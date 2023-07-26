TE Connectivity announces third quarter results for fiscal year 2023

EPS exceeds, sales in line with guidance; continuing strong cash generation

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) today reported results for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2023.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) third quarter highlights (PRNewswire)

Third Quarter Highlights

Net sales were $4 billion , in line with guidance, with year-over-year growth in the Transportation and Industrial segments offsetting an expected decline in Communications.

GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations were $1.67, and adjusted EPS were $1.77, both exceeding guidance.

Order levels were $4 billion , reflecting stability across all segments.

Cash flow from operating activities of $779 million and strong free cash flow of $614 million in the quarter, with approximately $1.2 billion returned to shareholders year to date

Published Connecting Our World report, highlighting commitments to the Science Based Targets initiative

"We delivered earnings above guidance, along with year-over-year sales growth in our Transportation and Industrial segments, as we continue to benefit from the strategic positioning of our portfolio around key growth and sustainability trends. Our leading global position in electric vehicles once again allowed us to deliver a strong performance in Transportation, and we continued to capitalize on growth momentum in renewable energy applications as well as ongoing market recovery in commercial air and medical in our Industrial segment," said TE Connectivity CEO Terrence Curtin. "While our Communications segment declined as expected, we are excited about our increased design win momentum in AI applications, where our high-speed connectivity solutions will drive future growth.

"Our year-to-date free cash flow is up over 40 percent year over year, demonstrating our strong business model. We are delivering on our commitment to expand margins in the second half, reinforced by our third quarter performance and fourth quarter guidance. We remain confident that we are well positioned for long-term profitable growth, as our customers depend on our technology to advance important trends including e-mobility, renewable energy, factory automation and artificial intelligence."

Fourth Quarter FY23 Outlook

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, the company expects net sales of approximately $4 billion. GAAP EPS from continuing operations are expected to be approximately $1.63, with adjusted EPS of approximately $1.75.

Information about TE Connectivity's use of non-GAAP financial measures is provided below. For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures, see the attached tables.

Conference Call and Webcast

The company will hold a conference call for investors today at 8:30 a.m. ET. The conference call may be accessed in the following ways:

At TE Connectivity's website: investors.te.com

By telephone: For both "listen-only" participants and those participants who wish to take part in the question-and-answer portion of the call, the dial-in number in the United States is (888) 330-3417 and for international callers, the dial-in number is (646) 960-0804.

11:30 a.m. ET on July 26 , 2023. A replay of the conference call will be available on TE Connectivity's investor website at investors.te.com aton, 2023.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With more than 85,000 employees, including over 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present non-GAAP performance and liquidity measures as we believe it is appropriate for investors to consider adjusted financial measures in addition to results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures provide supplemental information and should not be considered replacements for results in accordance with GAAP. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures internally for planning and forecasting purposes and in its decision-making processes related to the operations of our company. We believe these measures provide meaningful information to us and investors because they enhance the understanding of our operating performance, ability to generate cash, and the trends of our business. Additionally, we believe that investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that management uses in evaluating our operations. The primary limitation of these measures is that they exclude the financial impact of items that would otherwise either increase or decrease our reported results. This limitation is best addressed by using these non-GAAP financial measures in combination with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in order to better understand the amounts, character, and impact of any increase or decrease in reported amounts. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies.

The following provides additional information regarding our non-GAAP financial measures:

Organic Net Sales Growth (Decline) – represents net sales growth (decline) (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates, and acquisitions and divestitures that occurred in the preceding twelve months, if any. Organic Net Sales Growth (Decline) is a useful measure of our performance because it excludes items that are not completely under management's control, such as the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, and items that do not reflect the underlying growth of the company, such as acquisition and divestiture activity. This measure is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin – represent operating income and operating margin, respectively, (the most comparable GAAP financial measures) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, and other income or charges, if any. We utilize these adjusted measures in combination with operating income and operating margin to assess segment level operating performance and to provide insight to management in evaluating segment operating plan execution and market conditions. Adjusted Operating Income is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.

Adjusted Other Income (Expense), Net – represents net other income (expense) (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) before special items including tax sharing income related to adjustments to prior period tax returns and other items, if any.

Adjusted Income Tax (Expense) Benefit and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate – represent income tax (expense) benefit and effective tax rate, respectively, (the most comparable GAAP financial measures) after adjusting for the tax effect of special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any.

Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations – represents income from continuing operations (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, tax sharing income related to adjustments to prior period tax returns and other tax items, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any, and, if applicable, the related tax effects.

Adjusted Earnings Per Share – represents diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, tax sharing income related to adjustments to prior period tax returns and other tax items, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any, and, if applicable, the related tax effects. This measure is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.

Free Cash Flow (FCF) – is a useful measure of our ability to generate cash. The difference between net cash provided by operating activities (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) and Free Cash Flow consists mainly of significant cash outflows and inflows that we believe are useful to identify. We believe Free Cash Flow provides useful information to investors as it provides insight into the primary cash flow metric used by management to monitor and evaluate cash flows generated from our operations. Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities excluding voluntary pension contributions and the cash impact of special items, if any, minus net capital expenditures. Voluntary pension contributions are excluded from the GAAP financial measure because this activity is driven by economic financing decisions rather than operating activity. Certain special items, including net payments related to pre-separation tax matters and cash paid (collected) pursuant to collateral requirements related to cross-currency swap contracts, are also excluded by management in evaluating Free Cash Flow. Net capital expenditures consist of capital expenditures less proceeds from the sale of property, plant, and equipment. These items are subtracted because they represent long-term commitments. In the calculation of Free Cash Flow, we subtract certain cash items that are ultimately within management's and the Board of Directors' discretion to direct and may imply that there is less or more cash available for our programs than the most comparable GAAP financial measure indicates. It should not be inferred that the entire Free Cash Flow amount is available for future discretionary expenditures, as our definition of Free Cash Flow does not consider certain non-discretionary expenditures, such as debt payments. In addition, we may have other discretionary expenditures, such as discretionary dividends, share repurchases, and business acquisitions, that are not considered in the calculation of Free Cash Flow.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainty and changes in circumstances, which may cause actual results, performance, financial condition or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, financial condition or achievements. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking and the words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have no intention and are under no obligation to update or alter (and expressly disclaim any such intention or obligation to do so) our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law. The forward-looking statements in this release include statements addressing our future financial condition and operating results, and the impact on our operations resulting from the coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19"). Examples of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the extent, severity and duration of COVID-19 negatively affecting our business operations; business, economic, competitive and regulatory risks, such as conditions affecting demand for products in the automotive and other industries we serve; competition and pricing pressure; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and commodity prices; natural disasters and political, economic and military instability in countries in which we operate, including continuing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine or escalating tensions in surrounding countries; developments in the credit markets; future goodwill impairment; compliance with current and future environmental and other laws and regulations; and the possible effects on us of changes in tax laws, tax treaties and other legislation, including the effects of Swiss tax reform. In addition, the extent to which COVID-19 will impact our business and our financial results will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted. Such developments may include the geographic spread of the virus, the severity of the virus, the duration of the outbreak, the impact on our suppliers' and customers' supply chains, the actions that may be taken by various governmental authorities in response to the outbreak in jurisdictions in which we operate, and the possible impact on the global economy and local economies in which we operate. More detailed information about these and other factors is set forth in TE Connectivity Ltd.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Sept 30, 2022, as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other reports filed by us with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

















































For the Quarters Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

June 30,

June 24,

June 30,

June 24,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(in millions, except per share data) Net sales $ 3,998

$ 4,097

$ 11,999

$ 11,922 Cost of sales

2,699



2,769



8,229



8,027 Gross margin

1,299



1,328



3,770



3,895 Selling, general, and administrative expenses

431



393



1,258



1,172 Research, development, and engineering expenses

176



179



534



539 Acquisition and integration costs

9



11



26



29 Restructuring and other charges, net

53



26



283



59 Operating income

630



719



1,669



2,096 Interest income

18



3



39



9 Interest expense

(20)



(18)



(61)



(48) Other income (expense), net

(4)



4



(13)



24 Income from continuing operations before income taxes

624



708



1,634



2,081 Income tax expense

(96)



(116)



(283)



(362) Income from continuing operations

528



592



1,351



1,719 Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

—



2



7



1 Net income $ 528

$ 594

$ 1,358

$ 1,720























Basic earnings per share:





















Income from continuing operations $ 1.68

$ 1.84

$ 4.28

$ 5.31 Income from discontinued operations

—



0.01



0.02



— Net income

1.68



1.84



4.30



5.31























Diluted earnings per share:





















Income from continuing operations $ 1.67

$ 1.83

$ 4.25

$ 5.26 Income from discontinued operations

—



0.01



0.02



— Net income

1.67



1.83



4.27



5.26























Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:





















Basic

315



322



316



324 Diluted

317



324



318



327

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

























June 30,

September 30,

2023

2022

(in millions, except share data) Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,131

$ 1,088 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $42 and $45, respectively

2,998



2,865 Inventories

2,801



2,676 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

719



639 Total current assets

7,649



7,268 Property, plant, and equipment, net

3,781



3,567 Goodwill

5,528



5,258 Intangible assets, net

1,242



1,288 Deferred income taxes

2,680



2,498 Other assets

821



903 Total assets $ 21,701

$ 20,782 Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity









Current liabilities:









Short-term debt $ 291

$ 914 Accounts payable

1,616



1,593 Accrued and other current liabilities

2,351



2,125 Total current liabilities

4,258



4,632 Long-term debt

3,915



3,292 Long-term pension and postretirement liabilities

735



695 Deferred income taxes

211



244 Income taxes

335



304 Other liabilities

791



718 Total liabilities

10,245



9,885 Commitments and contingencies









Redeemable noncontrolling interests

107



95 Shareholders' equity:









Common shares, CHF 0.57 par value, 322,470,281 shares authorized and issued, and 330,830,781

shares authorized and issued, respectively

142



146 Accumulated earnings

12,372



12,832 Treasury shares, at cost, 8,271,688 and 12,749,540 shares, respectively

(1,085)



(1,681) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(80)



(495) Total shareholders' equity

11,349



10,802 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity $ 21,701

$ 20,782

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

















































For the Quarters Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

June 30,

June 24,

June 30,

June 24,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(in millions) Cash flows from operating activities:





















Net income $ 528

$ 594

$ 1,358

$ 1,720 Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

—



(2)



(7)



(1) Income from continuing operations

528



592



1,351



1,719 Adjustments to reconcile income from continuing operations to net cash provided by operating activities:





















Depreciation and amortization

200



205



594



597 Deferred income taxes

(51)



(60)



(121)



(18) Non-cash lease cost

36



34



106



98 Provision for losses on accounts receivable and inventories

13



11



82



79 Share-based compensation expense

32



28



95



88 Impairment of held for sale businesses

—



—



67



— Other

17



(23)



85



(19) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisitions and divestitures:





















Accounts receivable, net

22



(51)



(202)



(108) Inventories

(50)



(28)



(323)



(439) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(5)



21



(30)



57 Accounts payable

(36)



(63)



68



(48) Accrued and other current liabilities

69



(11)



(14)



(316) Income taxes

16



26



51



53 Other

(12)



(102)



185



(219) Net cash provided by operating activities

779



579



1,994



1,524 Cash flows from investing activities:





















Capital expenditures

(166)



(205)



(538)



(556) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment

1



35



3



98 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

—



(14)



(108)



(116) Proceeds from divestiture of businesses, net of cash retained by businesses sold

(3)



—



48



16 Other

(1)



(1)



22



(10) Net cash used in investing activities

(169)



(185)



(573)



(568) Cash flows from financing activities:





















Net increase (decrease) in commercial paper

3



237



(82)



237 Proceeds from issuance of debt

—



—



499



588 Repayment of debt

—



—



(591)



(558) Proceeds from exercise of share options

13



4



33



34 Repurchase of common shares

(208)



(378)



(674)



(1,086) Payment of common share dividends to shareholders

(186)



(180)



(541)



(506) Other

(2)



(1)



(30)



(39) Net cash used in financing activities

(380)



(318)



(1,386)



(1,330) Effect of currency translation on cash

(4)



(5)



8



(9) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

226



71



43



(383) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

905



749



1,088



1,203 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,131

$ 820

$ 1,131

$ 820























Supplemental cash flow information:





















Interest paid on debt, net $ 9

$ 10

$ 48

$ 39 Income taxes paid, net of refunds

131



149



354



326

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)

















































For the Quarters Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

June 30,

June 24,

June 30,

June 24,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(in millions) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 779

$ 579

$ 1,994

$ 1,524 Excluding:





















Cash (collected) paid pursuant to collateral requirements related to

cross-currency swap contracts

—



14



—



(28) Capital expenditures, net

(165)



(170)



(535)



(458) Free cash flow (1) $ 614

$ 423

$ 1,459

$ 1,038





(1) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)



































































































For the Quarters Ended



For the Nine Months Ended



June 30,



June 24,



June 30,



June 24,



2023



2022



2023



2022



($ in millions)



Net Sales







Net Sales







Net Sales







Net Sales





Transportation Solutions $ 2,433







$ 2,300







$ 7,175







$ 6,772





Industrial Solutions

1,141









1,126









3,392









3,246





Communications Solutions

424









671









1,432









1,904





Total $ 3,998







$ 4,097







$ 11,999







$ 11,922







































































































Operating

Operating



Operating

Operating



Operating

Operating



Operating

Operating



Income

Margin



Income

Margin



Income

Margin



Income

Margin

Transportation Solutions $ 425

17.5 %

$ 383

16.7 %

$ 1,040

14.5 %

$ 1,187

17.5 % Industrial Solutions

150

13.1





165

14.7





440

13.0





430

13.2

Communications Solutions

55

13.0





171

25.5





189

13.2





479

25.2

Total $ 630

15.8 %

$ 719

17.5 %

$ 1,669

13.9 %

$ 2,096

17.6 %

































































































Adjusted

Adjusted



Adjusted

Adjusted



Adjusted

Adjusted



Adjusted

Adjusted



Operating

Operating



Operating

Operating



Operating

Operating



Operating

Operating



Income (1)

Margin (1)



Income (1)

Margin (1)



Income (1)

Margin (1)



Income (1)

Margin (1)

Transportation Solutions $ 452

18.6 %

$ 397

17.3 %

$ 1,221

17.0 %

$ 1,211

17.9 % Industrial Solutions

180

15.8





186

16.5





529

15.6





501

15.4

Communications Solutions

60

14.2





178

26.5





228

15.9





497

26.1

Total $ 692

17.3 %

$ 761

18.6 %

$ 1,978

16.5 %

$ 2,209

18.5 %





(1) Adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. RECONCILIATION OF NET SALES GROWTH (DECLINE) (UNAUDITED)









































































Change in Net Sales for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

versus Net Sales for the Quarter Ended June 24, 2022

Net Sales



Organic Net Sales







Acquisitions/

Growth (Decline)



Growth (Decline) (1)



Translation (2)

(Divestiture)

($ in millions) Transportation Solutions (3):

































Automotive $ 118

7.2 %

$ 143

8.8 %

$ (25)

$ — Commercial transportation

3

0.8





9

2.1





(6)



— Sensors

12

4.4





11

4.1





1



— Total

133

5.8





163

7.1





(30)



— Industrial Solutions (3):

































Industrial equipment

(48)

(10.2)





(46)

(9.8)





(2)



— Aerospace, defense, and marine

22

8.1





35

13.2





1



(14) Energy

23

11.1





16

8.0





(3)



10 Medical

18

10.2





19

10.8





(1)



— Total

15

1.3





24

2.2





(5)



(4) Communications Solutions (3):

































Data and devices

(173)

(40.7)





(174)

(41.2)





(4)



5 Appliances

(74)

(30.1)





(71)

(28.9)





(3)



— Total

(247)

(36.8)





(245)

(36.7)





(7)



5 Total $ (99)

(2.4) %

$ (58)

(1.4) %

$ (42)

$ 1



Change in Net Sales for the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023

versus Net Sales for the Nine Months Ended June 24, 2022

Net Sales



Organic Net Sales







Acquisitions/

Growth (Decline)



Growth (Decline) (1)



Translation (2)

(Divestiture)

($ in millions) Transportation Solutions (3):

































Automotive $ 389

8.1 %

$ 651

13.5 %

$ (262)

$ — Commercial transportation

(3)

(0.3)





42

3.6





(45)



— Sensors

17

2.1





41

5.1





(24)



— Total

403

6.0





734

10.8





(331)



— Industrial Solutions (3):

































Industrial equipment

(73)

(5.2)





(17)

(1.2)





(56)



— Aerospace, defense, and marine

81

10.5





118

15.2





(17)



(20) Energy

73

12.6





82

14.2





(24)



15 Medical

65

12.9





68

13.6





(3)



— Total

146

4.5





251

7.7





(100)



(5) Communications Solutions (3):

































Data and devices

(304)

(25.9)





(294)

(25.1)





(28)



18 Appliances

(168)

(23.0)





(145)

(19.8)





(23)



— Total

(472)

(24.8)





(439)

(23.1)





(51)



18 Total $ 77

0.6 %

$ 546

4.6 %

$ (482)

$ 13





(1) Organic net sales growth (decline) is a non-GAAP financial measure. See description of non-GAAP financial measures. (2) Represents the change in net sales resulting from changes in foreign currency exchange rates. (3) Industry end market information is presented consistently with our internal management reporting and may be periodically revised as management deems necessary.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

(UNAUDITED)



































































Adjustments















Acquisition-

Restructuring













Related

and Other

Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)

Charges, Net (1)

(Non-GAAP) (2)



($ in millions, except per share data)

Operating income:

























Transportation Solutions $ 425



$ —

$ 27

$ 452

Industrial Solutions

150





8



22



180

Communications Solutions

55





1



4



60

Total $ 630



$ 9

$ 53

$ 692





























Operating margin

15.8 %















17.3 %



























Other expense, net $ (4)



$ —

$ —

$ (4)





























Income tax expense $ (96)



$ (2)

$ (27)

$ (125)





























Effective tax rate

15.4 %















18.2 %



























Income from continuing operations $ 528



$ 7

$ 26

$ 561





























Diluted earnings per share from

continuing operations $ 1.67



$ 0.02

$ 0.08

$ 1.77







(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction. (2) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Quarter Ended June 24, 2022

(UNAUDITED)















































































Adjustments

















Acquisition-

Restructuring























Related

and Other







Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)

Charges, Net (1)(2)

Tax Items (3)

(Non-GAAP) (4)



($ in millions, except per share data)

Operating income:































Transportation Solutions $ 383



$ 5

$ 9

$ —

$ 397

Industrial Solutions

165





6



15



—



186

Communications Solutions

171





1



6



—



178

Total $ 719



$ 12

$ 30

$ —

$ 761



































Operating margin

17.5 %





















18.6 %

































Other income, net $ 4



$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 4



































Income tax expense $ (116)



$ (3)

$ (6)

$ (21)

$ (146)



































Effective tax rate

16.4 %





















19.5 %

































Income from continuing operations $ 592



$ 9

$ 24

$ (21)

$ 604



































Diluted earnings per share from

continuing operations $ 1.83



$ 0.03

$ 0.07

$ (0.06)

$ 1.86







(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction. (2) Includes $26 million recorded in net restructuring and other charges and $4 million recorded in cost of sales. (3) Includes a $21 million income tax benefit related to the tax impacts of an intercompany transaction. (4) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023

(UNAUDITED)



































































Adjustments















Acquisition-

Restructuring













Related

and Other

Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)

Charges, Net (1)

(Non-GAAP) (2)



($ in millions, except per share data)

Operating income:

























Transportation Solutions $ 1,040



$ 2

$ 179

$ 1,221

Industrial Solutions

440





21



68



529

Communications Solutions

189





3



36



228

Total $ 1,669



$ 26

$ 283

$ 1,978





























Operating margin

13.9 %















16.5 %



























Other expense, net $ (13)



$ —

$ —

$ (13)





























Income tax expense $ (283)



$ (5)

$ (82)

$ (370)





























Effective tax rate

17.3 %















19.0 %



























Income from continuing operations $ 1,351



$ 21

$ 201

$ 1,573





























Diluted earnings per share from

continuing operations $ 4.25



$ 0.07

$ 0.63

$ 4.95







(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction. (2) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Nine Months Ended June 24, 2022

(UNAUDITED)















































































Adjustments

















Acquisition-

Restructuring























Related

and Other







Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)

Charges, Net (1)(2)

Tax Items (3)

(Non-GAAP) (4)



($ in millions, except per share data)

Operating income:































Transportation Solutions $ 1,187



$ 12

$ 12

$ —

$ 1,211

Industrial Solutions

430





24



47



—



501

Communications Solutions

479





2



16



—



497

Total $ 2,096



$ 38

$ 75

$ —

$ 2,209



































Operating margin

17.6 %





















18.5 %

































Other income, net $ 24



$ —

$ —

$ (11)

$ 13



































Income tax expense $ (362)



$ (8)

$ (18)

$ (18)

$ (406)



































Effective tax rate

17.4 %





















18.6 %

































Income from continuing operations $ 1,719



$ 30

$ 57

$ (29)

$ 1,777



































Diluted earnings per share from

continuing operations $ 5.26



$ 0.09

$ 0.17

$ (0.09)

$ 5.43







(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction. (2) Includes $59 million recorded in net restructuring and other charges and $16 million recorded in cost of sales. (3) Includes a $57 million income tax benefit related to the tax impacts of an intercompany transaction, $27 million of income tax expense related to the write-down of certain deferred tax assets to the lower tax rate enacted in the canton of Schaffhausen, and $12 million of income tax expense related to an income tax audit of an acquired entity, as well as the related impact of $11 million to other income pursuant to the indemnification terms of the purchase agreement. (4) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

(UNAUDITED)















































































Adjustments

















Acquisition-

Restructuring























Related

and Other







Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)

Charges, Net (1)

Tax Items (2)

(Non-GAAP) (3)



($ in millions, except per share data)

Operating income:































Transportation Solutions $ 347



$ 4

$ 56

$ —

$ 407

Industrial Solutions

177





8



19



—



204

Communications Solutions

136





3



7



—



146

Total $ 660



$ 15

$ 82

$ —

$ 757



































Operating margin

15.1 %





















17.4 %

































Other income, net $ 4



$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 4



































Income tax (expense) benefit $ 56



$ (3)

$ (16)

$ (182)

$ (145)



































Effective tax rate

(8.6) %





















19.4 %

































Income from continuing operations $ 708



$ 12

$ 66

$ (182)

$ 604



































Diluted earnings per share from

continuing operations $ 2.21



$ 0.04

$ 0.21

$ (0.57)

$ 1.88







(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction. (2) Includes a $67 million income tax benefit related to the tax impacts of certain intercompany transactions, a $64 million income tax benefit related primarily to a lapse of a statute of limitation, and a $51 million income tax benefit related to the release of a valuation allowance associated primarily with improved current and expected future operating profit and taxable income. (3) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Year Ended September 30, 2022

(UNAUDITED)















































































Adjustments















Acquisition-

Restructuring

















Related

and Other





Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)

Charges, Net (1)(2)

Tax Items (3)

(Non-GAAP) (4)



($ in millions, except per share data)

Operating income:































Transportation Solutions $ 1,534



$ 16

$ 68

$ —

$ 1,618

Industrial Solutions

607





32



66



—



705

Communications Solutions

615





5



23



—



643

Total $ 2,756



$ 53

$ 157

$ —

$ 2,966



































Operating margin

16.9 %





















18.2 %

































Other income, net $ 28



$ —

$ —

$ (11)

$ 17



































Income tax expense $ (306)



$ (11)

$ (34)

$ (200)

$ (551)



































Effective tax rate

11.2 %





















18.8 %

































Income from continuing operations $ 2,427



$ 42

$ 123

$ (211)

$ 2,381



































Diluted earnings per share from

continuing operations $ 7.47



$ 0.13

$ 0.38

$ (0.65)

$ 7.33







(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction. (2) Includes $141 million recorded in net restructuring and other charges and $16 million recorded in cost of sales. (3) Includes a $124 million income tax benefit related to the tax impacts of certain intercompany transactions, a $64 million income tax benefit related primarily to a lapse of a statute of limitation, and a $51 million income tax benefit related to the release of a valuation allowance associated primarily with improved current and expected future operating profit and taxable income. Also includes $27 million of income tax expense related to the write-down of certain deferred tax assets to the lower corporate tax rate enacted in the canton of Schaffhausen and $12 million of income tax expense related to an income tax audit of an acquired entity, as well as the related impact of $11 million to other income pursuant to the terms of the purchase agreement. (4) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. RECONCILIATION OF FORWARD-LOOKING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO FORWARD-LOOKING GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES As of July 26, 2023 (UNAUDITED)







Outlook for



Quarter Ending



September 29,



2023

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 1.63

Restructuring and other charges, net

0.10

Acquisition-related charges

0.02

Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (1) $ 1.75







(1) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

TE Connectivity Ltd. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/TE Connectivity Ltd.) (PRNewsfoto/TE Connectivity Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TE Connectivity Ltd.