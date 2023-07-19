Woman-Owned Health and Wellness Company Fights to Put an End to Human Trafficking

LANSING, Mich., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Self care that gives back" is Nuvita's slogan for a reason. Amanda Fata, founder, owner, and CEO of Nuvita, built her company on the foundation of empowering women and supporting organizations who fight to end human trafficking and child exploitation.

Nuvita proudly sells only the best wellness products while fighting to end human trafficking and child exploitation.

About Amanda Fata

Amanda was born and raised in Lansing, Michigan, where, from a young age, she struggled with anxiety, asthma, and ADHD. After high school, Amanda became a single mom to her daughter, Layla, before reconnecting with her now-husband and starting a family of their own. She became an advocate for natural remedies to heal from her struggles and turned to cannabis. Over time, as she did further research, Amanda decided to make the switch from THC-dominant cannabis to hemp-derived cannabinoids such as CBD, CBN, and CBG, as their potential benefits are remarkable. Amanda combined this passion for natural health with her innate desire to give back and created Nuvita, a company she is incredibly proud of.

Built on Exceptional Values

From the very beginning, Nuvita was built on Amanda's strong values of wellness, individual empowerment, family and friends, faith, and community. Passionate and driven, Amanda wanted her company to offer only the very best products; products that would help and truly make a difference in people's lives. Further, Amanda wanted Nuvita to be a real opportunity for women to earn and contribute to their financial needs and even gain financial independence. Most importantly, Amanda wanted to create a company that would be mission-driven and an instrument in the world to combat human trafficking and child exploitation.

Nuvita is Born

In 2019, Nuvita launched its online presence and began changing lives. Having an already strong online presence as an influencer, Amanda decided to give others the same opportunity. Nuvita began as an affiliate program where influencers could share a personalized discount code with their followers and receive commissions from their orders. As the company grew, Nuvita wanted to do more and give their affiliates their own opportunity to build their own team of affiliates and earn additional commissions. This enhanced affiliate program is unique and a true opportunity for all who want to join the Nuvita community.

Only The Best

Nuvita proudly sells only the best quality products. Every batch of every product made at Nuvita goes through rigorous, comprehensive lab testing, is certified organic, vegan, glyphosate residual free, and pesticide free. All lab results are posted on their website so you know exactly what you are getting. Quality and transparency are key.

"I don't only sell CBD, I help to build people up. CBD is just the vehicle that helps me reach so many," Amanda shared. To her, CBD was the way to improving people's lives and making a difference in her community. Little did she know, her company would soon become a nationwide hit.

Nuvita Gives Back

A key component Amanda wanted to include in her business was service. "Being rooted in service to give back to the survivors of human trafficking coupled with my infatuation for organic health practices is what drove me to create this brand," Fata said. When she launched Nuvita, she committed to donate a percentage of their monthly sales to charities or organizations that support women and children who come from abusive or trafficked situations. To date, Nuvita has been able to donate to over 40 different charities all over the US for a combined $136,000.

Some of the organizations Nuvita has supported over the years are:

House of Promise

Operation Underground Railroad

Sacred Beginnings

Children's Recovery Center

Dahlia's Hope

Exodus Cry

YWCA

I Support The Girls

and so many more.

Nuvita Today

Currently, Nuvita has over 20 cannabinoid-based products ranging from tinctures, to edibles, topicals, pet products, and more. Based on this strong portfolio of products, Nuvita is now expanding into the health and wellness space with their upcoming release of nutritional supplements. At Nuvita's convention on August 5, 2023, Nuvita will announce the launch of additional health and wellness products as well as many other business enhancements. Based on Nuvita's success, Amanda's vision continues to expand while remaining committed to serving communities by giving back to the survivors of human trafficking.

Connect With Nuvita

Want to learn more about Nuvita? Find more information on their products, company, and opportunity by visiting https://nuvitacbd.com. For any questions and/or inquiries, please send an email to info@nuvitacbd.com.

