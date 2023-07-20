SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Passport Shipping, the modern international shipping carrier for e-commerce, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Tom Griffin as President. In his new role, Tom will be responsible for overseeing all go-to-market functions, including sales, marketing, customer success, and onboarding.

Tom GriffinPresident, Passport Shipping (PRNewswire)

e-Commerce Veteran Tom Griffin Joins Passport Shipping as President to Oversee Go-To-Market Functions

With over 20 years of experience in the e-commerce industry, Tom brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Passport Shipping. He has held multiple senior positions throughout his career in sales, business development, strategy, and M&A. Tom has unique experience across the e-commerce value chain, helping guide multiple organizations from disruptor to market leadership positions. This includes Yantra, an early innovator in distributed order management solutions for e-commerce fulfillment (acquired by Sterling Commerce), and Demandware, where Tom was an early member of the leadership team that guided the company from cloud disruptor of the e-commerce platform market to market leader, IPO, and acquisition by Salesforce.

"I am excited to join Passport Shipping and contribute to the company's continued success in revolutionizing the international e-commerce shipping industry," said Tom Griffin. "Passport's commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions aligns perfectly with my passion for driving growth and delivering exceptional results. I look forward to collaborating with the great team at Passport and leveraging our collective expertise to fuel the company's expansion."

"We are thrilled to welcome Tom Griffin as our new President," said Alex Yancher, CEO of Passport Shipping. "Tom's extensive background and demonstrated leadership abilities make him the ideal candidate to lead our Go-To-Market and revenue-generating functions. His experience in the e-commerce and software industries will be instrumental in driving our company's growth strategies forward. We are confident that Tom will play a pivotal role in shaping the future success of Passport Shipping."

About Passport Shipping

Passport Shipping is the modern international shipping carrier for e-commerce.

With best-in-class parcel logistics, an in-house team of shipping and compliance experts, and a user-friendly software platform, Passport is the shipping carrier that growth-focused brands trust to expand their business internationally.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Passport Shipping