across Connected TV as a part of a fully integrated omni-channel campaign.

The introduction of Pierced by Claire's comes just in time to get ready for the back-to-school season, creating the perfect opportunity for Gen Zalpha to express their personal style or add to their EarPrint with a new piercing or one of Claire's proprietary earring styles. To schedule a piercing appointment, find a store near you or learn more about earning Free earrings for a year, visit claires.com/piercing and share on social media using #PiercedbyClaires and #EarPrint.

