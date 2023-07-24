Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results And Quarterly Cash Dividend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: MCBI), the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today announced earnings and related data as of and for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share, our eleventh consecutive quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on September 1, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 7, 2023.

Highlights

The following tables highlight the trends that the Company believes are most relevant to understanding the performance of the Company as of and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, adjusted results (which are non-GAAP financial measures), reflect adjustments for realized and unrealized investment gains and losses, PPP fee accretion (net of the amortization of PPP deferred loan costs and one-time PPP bonuses), gains from the sale of fixed assets, the provision for credit losses, the provision for (recovery of) unfunded loan commitments, and the impact of a fraudulent wire loss incurred in the second quarter of 2022 and a recovery associated with that loss in the first quarter of 2023. See Appendix B to this press release for more information on our tax equivalent net interest margin. All financial information in this press release is unaudited.





For the Three Months Ended June 30,



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)























2023



2022























GAAP

Adjusted (1)



GAAP

Adjusted (1) Net income $ 2,459

2,202

$ 4,565

5,909 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.39

0.35

$ 0.73

0.95 Return on average assets (ROAA)

0.59 %

0.53 %



1.29 %

1.67 % Return on average equity

8.13 %

7.28 %



15.81 %

20.47 % Noninterest expense to average assets

1.47 %

1.47 %



1.68 %

1.63 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

2.09 %

2.09 %



3.76 %

3.75 %



















Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1) $



2,315

$



6,327 Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)





0.55 %







1.79 %



















(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.















For the Six Months Ended June 30,



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)























2023



2022























GAAP

Adjusted (1)



GAAP

Adjusted (1) Net income $ 4,817

5,258

$ 9,330

11,492 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.77

0.84

$ 1.50

1.85 Return on average assets (ROAA)

0.58 %

0.63 %



1.34 %

1.66 % Return on average equity

8.02 %

8.75 %



15.87 %

19.54 % Noninterest expense to average assets

1.47 %

1.47 %



1.63 %

1.57 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

2.32 %

2.32 %



3.74 %

3.70 %



















Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1) $



5,852

$



13,084 Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)





0.71 %







1.89 %



















(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.















As of and for the



As of and for the



As of and for the



3 Months Ended



3 Months Ended



12 Months Ended



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



2023



2023



2022





















(Dollars in thousands, except share data) Asset Quality















Non-performing loans $ 610

$ 458

$ 1,277 Real estate owned $ -

$ -

$ - Non-performing assets $ 747

$ 458

$ 1,277 Non-performing loans to total loans

0.04 %



0.03 %



0.10 % Non-performing assets to total assets

0.04 %



0.04 %



0.08 % Year-to-date net charge-offs $ 49

$ 23

$ 89 Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans

1962.95 %



2688.43 %



990.21 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans

0.85 %



0.90 %



0.96 %

















Other Data















Cash dividends declared $ 0.160

$ 0.160

$ 0.160 Shares outstanding

6,365,096



6,360,895



6,361,494 Book and tangible book value per share (2) $ 19.00

$ 18.95

$ 18.43 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (AOCI) per share

(2.78)



(3)



(2.83) Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (1) (2)

21.78

$ 21.52

$ 21.26 Closing market price per common share $ 16.50

$ 23.51

$ 27.75 Closing price to book value ratio

86.84 %



124.06 %



150.53 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio

7.04 %



7.10 %



7.33 % Bank regulatory leverage ratio

9.72 %



9.80 %



9.45 %

















(1) As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, this is a non-GAAP financial measure









(2) The Company does not have any intangible assets

















Five Quarter Trends





For the Three Months Ended



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

























2023

2022



June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30



GAAP

GAAP

GAAP

GAAP

GAAP Net income $ 2,459 $ 2,358 $ 3,788 $ 5,322 $ 4,565 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.39 $ 0.38 $ 0.61 $ 0.85 $ 0.73 Return on average assets (ROAA)

0.59 %

0.57 %

0.96 %

1.40 %

1.29 % Return on average equity

8.13 %

7.89 %

13.15 %

18.36 %

15.81 % Noninterest expense to average assets

1.47 %

1.47 %

1.69 %

1.49 %

1.68 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

2.09 %

2.55 %

3.22 %

3.66 %

3.76 %

























2023

2022



June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30



Adjusted (1)

Adjusted (2)

Adjusted (2)

Adjusted (2)

Adjusted (1) Net income $ 2,202 $ 3,055 $ 4,309 $ 5,994 $ 5,909 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.35 $ 0.49 $ 0.69 $ 0.96 $ 0.95 Return on average assets (ROAA)

0.53 %

0.74 %

1.09 %

1.58 %

1.67 % Return on average equity

7.28 %

10.22 %

14.96 %

20.68 %

20.47 % Noninterest expense to average assets

1.47 %

1.47 %

1.68 %

1.50 %

1.63 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

2.09 %

2.55 %

3.22 %

3.65 %

3.75 %





















Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings $ 2,315 $ 3,537 $ 5,145 $ 7,807 $ 6,327 Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA

0.55 %

0.86 %

1.30 %

2.06 %

1.79 %





















(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.



(2) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix C to this press release for more information.





Management Commentary

William E. "Bill" Edwards, III, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented as follows:

"The second quarter of 2023 was another operationally challenging quarter as short term interest rates continued to rise, putting a strain on our net interest margin and earnings. We are pleased that our yield on taxable loans increased 94 bp from 4.34% in the second quarter of 2022 to 5.28% in the second quarter of 2023, with recent average production yields of approximately 8%. However, the rate paid on interest bearing liabilities increased 345 bp from 0.48% to 3.93% over the same period. We continue to experience very low levels of loan charge-offs and our allowance coverage of nonperforming loans was nearly 20 to 1 at June 30, 2023. From an asset quality perspective, our non-performing assets to total assets remained at historical lows of 0.04% at June 30, 2023, with no properties in real estate owned. We continue to remain disciplined on loan quality and pricing, and intend to prioritize the value of maintaining and growing our deposit relationships, including certificates of deposit which have grown nearly $280 million since June 30, 2022. Finally, we believe that our June 30, 2023 liquidity remains strong with available funding sources well in excess of our level of uninsured deposits.

We continue to work diligently on several projects located across our markets, including the following:

The construction of our Johnson City financial center continues with an expected completion date of mid-2024. This location, which has significant I-26 visibility, will be a major upgrade from our single existing branch in this market, and we believe the opening of this location will aid in our efforts to substantially grow our Johnson City and TriCities market share. We expect to consolidate approximately 8,300 sf of leased space with an annual cost of $170 thousand into this building.

We continue to make repairs and improvements to our newest financial center at 9950 Kingston Pike in Knoxville . In addition to providing a more visible and strategic location, we also expect to consolidate approximately 8,900 sf of space that we currently lease with an annual cost of $210 thousand into this office once renovations are complete. This building is expected to be operational later in the third quarter of 2023."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income decreased $4.5 million, or 36.3%, from $12.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 to $7.8 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease between the periods was primarily the net result of the following factors:

Average interest-earning assets grew $229.4 million , or 16.8%, from $1.361 billion to $1.591 billion , driven primarily by increases in loans.

Average net interest-earning assets declined $75.3 million , or 18.6%, from $404.3 million to $329.0 million , due primarily to a $53.3 million decrease in noninterest bearing deposits and a $27.7 million increase in noninterest earning assets – primarily higher levels of fixed assets discussed below.

The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 345 bp from 0.48% to 3.93%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets increased 111 bp from 4.10% to 5.21%, resulting in a decrease in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 3.76% to 2.09%. The increase in the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities was due to the rising rate environment and competitive funding pressures in our markets, which resulted in customers seeking higher rate certificates of deposit and the Company's cost of wholesale funding rising significantly.

The Company did not recognize any PPP loan origination fees, net of the amortization of deferred PPP loan costs, through net interest income during the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. No net PPP loan origination fees remain to be recognized as of June 30, 2023 .

Net interest income decreased $6.7 million, or 28.1%, from $24.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 to $17.2 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease between the periods was primarily the net result of the following factors:

Average interest-earning assets grew $242.9 million , or 18.1%, from $1.337 billion to $1.580 billion , driven primarily by increases in loans.

Average net interest-earning assets declined $63.8 million , or 16.1%, from $397.2 million to $333.4 million , due primarily to a $37.7 million decrease in noninterest bearing deposits and a $28.8 million increase in noninterest earning assets - primarily higher levels of fixed assets discussed below.

The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 309 bp from 0.42% to 3.51%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets increased 106 bp from 4.03% to 5.09%, resulting in a decrease in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 3.74% to 2.32%. The increase in the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities was due to the rising rate environment and competitive funding pressures in our markets, which resulted in customers seeking higher rate certificates of deposit and the Company's cost of wholesale funding rising significantly.

The Company recognized approximately $0 and $0.2 million of PPP loan origination fees, net of the amortization of deferred PPP loan costs, through net interest income during the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. No net PPP loan origination fees remain to be recognized as of June 30, 2023 .

Rate Sensitivity

The Company has the following loans and funding subject to repricing of short-term interest rates:









Federal Short-Term





Prime SOFR Funds FHLB Total Loans $ 197,200 27,600 - - 224,800 Funding $ - - 141,142 90,000 231,142

The Federal Reserve has increased the Federal Funds interest rate by 500 bp since December 31, 2021. Since that time, the Company has experienced the following impacts on its loan yields and deposit costs:



Cumulative Beta

Loan Yields Deposit Costs Mar 31, 2022 128.0 % 0.0 % Jun 30, 2022 32.0 % 5.3 % Sep 30, 2022 24.7 % 14.3 % Dec 31, 2022 25.4 % 30.6 % Mar 31, 2023 26.1 % 43.8 % Jun 30, 2023 27.8 % 55.0 %

Provision For Credit Losses

A provision for (recovery of) credit losses of ($0.6) million and $0.5 million was recognized for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The recovery of credit losses recognized during the three months ended June 30, 2023 was primarily the result of an improvement in projected economic factors (GDP, unemployment and housing prices) over the next 12 months, offset by additional provision expense related to loan growth.

A provision for credit losses of $26 thousand and $1.1 million was recognized for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The minimal provision recognized during the six months ended June 30, 2023 was primarily the result of an improvement in the projected economic factors noted above over the next 12 months, offset by additional provision expense related to loan growth.

The Company continues to experience historically low levels of problem assets and charge-offs. The Company adopted the provisions of Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments as of January 1, 2023. The following summarizes the impact of the adoption of ASU 2016-13:





Impact at



Jan 1, 2023 (in millions)









Decrease to allowance for credit losses $ (0.70) Increase to reserve for unfunded commitments

0.70 Net impact to shareholders equity $ -







Noninterest Income

The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest income for the periods indicated:



























Three Months Ended June 30









(In thousands)

2023 2022 Change





























Service charges and fees $ 393 373 20









Bank owned life insurance

46 44 2









Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale

1 (104) 105









Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities

(214) (565) 351









Gain on sale of loans

10 4 6









Gain on sale of fixed assets

- - -









Wealth management

170 173 (3)









Swap fees

173 - 173









Other

39 24 15































$ 618 (51) 669





















































Six Months Ended June 30









(In thousands)

2023 2022 Change





























Service charges and fees $ 768 711 57









Bank owned life insurance

92 87 5









Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale

(9) (170) 161









Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities

(731) (1,016) 285









Gain on sale of loans

13 24 (11)









Gain on sale of fixed assets

69 - 69









Wealth management

321 369 (48)









Swap fees

220 - 220









Limited partnership distributions

- 373 (373)









Other

37 19 18































$ 780 397 383









Noninterest income improved to $0.6 million in the second quarter of 2023 from ($0.1) million in the same quarter of 2022. This increase was primarily due to a decline in unrealized losses on equity securities as a result of an improvement in interest rate market conditions. The Company also recognized higher levels of swap fees during the first quarter of 2023 due to increased demand by customers for floating rate loans. The Bank receives a fee for delivering the swap to a third party, but does not maintain contractual risk for the swap.

Noninterest income improved to $0.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 from $0.4 million in the same period of 2022. This increase was primarily due to a decline in unrealized losses on equity securities as a result of an improvement in interest rate market conditions. The Company also recognized higher levels of swap fees during the six month ended June 30, 2023 due to increased demand by customers for floating rate loans. Offsetting these increases was a $0.4 million decrease in distributions from limited partnerships, which tend to have an unpredictable level of distributions.

Noninterest Expense

The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest expense for the periods indicated:























Three Months Ended June 30



(In thousands)

2023 2022 Change

















Compensation and employee benefits $ 3,396 2,895 501



Occupancy

558 392 166



Furniture and equipment

184 129 55



Data processing

544 485 59



FDIC insurance

353 164 189



Office

205 187 18



Advertising

154 87 67



Professional fees

324 362 (38)



Other noninterest expense

424 1,241 (817)



















$ 6,142 5,942 200



































Six Months Ended June 30



(In thousands)

2023 2022 Change

















Compensation and employee benefits $ 6,659 6,118 541



Occupancy

1,173 757 416



Furniture and equipment

376 223 153



Data processing

1,061 961 100



FDIC insurance

587 330 257



Office

407 340 67



Advertising

267 149 118



Professional fees

903 667 236



Other noninterest expense

744 1,763 (1,019)



















$ 12,177 11,308 869

Noninterest expense increased $0.2 million, or 3.4%, from $5.9 million in the second quarter of 2022 to $6.1 million in the same period of 2023. Compensation and employee benefits increased $0.5 million, or 18%, in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 due primarily to an increase in employee headcount from 110 to 115 associated with the opening of the Company's new Brentwood financial center, as well as merit raises and increases in benefit costs. Occupancy expense increased $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022 due to lease expense on the Company's new Brentwood financial center, as well as additional expense associated with the Company's new operations center. The Company should benefit from lower lease expense in future quarters due to the staggered closure schedule of certain leased office space that is being replaced by the facilities currently under construction. FDIC insurance increased $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022 due to a scheduled 2 bp increase in the assessment rate. Other noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 included a $0.8 million loss associated with a fraudulent wire loss.

Noninterest expense increased $0.9 million, or 7.7%, from $11.3 million in the first six months of 2022 to $12.2 million in the same period of 2023. Compensation and employee benefits increased $0.5 million, or 8.9%, in the first six months of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 due primarily to an increase in employee headcount from 108 to 115 associated with the opening of the Company's new Brentwood financial center, as well as merit raises and increases in benefit costs. Occupancy and furniture and equipment expense increased $0.6 million in the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to the same period of 2022, due to lease and furniture expense associated with the Company's new Brentwood financial center, as well as additional expense associated with the Company's new operations center. The Company should benefit from lower lease expense in future quarters due to the staggered closure schedule of certain leased office space that is being replaced by the facilities currently under construction. FDIC insurance increased $0.3 million in the first six months of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022 due to a scheduled 2 bp increase in the assessment rate. Professional fees increased $0.2 million over the same periods as the Company has engaged a national accounting firm for its internal audit function and incurred additional audit expenses in conjunction with a required internal control audit. Other noninterest expense for the first six months of 2022 included a $0.8 million loss associated with a fraudulent wire loss, offset by a $0.1 million recovery during the first six months of 2023.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rates of the Company were as follows for the periods indicated

Three Months Ended June 30

Six Months Ended June 30 2023 2022

2023 2022 14.50 % 22.32 %

17.32 % 22.15 %

The Company's effective tax rate during the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 decreased compared to the same periods in the prior years due to a decline in the Company's effective state tax rate from tax credits on certain loans. The Company's marginal tax rate of 26.14% is favorably impacted by certain sources of non-taxable income including bank-owned life insurance (BOLI), tax-free loans, and investments in tax-free municipal securities.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $118.6 million, or 7.4%, from $1.600 billion at December 31, 2022 to $1.719 billion at June 30, 2023. The change was primarily driven by the following factors:

Available for sale investment security balances decreased 3.3 million, or 2.4%.

The following summarizes the composition of the Company's available for sale investment securities portfolio (at fair value) as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022:





June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022



Estimated Net

Estimated Net



Fair Unrealized

Fair Unrealized



Value Gain (Loss)

Value Gain (Loss) (in thousands)

























Agency MBS / CMO $ 16,215 (2,251)

17,086 (2,232) Agency multifamily (non-guaranteed)

10,275 (1,110)

10,110 (1,316) Agency student loan (98% guarantee)

9,143 (24)

9,862 (56) Business Development Companies

3,846 (572)

3,795 (626) Corporate

23,378 (3,117)

24,531 (2,487) Municipal

27,158 (7,353)

26,464 (8,264) Non-agency MBS / CMO

44,074 (9,665)

45,577 (9,514)















$ 134,089 (24,091)

137,425 (24,495)

Non-agency MBS/CMO's have an average credit-enhancement of approximately 37% as of June 30, 2023. Municipal securities are generally rated AA or higher.

The Company does not have any securities classified as held-to-maturity.

Loans receivable increased $87.2 million , or 6.6%, from $1.317 billion at December 31, 2022 to $1.404 billion at June 30, 2023 . Increases in residential and other construction, residential, multi-family and owner and non-owner occupied commercial offset a reduction in PPP and commercial and industrial loans.

The following summarizes changes in loan balances over the last five quarters:





June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,



2023

2023

2022

2022

2022 (in thousands)









































Residential construction $ 40,309

47,170

35,774

31,170

29,681 Other construction

73,183

64,009

56,090

50,956

41,629 Farmland

9,381

10,174

11,657

12,524

11,747 Home equity

43,992

40,609

38,108

36,730

34,131 Residential

434,780

437,143

423,646

393,752

338,314 Multi-family

111,988

102,761

92,933

93,730

80,342 Owner-occupied commercial

217,778

205,512

206,873

227,502

216,663 Non-owner occupied commercial

324,883

299,093

297,811

281,027

260,537 Commercial & industrial

134,188

140,022

140,151

134,329

146,366 PPP Program

884

1,589

2,659

7,461

9,886 Consumer

12,732

13,128

11,181

12,395

12,681























$ 1,404,098

1,361,210

1,316,883

1,281,576

1,181,977

The following summarizes the industry components of the Company's non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans as of June 30, 2023:





Loan

% of Total



Balance

Loans









Retail

72,530

5.2 % Hotels

67,336

4.8 % Office $ 41,827

3.0 % Campground

28,328

2.0 % Marina

21,856

1.6 % Medical

21,510

1.5 % Warehouse

20,564

1.5 % Mini-storage

16,471

1.2 % Vacation Rentals

14,151

1.0 % Automobile

10,980

0.8 % Restaurant

4,936

0.4 % Other

4,394

0.3 %

$ 324,883

23.1 %

Premises and equipment increased $8.5 million , or 25.8%, during the six months ended June 30, 2023 primarily due to costs incurred for the construction of the new 23,000 sf Johnson City combined financial/corporate center as well as improvement costs on the recently purchased financial center in West Knoxville . As of June 30, 2023 , approximately $7.9 million out of a total estimated cost of $23.0 million had been incurred related to the costs of the Johnson City and West Knoxville building projects.

Total deposits increased $71.4 million , or 5.3%, from $1.346 billion at December 31, 2022 to $1.418 billion at June 30, 2023 . The primary drivers of this increase were a $16.8 million , or 5.5%, increase in noninterest-bearing deposits, a $175.7 million , or 97.8%, increase in retail time deposits (primarily one year or less), and a $32.0 million , or 17.7%, increase in wholesale time deposits. Offsetting these increases was a $54.3 million decrease in NOW and money market accounts and a $98.9 million decrease in savings accounts. Wholesale time deposits consist primarily of brokered certificates of deposit with a maximum maturity of one year or less. The Company believes that the shift in product mix out of money market and savings accounts and into retail time deposits is primarily a result of the higher interest rates that the Company has offered on retail time deposits.

The following summarizes changes in deposit balances over the last five quarters:





June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,



2023

2023

2022

2022

2022 (in thousands)









































Non-interest bearing transaction $ 322,003

293,502

305,210

364,290

348,826 NOW and money market

266,777

314,636

321,028

312,132

244,834 Savings

260,741

293,254

359,613

383,599

375,356 Retail time deposits

355,367

277,408

179,626

89,886

75,903 Wholesale time deposits

212,988

202,608

181,022

137,596

163,931























$ 1,417,876

1,381,408

1,346,499

1,287,503

1,208,850

FHLB borrowings increased $35.0 million from December 31, 2022 and consisted of the following at June 30, 2023 :



Amounts Original Current Maturity

(000's) Term Rate Date









$ 40,000 2 Weeks 5.24 % 07/12/23

50,000 3 month 5.67 % 09/01/23

50,000 12 month 5.27 % 03/15/24 $ 140,000

5.40 %













Total equity increased $3.7 million , or 3.1%, from $117.3 million at December 31, 2022 to $120.9 million at June 30 , 2023. The following summarizes the components of the change in total shareholders' equity and tangible book value per share for the six months ended June 30, 2023 :





Total Tangible





Shareholders' Book Value





Equity Per Share

(In thousands)

















December 31, 2022 $ 117,271 18.43











Net income

4,817 0.39

Dividends paid

(2,036) (0.32)

Stock compensation

629 0.10

Share repurchases

(13) (0.00)

Change in fair value of investments available for sale

274 0.04











June 30, 2023 $ 120,942 19.00 * * Sum of the individual components may not equal the total









The Company's tangible equity to tangible assets ratio declined to 7.04% at June 30, 2023 from 7.33% at December 31, 2022, primarily as the result of a decline in net income combined with continued asset growth. The Company continues to manage its equity levels through a combination of controlled growth, share repurchases and dividends. The Company and Bank both remain well capitalized at June 30, 2023, with the Bank maintaining a regulatory leverage ratio of 9.72% at June 30, 2023.

Asset Quality

Non-performing loans to total loans decreased from 0.10% at December 31, 2022 to 0.04% at June 30, 2023. Non-performing assets to total assets decreased from 0.08% at December 31, 2022 to 0.04% at June 30, 2023. Other real estate owned balances remained at $0 at both December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2023. Net charge-offs of $49 thousand were recognized during the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $89 thousand during the full year 2022. The allowance for credit losses to total loans declined to 0.85% at June 30, 2023 compared to 0.96% at December 31, 2022, primarily as a result of an improvement in projected economic factors. Coverage of non-performing loans by the allowance for credit losses was nearly 20 to 1 at June 30, 2023.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables in Appendix A and Appendix C, which provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. This press release and the accompanying tables discuss financial measures such as adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, adjusted net interest margin (tax equivalent), and adjusted noninterest expense to average assets ratio, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. We also present in this press release and the accompanying tables pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, and book and tangible book value per share excluding AOCI, which are also non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that such non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare the Company's operating results from period to period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance calculated pursuant to GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. Investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "expect," "intend," "should," "may," "could," "believe," "suspect," "anticipate," "seek," "plan," "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical fact may also be considered forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that include, without limitation, (i) deterioration in the financial condition of our borrowers, including as a result of persistent inflationary pressures, resulting in significant increases in credit losses and provisions for those losses; (ii) fluctuations or differences in interest rates on loans or deposits from those that we are modeling or anticipating, including as a result of our inability to better match deposit rates with the changes in the short-term rate environment, or that affect the yield curve; (iii) deterioration in the real estate market conditions in our market areas; (iv) the impact of increased competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures, and the resulting impact on our results, including as a result of compression to our net interest margin; (v) the deterioration of the economy in our market areas, including the negative impact of inflationary pressures on our customers and their businesses; (vi) the ability to grow and retain low-cost core deposits, including during times when uncertainty exists in the financial services sector; (vii) our ability to meet our liquidity needs without having to liquidate investment securities that we own while those securities are in a unrealized loss position as a result of the rising rate environment; (viii) significant downturns in the business of one or more large customers; (ix) effectiveness of our asset management activities in improving, resolving or liquidating lower quality assets; (x) our inability to maintain the historical, long-term growth rate of our loan portfolio; (xi) risks of expansion into new geographic or product markets; (xii) the possibility of increased compliance and operational costs as a result of increased regulatory oversight; (xiii) our inability to comply with regulatory capital requirements, including those resulting from changes to capital calculation methodologies and required capital maintenance levels; (xiv) changes in state or Federal regulations, policies, or legislation applicable to banks and other financial service providers, including regulatory or legislative developments arising out of current unsettled conditions in the economy; (xv) changes in capital levels and loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments; (xvi) inadequate allowance for credit losses; (xvii) results of regulatory examinations; (xviii) the vulnerability of our network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom we contract, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches; (xix) the possibility of increased corporate or personal tax rates and the resulting reduction in our and our customers' businesses as a result of any such increases; (xx) approval of the declaration of any dividend by our Board of Directors; (xxi) loss of key personnel; and (xxii) adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future obligatory litigation, examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions. These risks and uncertainties may cause our actual results or performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our future operating results depend on a number of factors which were derived utilizing numerous assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Mountain Commerce Bank

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank. The Company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI".

Mountain Commerce Bank is a state-chartered financial institution headquartered in Knoxville, TN. The Bank traces its history back over a century and serves Middle and East Tennessee through 6 branches located in Brentwood, Erwin, Johnson City, Knoxville and Unicoi. The Bank focuses on responsive relationship banking of small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, affluent individuals, and those who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer. For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Amounts in thousands, except share data)























Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,



June 30,





2023 2022



2023 2022 Interest income















Loans $ 17,560 12,106

$ 33,921 23,349

Investment securities - taxable

1,302 1,075



2,613 2,069

Investment securities - tax exempt

38 96



77 200

Dividends and other

1,302 198



2,339 328





20,202 13,475



38,950 25,946 Interest expense















Savings

1,587 277



3,142 497

Interest bearing transaction accounts

2,706 305



5,025 453

Time certificates of deposit of $250,000 or more

3,811 134



6,474 208

Other time deposits

1,988 65



3,002 117

Total deposits

10,092 781



17,643 1,275

Senior debt

389 102



637 204

Subordinated debt

164 164



329 328

FHLB & FRB advances

1,718 108



3,093 144





12,363 1,155



21,702 1,951

















Net interest income

7,839 12,320



17,248 23,995

















Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

(561) 450



26 1,100

















Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses

8,400 11,870



17,222 22,895

















Noninterest income















Service charges and fees

393 373



768 711

Bank owned life insurance

46 44



92 87

Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale

1 (104)



(9) (170)

Unrealized loss on equity securities

(214) (565)



(731) (1,016)

Gain on sale of loans

10 4



13 24

Gain on sale of fixed assets

- -



69 -

Wealth management

170 173



321 369

Swap fees

173 -



220 -

Limited partnership distributions

- -



- 373

Other

39 24



37 19





618 (51)



780 397 Noninterest expense















Compensation and employee benefits

3,396 2,895



6,659 6,118

Occupancy

558 392



1,173 757

Furniture and equipment

184 129



376 223

Data processing

544 485



1,061 961

FDIC insurance

353 164



587 330

Office

205 187



407 340

Advertising

154 87



267 149

Professional fees

324 362



903 667

Other noninterest expense

424 1,241



744 1,763





6,142 5,942



12,177 11,308

















Income before income taxes

2,876 5,877



5,826 11,984

















Income taxes

417 1,312



1,009 2,654

















Net income $ 2,459 4,565

$ 4,817 9,330

















Earnings per common share:















Basic $ 0.39 0.736

$ 0.77 1.506

Diluted $ 0.39 0.733

$ 0.77 1.498

















Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic

6,232,306 6,202,100



6,226,577 6,196,536

Diluted

6,239,575 6,227,866



6,239,761 6,227,595





































Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands)



























June 30,



March 31,



December 31,







2023



2023



2022

Assets







































Cash and due from banks $ 16,753

$ 14,419

$ 13,824

Interest-earning deposits in other banks

86,361



106,878



64,816



Cash and cash equivalents

103,114



121,297



78,640























Investments available for sale

134,089



137,625



137,425

Equity securities

5,046



5,246



5,750

Loans held for sale

-



-



-

Premises and equipment held for sale

4,260



4,260



4,260























Loans receivable

1,404,098



1,361,210



1,316,883

Allowance for credit losses

(11,974)



(12,313)



(12,645)



Net loans receivable

1,392,124



1,348,897



1,304,238























Premises and equipment, net

41,440



36,275



32,932

Accrued interest receivable

4,790



4,726



4,514

Bank owned life insurance

9,867



9,821



9,776

Restricted stock

9,525



15,423



7,143

Deferred tax assets, net

9,794



9,692



10,271

Other assets

4,643



4,680



5,111























Total assets $ 1,718,692

$ 1,697,942

$ 1,600,060























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







































Noninterest-bearing $ 322,003

$ 293,502

$ 305,210

Interest-bearing

882,885



885,298



860,267

Wholesale

212,988



202,608



181,022



Total deposits

1,417,876



1,381,408



1,346,499























FHLB borrowings

140,000



155,000



105,000

Senior debt, net

20,000



20,000



9,998

Subordinated debt, net

9,893



9,879



9,866

Accrued interest payable

1,279



1,082



885

Post-employment liabilities

3,467



3,495



3,519

Other liabilities

5,235



6,535



7,022























Total liabilities

1,597,750



1,577,399



1,482,789























Total shareholders' equity

120,942



120,543



117,271























Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,718,692

$ 1,697,942

$ 1,600,060



Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30

June 30



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

















2023 2022

2023 2022 Adjusted Net Income











Net income (GAAP) $ 2,459 4,565 $ 4,817 9,330 Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

(1) 104

9 170 Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

214 565

731 1,016 Accretion of PPP fees, net

- (37)

- (246) Gain on sale of fixed assets

- -

(69) - Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

(561) 450

26 1,100 Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

- (88)

- 62 Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)

- 825

(100) 825 Tax effect of adjustments

91 (475)

(156) (765) Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 2,202 5,909 $ 5,258 11,492













Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share











Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.39 0.73 $ 0.77 1.50 Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

(0.00) 0.02

0.00 0.03 Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

0.03 0.09

0.12 0.16 Accretion of PPP fees, net

- (0.01)

- (0.04) Gain on sale of fixed assets

- -

(0.01) - Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

(0.09) 0.07

0.00 0.18 Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

- (0.01)

- 0.01 Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)

- 0.13

(0.02) 0.13 Tax effect of adjustments

0.01 (0.08)

(0.03) (0.12) Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 0.35 0.95 $ 0.84 1.85













Adjusted Return on Average Assets











Return on average assets (GAAP)

0.59 % 1.29 %

0.58 % 1.34 % Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

0.00 % 0.03 %

0.00 % 0.02 % Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

0.05 % 0.16 %

0.09 % 0.15 % Accretion of PPP fees, net

0.00 % -0.01 %

0.00 % -0.04 % Gain on sale of fixed assets

0.00 % 0.00 %

-0.01 % 0.00 % Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

-0.13 % 0.13 %

0.00 % 0.16 % Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

0.00 % -0.02 %

0.00 % 0.01 % Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)

0.00 % 0.23 %

-0.01 % 0.12 % Tax effect of adjustments

0.02 % -0.13 %

-0.02 % -0.11 % Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)

0.53 % 1.67 %

0.63 % 1.66 %













Adjusted Return on Average Equity











Return on average equity (GAAP)

8.13 % 15.81 %

8.02 % 15.87 % Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

0.00 % 0.36 %

0.01 % 0.29 % Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

0.71 % 1.96 %

1.22 % 1.73 % Accretion of PPP fees, net

0.00 % -0.13 %

0.00 % -0.42 % Gain on sale of fixed assets

0.00 % 0.00 %

-0.11 % 0.00 % Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

-1.86 % 1.56 %

0.04 % 1.87 % Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

0.00 % -0.30 %

0.00 % 0.11 % Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)

0.00 % 2.86 %

-0.17 % 1.40 % Tax effect of adjustments

0.30 % -1.65 %

-0.26 % -1.30 % Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)

7.28 % 20.47 %

8.75 % 19.54 %

Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued

















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30

June 30



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

















2023 2022

2023 2022 Adjusted Noninterest Expense to Average Assets











Noninterest expense to average assets (GAAP)

1.47 % 1.68 %

1.47 % 1.63 % Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

0.00 % 0.01 %

0.00 % 0.00 % Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)

0.00 % -0.06 %

0.01 % -0.06 % Adjusted noninterest expense to average assets (Non-GAAP)

1.47 % 1.63 %

1.47 % 1.57 %













Adjusted Net Interest Margin (tax-equivalent) (1)











Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (GAAP)

2.09 % 3.76 %

2.32 % 3.74 % Accretion of PPP fees, net

0.00 % -0.01 %

0.00 % -0.04 % Adjusted net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (Non-GAAP)

2.09 % 3.75 %

2.32 % 3.70 %













Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Earnings











Net income (GAAP) $ 2,459 4,565 $ 4,817 9,330 Income taxes

417 1,312

1,009 2,654 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

(561) 450

26 1,100 Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP) $ 2,315 6,327 $ 5,852 13,084













Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)











Return on average assets (GAAP)

0.59 % 1.29 % $ 0.58 % 1.34 % Income taxes

0.10 % 0.37 %

0.12 % 0.38 % Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

-0.13 % 0.13 %

0.00 % 0.16 % Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)

0.55 % 1.79 % $ 0.71 % 1.89 %













Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI











Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP) $ 19.00 18.18





Impact of AOCI per share

2.78 2.07





Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP) $ 21.78 20.25



































(1) See Appendix B to this press release for more information on tax equivalent net interest margin













Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis

















































For the Three Months Ended June 30,





2023



2022





Average







Average









Outstanding

Yield /



Outstanding

Yield /





Balance Interest Rate



Balance Interest Rate





(Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning Assets:



















Loans - taxable, including loans held for sale $ 1,334,047 17,560 5.28 %

$ 1,118,790 12,106 4.34 %

Loans - tax exempt (2)

27,219 458 6.75 %



24,440 411 6.75 %

Investments - taxable

136,877 1,302 3.82 %



137,335 1,075 3.14 %

Investments - tax exempt (1)

5,424 48 3.56 %



13,727 122 3.55 %

Interest earning deposits

72,699 1,073 5.92 %



60,229 91 0.61 %

Other investments, at cost

14,436 229 6.36 %



6,815 107 6.30 %

Total interest-earning assets

1,590,702 20,670 5.21 %



1,361,336 13,912 4.10 %

Noninterest earning assets

82,560







54,848





Total assets $ 1,673,262





$ 1,416,184

`





















Interest-bearing liabilities:



















Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 96,827 957 3.96 %

$ 64,436 64 0.40 %

Savings accounts

270,025 1,587 2.36 %



377,906 277 0.29 %

Money market accounts

192,829 1,749 3.64 %



182,480 241 0.53 %

Retail time deposits

329,820 3,304 4.02 %



73,023 79 0.43 %

Wholesale time deposits

206,411 2,495 4.85 %



148,557 120 0.32 %

Total interest bearing deposits

1,095,912 10,092 3.69 %



846,402 781 0.37 %























Senior debt

20,000 389 7.80 %



11,250 102 3.64 %

Subordinated debt

9,886 164 6.65 %



9,845 164 6.68 %

Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances

135,935 1,718 5.07 %



89,560 108 0.48 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,261,733 12,363 3.93 %



957,057 1,155 0.48 %























Noninterest-bearing deposits

280,011







333,306





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

10,602







10,337





Total liabilities

1,552,346







1,300,700



























Total shareholders' equity

120,916







115,484





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,673,262





$ 1,416,184



























Tax-equivalent net interest income



8,307







12,757

























Net interest-earning assets (3) $ 328,969





$ 404,279



























Average interest-earning assets to interest-



















bearing liabilities

126 %







142 %



























Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)

1.28 %







3.61 %



























Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)

2.09 %







3.76 %





























(1) Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate



















(2) Tax exempt loans reflect the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate













(3) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities















(4) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average















interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.



















(5) Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total















interest-earning assets



















Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis

















































For the Six Months Ended June 30,





2023



2022





Average







Average









Outstanding

Yield /



Outstanding

Yield /





Balance Interest Rate



Balance Interest Rate





(Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning Assets:



















Loans, including loans held for sale $ 1,316,414 33,921 5.20 %

$ 1,086,662 23,349 4.33 %

Loans - tax exempt (2)

26,670 893 6.75 %



24,521 821 6.75 %

Investments - taxable

137,778 2,613 3.82 %



140,514 2,069 2.97 %

Investments - tax exempt (1)

5,420 97 3.63 %



15,101 253 3.38 %

Interest earning deposits

81,224 1,930 4.79 %



63,046 112 0.36 %

Other investments, at cost

12,142 409 6.79 %



6,900 110 3.21 %

Total interest-earning assets

1,579,647 39,863 5.09 %



1,336,744 26,714 4.03 %

Noninterest earning assets

79,669







50,910





Total assets $ 1,659,316





$ 1,387,654

























Interest-bearing liabilities:



















Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 99,536 1,745 3.54 %

$ 64,406 91 0.28 %

Savings accounts

303,856 3,142 2.09 %



368,510 497 0.27 %

Money market accounts

196,940 3,280 3.36 %



178,904 361 0.41 %

Retail time deposits

269,402 4,988 3.73 %



75,380 161 0.43 %

Wholesale time deposits

200,395 4,487 4.52 %



141,003 164 0.23 %

Total interest bearing deposits

1,070,129 17,642 3.32 %



828,203 1,274 0.31 %























Senior debt

15,714 637 8.17 %



11,429 204 3.60 %

Subordinated debt

9,879 329 6.72 %



9,838 328 6.72 %

Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances

150,503 3,093 4.14 %



90,055 144 0.32 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,246,225 21,701 3.51 %



939,525 1,950 0.42 %























Noninterest-bearing deposits

282,495







320,154





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

10,414







10,363





Total liabilities

1,539,134







1,270,042



























Total shareholders' equity

120,182







117,612





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,659,316





$ 1,387,654



























Tax-equivalent net interest income



18,162







24,764

























Net interest-earning assets (3) $ 333,422





$ 397,219



























Average interest-earning assets to interest-



















bearing liabilities

127 %







142 %



























Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)

1.58 %







3.61 %



























Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)

2.32 %







3.74 %





























(1) Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate



















(2) Tax exempt loans reflect the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate













(3) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities















(4) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average















interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.



















(5) Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total















interest-earning assets



















Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures























Three Months Ended



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 Adjusted Net Income







Net income (GAAP) $ 2,358 3,788 5,322 Realized loss on sale of investment securities

10 399 42 Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

516 (68) 171 Accretion of PPP fees, net

- (13) (39) Gain on sale of fixed assets

(69) - - Provision for credit losses

587 210 900 Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

- 177 86 Fraudulent wire recovery

(100) - (250) Tax effect of adjustments

(247) (184) (238) Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 3,055 4,309 5,994









Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share







Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.38 0.61 0.85 Realized loss on sale of investment securities

0.00 0.06 0.01 Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

0.08 (0.01) 0.03 Accretion of PPP fees, net

- (0.00) (0.01) Gain on sale of fixed assets

(0.01) - - Provision for credit losses

0.09 0.03 0.14 Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

- 0.03 0.01 Fraudulent wire recovery

(0.02) - (0.04) Tax effect of adjustments

(0.04) (0.03) (0.04) Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 0.49 0.69 0.96









Adjusted Return on Average Assets







Return on average assets (GAAP)

0.57 % 0.96 % 1.40 % Realized loss on sale of investment securities

0.00 % 0.10 % 0.01 % Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

0.13 % -0.02 % 0.05 % Accretion of PPP fees, net

0.00 % 0.00 % -0.01 % Gain on sale of fixed assets

-0.02 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Provision for credit losses

0.14 % 0.05 % 0.24 % Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

0.00 % 0.04 % 0.02 % Fraudulent wire recovery

-0.02 % 0.00 % -0.07 % Tax effect of adjustments

-0.06 % -0.05 % -0.06 % Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)

0.74 % 1.09 % 1.58 %









Adjusted Return on Average Equity







Return on average equity (GAAP)

7.89 % 13.15 % 18.36 % Realized loss on sale of investment securities

0.03 % 1.39 % 0.14 % Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

1.73 % -0.24 % 0.59 % Accretion of PPP fees, net

0.00 % -0.05 % -0.13 % Gain on sale of fixed assets

-0.23 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Provision for credit losses

1.96 % 0.73 % 3.11 % Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

0.00 % 0.61 % 0.30 % Fraudulent wire recovery

-0.33 % 0.00 % -0.86 % Tax effect of adjustments

-0.83 % -0.64 % -0.82 % Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)

10.22 % 14.96 % 20.68 %

Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued

































Three Months Ended



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 Adjusted Noninterest Expense to Average Assets







Noninterest expense to average assets (GAAP)

1.47 % 1.69 % 1.49 % Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

0.00 % -0.01 % -0.01 % Fraudulent wire recovery

0.01 % 0.00 % 0.02 % Adjusted noninterest expense to average assets (Non-GAAP)

1.47 % 1.68 % 1.50 %









Adjusted Net Interest Margin (tax-equivalent)







Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (GAAP)

2.55 % 3.15 % 3.66 % Accretion of PPP fees, net

0.00 % 0.00 % -0.01 % Adjusted net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (Non-GAAP)

2.55 % 3.15 % 3.65 %









Pre-tax Pre-Provision Earnings







Net income (GAAP) $ 2,358 3,788 5,322 Income taxes

592 1,147 1,585 Provision for credit losses

587 210 900 Pre-tax Pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP) $ 3,537 5,145 7,807









Pre-tax Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)







Return on average assets (GAAP) $ 0.57 % 0.96 % 1.40 % Income taxes

0.14 % 0.29 % 0.42 % Provision for credit losses

0.14 % 0.05 % 0.24 % Pre-tax Pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP) $ 0.86 % 1.30 % 2.06 %









Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI







Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP) $ 18.95 18.43 18.03 Impact of AOCI per share

2.57 2.83 2.92 Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP) $ 21.52 21.26 20.95

