TEAMSTERS STATEMENT ON SAG-AFTRA STRIKE

WASHINGTON, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien and Teamsters Motion Picture Division Director Lindsay Dougherty regarding negotiations between the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP):

"The Teamsters stand with SAG-AFTRA members in their fight for a fair contract.

"More than 180,000 SAG-AFTRA and WGA members are now on strike, demanding to be compensated and respected for their labor.

"Greedy studios have brought this strike on themselves. These multibillion-dollar corporations—including Amazon, Netflix, Disney, and Apple—are only successful because of the hard work of union members.

"Workers in this industry are united. They are demanding to be paid their fair share of the wealth they generate for the studios. Teamsters are proud to stand with them in this fight and will continue honoring picket lines."

