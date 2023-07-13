Shutterstock Becomes the Official Photographic Imagery Supplier of Premier League Football Club Tottenham Hotspur

Shutterstock Editorial Continues Investment in Sports Photography, Capturing the Heart of the Action and Excitement of Tottenham Hotspur Games for Fans Across the Globe

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), a premier partner for transformative brands, digital media and marketing companies, today announced its official photography supplier relationship with Premier League football club Tottenham Hotspur. Beginning July 13, 2023, Shutterstock will serve as the Official Photography Supplier for all Tottenham Hotspur matches, as well as represent its archive featuring iconic images, behind the scenes shots and the fan community at large.

"This partnership reinforces our commitment to sports globally, while providing white glove photography services."

This expansive deal brings together two leaders in their respective fields and will further Shutterstock's reach into the world of sport while enabling them to share content from Tottenham Hotspur Football Club to its enthusiastic, dedicated fans across the globe. In addition to capturing all of the action on the field, Shutterstock photography will be featured at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – the largest football club stadium in London.

"We are thrilled to be working with Tottenham Hotspur," said Candice Murray, Vice President of Editorial at Shutterstock. "This partnership reinforces our commitment to sports globally, while providing white glove photography services. Our world-class team is looking forward to working with the team at Tottenham to capture the best and most relevant, on-brand content as part of this significant partnership."

Pierre-Olivier Bouche, Media Director, said, "Our new partnership with Shutterstock will help us to continue to develop and innovate our photography portfolio. The team at Shutterstock and their services are industry leading and we look forward to working together to further enrich the content made available across our various channels and platforms."

The relationship is part of Shutterstock's greater strategic vision to grow its domestic and international sports business and be at the center of sports content capture across all countries and sports.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) is a premier partner for transformative brands, digital media and marketing companies, empowering the world to create with confidence. Fueled by millions of creators around the world, a growing data engine and a fearless approach to product innovation, Shutterstock is the leading global platform for licensing from the most extensive and diverse collection of high-quality 3D models, videos, music, photographs, vectors and illustrations. From the world's largest content marketplace, to breaking news and A-list entertainment editorial access, to all-in-one content editing platform and studio production service—all using the latest in innovative technology—Shutterstock offers the most comprehensive selection of resources to bring storytelling to life.

