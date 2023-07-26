Schwazze Sets Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call for August 9, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET

DENVER, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Medicine Man Technologies, Inc., operating as Schwazze, (OTCQX: SHWZ) (NEO: SHWZ) ("Schwazze" or the "Company"), will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. The Company's results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.

The Schwazze management team will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Interested parties may submit questions to the Company prior to the call by emailing ir@schwazze.com.

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time

Toll-free dial-in: (888) 664-6383

International dial-in: (416) 764-8650

Conference ID: 70252888

Webcast: SHWZ Q2 2023 Earnings Call

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay on the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.schwazze.com.

Toll-free replay number: (888) 390-0541

International replay number: (416) 764-8677

Replay ID: 252888

If you have any difficulty registering or connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (720) 330-2829.

About Schwazze

Schwazze (OTCQX: SHWZ) (NEO: SHWZ) is building a premier vertically integrated regional cannabis company with assets in Colorado and New Mexico and will continue to take its operating system to other states where it can develop a differentiated regional leadership position. Schwazze is the parent company of a portfolio of leading cannabis businesses and brands spanning seed to sale. The Company is committed to unlocking the full potential of the cannabis plant to improve the human condition.

Schwazze is anchored by a high-performance culture that combines customer-centric thinking and data science to test, measure, and drive decisions and outcomes. The Company's leadership team has deep expertise in retailing, wholesaling, and building consumer brands at Fortune 500 companies as well as in the cannabis sector. Schwazze is passionate about making a difference in our communities, promoting diversity and inclusion, and doing our part to incorporate climate-conscious best practices.

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. was Schwazze's former operating trade name. The corporate entity continues to be named Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. Schwazze derives its name from the pruning technique of a cannabis plant to enhance plant structure and promote healthy growth. To learn more about Schwazze, visit www.schwazze.com.

