CosmosAI Ventures into Korean Market, Pioneering Smart Society

LONDON, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global smart computing power network, CosmosAI, will host a grand market investor promotion event in South Korea on August 1st at 4:00 PM. With an estimated 500 to 1,000 market investors attending, this event marks a significant milestone for CosmosAI's expansion into the Korean smart society.

Experience the Power of Smart Computing with CosmosAI DApp: Revolutionizing the Future of AI and Computing (PRNewswire)

CosmosAI aims to revolutionize computational resource sharing and utilization, paving the way for intelligent connectivity. The event will showcase cutting-edge computing technology, offering stronger support for AI development and global digitization.

CosmosAI's entry promises more intelligent computing capabilities in various industries, including medical, finance, and IoT. The company eagerly anticipates collaborating with Korean investors to build a prosperous future for the smart society.

About CosmosAI:

CosmosAI is a global smart computing power network project, dedicated to building the future of intelligent connectivity.

