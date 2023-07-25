Nabors Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabors Industries Ltd. ("Nabors" or the "Company") (NYSE: NBR) today reported second quarter 2023 operating revenues of $767 million, compared to operating revenues of $779 million in the first quarter. The net income attributable to Nabors shareholders for the quarter was $5 million, compared to $49 million in the first quarter. This equates to a loss of $0.31 per diluted share, compared to earnings per diluted share of $4.11 in the first quarter. The second quarter results included a gain, related to mark-to-market treatment of Nabors warrants, of $18 million, or $1.95 per diluted share, as compared to a gain of $34 million, or $3.48 per diluted share in the first quarter. The first quarter also included a $25 million, or $2.06 per diluted share, gain on the redemption of debt. Second quarter adjusted EBITDA was $235 million, compared to $240 million in the previous quarter.

Anthony G. Petrello, Nabors Chairman, CEO and President, commented, "Our global market activity was essentially in line with our expectations, with the exception of the Lower 48, where oil related drilling fell somewhat in addition to the already anticipated reduction in gas basins. Total adjusted EBITDA declined slightly, reflecting a decrease in U.S. rig count. Although leading edge pricing in the Lower 48 has peaked, daily revenue increased by $300 beyond the first quarter level.

"In our International segment, results benefitted from strong performance in the Middle East including the start of the third newbuild rig in Saudi Arabia. The remaining two rigs, of the initial five awards, are anticipated to commence operations over the balance of 2023. Construction of the second tranche of five units is progressing, with the first of those deployments expected to begin around the end of 2023. During the quarter we successfully deployed an additional rig in Argentina. We also were recently awarded four rigs in Algeria. Additionally, a unit in Colombia will restart operations in the third quarter.

"Revenue and adjusted EBITDA in our Drilling Solutions segment increased in the second quarter, despite the drilling activity headwinds in the Lower 48. On a global basis, third party revenue increased 18% sequentially, accelerating over the growth rate in the first quarter and validating our focus on this strategy. International revenue also increased as we expanded our footprint in Latin America and the Middle East.

"In the Rig Technologies segment, total revenue and adjusted EBITDA grew, driven by international sales of capital equipment and spare parts.

"On July 18, 2023, Nabors' affiliate Nabors Energy Transition Corporation II (NASDAQ: NETDU) completed the initial public offering of its common shares. NETDU represents another milestone in the implementation of Nabors' energy transition strategy."

Segment Results

The U.S. Drilling segment reported $141.4 million in adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2023. Nabors' average Lower 48 rig count totaled 82. Daily adjusted gross margin in the Lower 48 market averaged $16,890, up $200 from the prior quarter.

International Drilling adjusted EBITDA totaled $98.3 million, up nearly $10 million. Improved EBITDA across multiple markets more than offset the forecast decline in Colombia. International rig count averaged 77, up slightly from the previous quarter. Daily adjusted gross margin for the second quarter averaged $16,276, up almost 7% from the prior quarter.

Drilling Solutions adjusted EBITDA increased sequentially by 3% to $32.8 million. Growth was led by the Performance Software and Digitalization product lines.

In Rig Technologies, adjusted EBITDA totaled $6.4 million, compared to $5.0 million in the first quarter. Increases in capital equipment, part sales, and energy transition accounted for the sequential improvement in adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Adjusted free cash flow totaled $27 million in the second quarter. Capital expenditures totaled $152 million, including $66 million supporting the newbuilds in Saudi Arabia, compared to $119 million in the first quarter, including $37 million supporting the SANAD newbuilds.

At the end of the second quarter, net debt was $2.074 billion.

William Restrepo, Nabors CFO, stated, "Our results in the second quarter mirrored the performance of our markets. Our International segment was solid, while our technology businesses also delivered sequential growth. These results helped offset the softening rig markets we had forecast in the Lower 48 and Colombia. We expected lower drilling activity in gas basins but admittedly, the reductions in oil related drilling we experienced were not anticipated. Despite that pause in the Lower 48, our operation in that market continued to generate superior economics, with record margins and substantial cash flow generation.

"Free cash flow in the quarter, although still positive, was impacted by somewhat lower than expected adjusted EBITDA, and higher than planned capital spending. Capex for the newbuild rigs in Saudi Arabia accounted for this variance, as our supplier reached progress milestones earlier than we planned. It is worth highlighting that while our SANAD JV consumed cash during the quarter, free cash flow for the remainder of our business reached almost $60 million. This incremental cash flow supported the redemption in June of approximately $52 million of notes due in September of 2023. At the same time, our revolving credit facility remained undrawn at the end of the second quarter.

"The drilling market should continue to weaken in the Lower 48 during the third quarter. But after a tough first half in the U.S., we are now starting to see signs that this market is bottoming in the third quarter with encouraging data points of incremental activity for the fourth quarter.

"On another positive note, we anticipate further strength in International markets, with early signs of growth developing into awards for incremental rigs. Drilling Solutions and Rig Technologies are also expected to increase sequentially.

"Despite the softness in the Lower 48 market and to a lesser extent in Colombia, we still expect to generate solid adjusted free cash flow for the full year and to continue reducing our net debt."

Outlook

Nabors expects the following metrics for the third quarter 2023:

U.S. Drilling

Lower 48 average rig count of 74 - 76 rigs

Lower 48 adjusted gross margin per day approaching $16,000

Alaska and Gulf of Mexico adjusted EBITDA down by approximately $7 million due mainly to recertification-related work on the M400 offshore rig

International

Rig count up by one to two rigs versus the second quarter average

Adjusted gross margin per day of approximately $16,000 - $16,200

Drilling Solutions

Adjusted EBITDA up by approximately 3% above the second quarter

Rig Technologies

Adjusted EBITDA up by approximately $3 million vs the second quarter

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures of $125 million , with approximately $48 million supporting newbuilds in Saudi Arabia

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Adjusted free cash flow for the third quarter of approximately $80 million and for the full year 2023 between $300 and $350 million

Mr. Petrello concluded, "Our second quarter results demonstrate the strength of our broad portfolio. With the current U.S. market trends, our International segment and technology businesses are even more impactful as we work to attain our free cash flow and leverage goals. As we look to the future, we believe that the worst should be behind us in the Lower 48 and we expect some recovery in the fourth quarter. Further, we anticipate International activity in all our segments to continue improving during the second half of this year. And we are pleased with the progress made in our energy transition businesses. We are excited about what's to come for Nabors in the second half and during 2024."

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) is a leading provider of advanced technology for the energy industry. With presence in more than 20 countries, Nabors has established a global network of people, technology and equipment to deploy solutions that deliver safe, efficient and responsible energy production. By leveraging its core competencies, particularly in drilling, engineering, automation, data science and manufacturing, Nabors aims to innovate the future of energy and enable the transition to a lower-carbon world. Learn more about Nabors and its energy technology leadership: www.nabors.com.

Forward-looking Statements

The information included in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, as disclosed by Nabors from time to time in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of these factors, Nabors' actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect management's estimates and beliefs as of the date of this press release. Nabors does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Disclaimer

This press release presents certain "non-GAAP" financial measures. The components of these non-GAAP measures are computed by using amounts that are determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Adjusted operating income (loss) represents income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, interest expense, investment income (loss), and other, net. Adjusted EBITDA is computed similarly, but also excludes depreciation and amortization expenses. In addition, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss) exclude certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. Net debt is calculated as total debt minus the sum of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

Adjusted free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of assets. Management believes that adjusted free cash flow is an important liquidity measure for the company and that it is useful to investors and management as a measure of the company's ability to generate cash flow, after reinvesting in the company for future growth, that could be available for paying down debt or other financing cash flows, such as dividends to shareholders. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure is useful information to investors when comparing our cash flows with the cash flows of other companies.

Each of these non-GAAP measures has limitations and therefore should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income (loss), net debt, and adjusted free cash flow, because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors also use these measures as some of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently. Reconciliations of consolidated adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss) to income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, net debt to total debt, and adjusted free cash flow to net cash provided by operations, which are their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures, are included in the tables at the end of this press release. We do not provide a forward-looking reconciliation of our outlook for Segment Adjusted EBITDA, Segment Gross Margin or Adjusted Free Cash Flow, as the amount and significance of items required to develop meaningful comparable GAAP financial measures cannot be estimated at this time without unreasonable efforts. These special items could be meaningful.

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30, (In thousands, except per share amounts)

2023

2022

2023

2023

2022





















Revenues and other income:



















Operating revenues

$ 767,067

$ 630,943

$ 779,139

$ 1,546,206

$ 1,199,482 Investment income (loss)

11,743

822

9,866

21,609

985 Total revenues and other income

778,810

631,765

789,005

1,567,815

1,200,467





















Costs and other deductions:



















Direct costs

455,531

403,797

462,329

917,860

776,509 General and administrative expenses

63,232

58,167

61,730

124,962

111,806 Research and engineering

13,281

10,941

15,074

28,355

22,619 Depreciation and amortization

159,698

162,015

163,031

322,729

326,374 Interest expense

46,164

42,899

45,141

91,305

89,809 Other, net

(1,775)

14,528

(42,375)

(44,150)

94,929 Total costs and other deductions

736,131

692,347

704,930

1,441,061

1,422,046





















Income (loss) before income taxes

42,679

(60,582)

84,075

126,754

(221,579) Income tax expense (benefit)

26,448

9,353

23,015

49,463

23,024





















Net income (loss)

16,231

(69,935)

61,060

77,291

(244,603) Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

(11,620)

(12,982)

(11,836)

(23,456)

(22,810) Net income (loss) attributable to Nabors

$ 4,611

$ (82,917)

$ 49,224

$ 53,835

$ (267,413)





















Earnings (losses) per share:



















Basic

$ (0.31)

$ (9.41)

$ 4.39

$ 4.05

$ (31.34) Diluted

$ (0.31)

$ (9.41)

$ 4.11

$ 3.79

$ (31.34)





















Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:



















Basic

9,195

9,081

9,160

9,178

8,696 Diluted

9,195

9,081

9,867

10,141

8,696











































Adjusted EBITDA

$ 235,023

$ 158,038

$ 240,006

$ 475,029

$ 288,548





















Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 75,325

$ (3,977)

$ 76,975

$ 152,300

$ (37,826)













































NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

















June 30,

March 31,

December 31, (In thousands)

2023

2023

2022













ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and short-term investments

$ 429,059

$ 475,732

$ 452,315 Accounts receivable, net

297,388

307,005

327,397 Other current assets

251,687

230,506

220,911 Total current assets

978,134

1,013,243

1,000,623 Property, plant and equipment, net

2,963,898

2,976,831

3,026,100 Other long-term assets

521,235

709,902

703,131 Total assets

$ 4,463,267

$ 4,699,976

$ 4,729,854













LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Trade accounts payable

$ 301,751

$ 306,543

$ 314,041 Other current liabilities

242,514

233,935

282,349 Total current liabilities

544,265

540,478

596,390 Long-term debt

2,503,250

2,562,327

2,537,540 Other long-term liabilities

310,263

323,694

380,529 Total liabilities

3,357,778

3,426,499

3,514,459













Redeemable noncontrolling interest in subsidiary

513,817

691,095

678,604













Equity:











Shareholders' equity

402,650

402,711

368,956 Noncontrolling interest

189,022

179,671

167,835 Total equity

591,672

582,382

536,791 Total liabilities and equity

$ 4,463,267

$ 4,699,976

$ 4,729,854















NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT REPORTING (Unaudited)























The following tables set forth certain information with respect to our reportable segments and rig activity:





















































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30,

March 31,

June 30, (In thousands, except rig activity)

2023

2022

2023

2023

2022























Operating revenues:





















U.S. Drilling

$ 314,830

$ 253,008

$ 350,652

$ 665,482

$ 470,591

International Drilling

337,650

296,320

320,048

657,698

575,350

Drilling Solutions

76,855

55,879

75,043

151,898

110,061

Rig Technologies (1)

63,565

45,094

58,479

122,044

81,830

Other reconciling items (2)

(25,833)

(19,358)

(25,083)

(50,916)

(38,350)

Total operating revenues

$ 767,067

$ 630,943

$ 779,139

$ 1,546,206

$ 1,199,482























Adjusted EBITDA: (3)





















U.S. Drilling

$ 141,446

$ 87,371

$ 156,489

$ 297,935

$ 161,636

International Drilling

98,331

82,446

88,608

186,939

153,694

Drilling Solutions

32,756

22,751

31,914

64,670

42,751

Rig Technologies (1)

6,408

3,364

4,954

11,362

2,320

Other reconciling items (4)

(43,918)

(37,894)

(41,959)

(85,877)

(71,853)

Total adjusted EBITDA

$ 235,023

$ 158,038

$ 240,006

$ 475,029

$ 288,548























Adjusted operating income (loss): (5)





















U.S. Drilling

$ 75,408

$ 8,288

$ 85,869

$ 161,277

$ 2,437

International Drilling

10,407

4,605

1,957

12,364

(1,722)

Drilling Solutions

28,351

18,260

27,138

55,489

32,969

Rig Technologies (1)

5,052

2,127

3,694

8,746

(624)

Other reconciling items (4)

(43,893)

(37,257)

(41,683)

(85,576)

(70,886)

Total adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 75,325

$ (3,977)

$ 76,975

$ 152,300

$ (37,826)























Rig activity:



















Average Rigs Working: (7)





















Lower 48

81.6

89.3

93.3

87.4

86.3

Other US

7.0

7.1

7.0

7.0

7.0

U.S. Drilling

88.6

96.4

100.3

94.4

93.3

International Drilling

77.1

74.3

76.4

76.8

73.2

Total average rigs working

165.7

170.7

176.7

171.2

166.5























Daily Rig Revenue: (6),(8)





















Lower 48

$ 36,751

$ 25,566

$ 36,453

$ 36,593

$ 24,348

Other US

65,860

70,181

70,690

68,263

71,116

U.S. Drilling (10)

39,049

28,852

38,842

38,940

27,856

International Drilling

48,106

43,808

46,517

47,319

43,445























Daily Adjusted Gross Margin: (6),(9)





















Lower 48

$ 16,890

$ 8,706

$ 16,690

$ 16,784

$ 8,220

Other US

35,932

36,300

37,114

36,520

36,759

U.S. Drilling (10)

18,394

10,738

18,115

18,246

10,361

International Drilling

16,276

14,331

15,222

15,754

13,746









































(1) Includes our oilfield equipment manufacturing activities.















(2) Represents the elimination of inter-segment transactions related to our Rig Technologies operating segment.















(3) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense, other, net and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted EBITDA excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to net income (loss), which is the most closely comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the table set forth immediately following the heading "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Net Income (Loss)".















(4) Represents the elimination of inter-segment transactions and unallocated corporate expenses.















(5) Adjusted operating income (loss) represents net income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense and other, net. Adjusted operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted operating income (loss) excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to net income (loss), which is the most closely comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the table set forth immediately following the heading "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Net Income (Loss)".















(6) Rig revenue days represents the number of days the Company's rigs are contracted and performing under a contract during the period. These would typically include days in which operating, standby and move revenue is earned.















(7) Average rigs working represents a measure of the average number of rigs operating during a given period. For example, one rig operating 45 days during a quarter represents approximately 0.5 average rigs working for the quarter. On an annual period, one rig operating 182.5 days represents approximately 0.5 average rigs working for the year. Average rigs working can also be calculated as rig revenue days during the period divided by the number of calendar days in the period.















(8) Daily rig revenue represents operating revenue, divided by the total number of revenue days during the quarter.















(9) Daily adjusted gross margin represents operating revenue less direct costs, divided by the total number of rig revenue days during the quarter.















(10) The U.S. Drilling segment includes the Lower 48, Alaska, and Gulf of Mexico operating areas.



















NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT

(Unaudited)

























































(In thousands)





























Three Months Ended June 30, 2023





U.S. Drilling

International Drilling

Drilling Solutions

Rig Technologies

Other reconciling items

Total





























Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 75,408

$ 10,407

$ 28,351

$ 5,052

$ (43,893)

$ 75,325

Depreciation and amortization

66,038

87,924

4,405

1,356

(25)

159,698

Adjusted EBITDA

$141,446

$ 98,331

$ 32,756

$ 6,408

$ (43,918)

$ 235,023





























































Three Months Ended June 30, 2022





U.S. Drilling

International Drilling

Drilling Solutions

Rig Technologies

Other reconciling items

Total





























Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 8,288

$ 4,605

$ 18,260

$ 2,127

$ (37,257)

$ (3,977)

Depreciation and amortization

79,083

77,841

4,491

1,237

(637)

162,015

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 87,371

$ 82,446

$ 22,751

$ 3,364

$ (37,894)

$ 158,038





























































Three Months Ended March 31, 2023





U.S. Drilling

International Drilling

Drilling Solutions

Rig Technologies

Other reconciling items

Total





























Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 85,869

$ 1,957

$ 27,138

$ 3,694

$ (41,683)

$ 76,975

Depreciation and amortization

70,620

86,651

4,776

1,260

(276)

163,031

Adjusted EBITDA

$156,489

$ 88,608

$ 31,914

$ 4,954

$ (41,959)

$ 240,006





























































Six Months Ended June 30, 2023





U.S. Drilling

International Drilling

Drilling Solutions

Rig Technologies

Other reconciling items

Total





























Adjusted operating income (loss)

$161,277

$ 12,364

$ 55,489

$ 8,746

$ (85,576)

$ 152,300

Depreciation and amortization

136,658

174,575

9,181

2,616

(301)

322,729

Adjusted EBITDA

$297,935

$ 186,939

$ 64,670

$ 11,362

$ (85,877)

$ 475,029





























































Six Months Ended June 30, 2022





U.S. Drilling

International Drilling

Drilling Solutions

Rig Technologies

Other reconciling items

Total





























Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 2,437

$ (1,722)

$ 32,969

$ (624)

$ (70,886)

$ (37,826)

Depreciation and amortization

159,199

155,416

9,782

2,944

(967)

326,374

Adjusted EBITDA

$161,636

$ 153,694

$ 42,751

$ 2,320

$ (71,853)

$ 288,548





























NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN BY SEGMENT TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)





































































































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30,

March 31,

June 30, (In thousands)

2023

2022

2023

2023

2022























Lower 48 - U.S. Drilling





















Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 60,496

$ (937)

$ 74,071

$ 134,567

$ (15,533)

Plus: General and administrative costs

5,209

4,740

5,056

10,264

9,185

Plus: Research and engineering

1,189

1,611

1,519

2,708

3,250

GAAP Gross Margin

66,894

5,414

80,646

147,539

(3,098)

Plus: Depreciation and amortization

58,533

65,312

59,507

118,041

131,556

Adjusted gross margin

$ 125,427

$ 70,726

$ 140,153

$ 265,580

$ 128,458























Other - U.S. Drilling





















Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 14,912

$ 9,225

$ 11,798

$ 26,710

$ 17,970

Plus: General and administrative costs

323

307

345

668

691

Plus: Research and engineering

132

139

128

259

270

GAAP Gross Margin

15,367

9,671

12,271

27,637

18,931

Plus: Depreciation and amortization

7,504

13,771

11,111

18,616

27,644

Adjusted gross margin

$ 22,871

$ 23,442

$ 23,382

$ 46,253

$ 46,575























U.S. Drilling





















Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 75,408

$ 8,288

$ 85,869

$ 161,277

$ 2,437

Plus: General and administrative costs

5,532

5,047

5,401

10,932

9,876

Plus: Research and engineering

1,321

1,750

1,647

2,967

3,520

GAAP Gross Margin

82,261

15,085

92,917

175,176

15,833

Plus: Depreciation and amortization

66,037

79,083

70,618

136,657

159,200

Adjusted gross margin

$ 148,298

$ 94,168

$ 163,535

$ 311,833

$ 175,033























International Drilling





















Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 10,407

$ 4,605

$ 1,957

$ 12,364

$ (1,722)

Plus: General and administrative costs

14,089

13,056

14,336

28,424

25,539

Plus: Research and engineering

1,821

1,433

1,785

3,606

2,802

GAAP Gross Margin

26,317

19,094

18,078

44,394

26,619

Plus: Depreciation and amortization

87,924

77,842

86,651

174,576

155,416

Adjusted gross margin

$ 114,241

$ 96,936

$ 104,729

$ 218,970

$ 182,035

























Adjusted gross margin by segment represents adjusted operating income (loss) plus general and administrative





costs, research and engineering costs and depreciation and amortization.













NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NET INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)















































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30, (In thousands)

2023

2022

2023

2023

2022





















Net income (loss)

16,231

(69,935)

61,060

77,291

(244,603) Income tax expense (benefit)

26,448

9,353

23,015

49,463

23,024 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

42,679

(60,582)

84,075

126,754

(221,579) Investment (income) loss

(11,743)

(822)

(9,866)

(21,609)

(985) Interest expense

46,164

42,899

45,141

91,305

89,809 Other, net

(1,775)

14,528

(42,375)

(44,150)

94,929 Adjusted operating income (loss) (1)

75,325

(3,977)

76,975

152,300

(37,826) Depreciation and amortization

159,698

162,015

163,031

322,729

326,374 Adjusted EBITDA (2)

$ 235,023

$ 158,038

$ 240,006

$ 475,029

$ 288,548















(1) Adjusted operating income (loss) represents net income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense, and other, net. Adjusted operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted operating income (loss) excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently.













(2) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense, other, net and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted EBITDA excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently.

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET DEBT TO TOTAL DEBT (Unaudited)

















June 30,

March 31,

December 31, (In thousands)

2023

2023

2022



























Long-term debt

$ 2,503,250

$ 2,562,327

$ 2,537,540 Less: Cash and short-term investments

429,059

475,732

452,315 Net Debt

$ 2,074,191

$ 2,086,595

$ 2,085,225















NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW TO NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

(In thousands)

2023

2023

2023

















Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 168,466

$ 154,050

$ 322,516

Add: Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of assets

(141,683)

(116,752)

(258,435)

















Adjusted free cash flow

$ 26,783

$ 37,298

$ 64,081



















Adjusted free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of assets. Management believes that adjusted free cash flow is an important liquidity measure for the company and that it is useful to investors and management as a measure of the company's ability to generate cash flow, after reinvesting in the company for future growth, that could be available for paying down debt or other financing cash flows, such as dividends to shareholders. Adjusted free cash flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, cash flow from operations reported in accordance with GAAP.

