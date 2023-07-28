SK-II UNVEILS "THE SECRET KEY" FILMS

THE UNTOLD STORIES OF PITERA™ SKIN TRANSFORMATIONS

Unlock never-told-before stories of well-known PITERA™ lovers and their transformational journey to Crystal Clear Skin*.

TOKYO, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Some secrets are meant to be shared, not kept. This World PITERA™ Month, global prestige skincare brand SK-II gives you the keys to unlock the untold stories of well-known PITERA™ lovers' transformational journey to Crystal Clear Skin* in its latest campaign, "THE SECRET KEY".

At the heart of SK-II, PITERA™ is a naturally derived skincare ingredient crafted from a proprietary yeast fermentation process that is exclusive to SK-II. PITERA™ Essence is SK-II's signature and most awarded best-seller globally. Containing over 90% PITERA™, it is nicknamed "Miracle Water" by millions of women from around the world for transforming skin to Crystal Clear Skin*.

Filmed in an authentic, interview style, "THE SECRET KEY" features three original short films starring one of Asia's biggest names, MINA of global girl group TWICE, up and coming Chinese actress Qiu Tian and the legendary skin transformation story of Shiho Sasaki, one of the Akita women who participated in SK-II's first-in-the-world longitudinal study from 1999 to 2011 which uncovered discoveries behind skin aging and PITERA™.

The secret of the woman who sees the future: MINA of global girl group TWICE reveals how she paved the way for her future as a K-Pop star and Crystal Clear Skin* at a young age with PITERA™. View MINA's Secret Key Film: <link>.

The secret of the unstoppable woman: Actress Qiu Tian shares on how using PITERA™ every day since her university days has been transformational for her skin** and life.

The secret of the woman who turned back time: SK-II Akita study participant Shiho Sasaki reveals how her skin appears younger looking***.

"THE SECRET KEY" films will be premiered at the first-ever "SK-II SECRET KEY HOUSE" exhibition in Tokyo on July 28TH, 2023. Located in STANDBY, BA-TSU ART GALLERY, the 'SK-II SECRET KEY HOUSE' will hold SK-II's best-kept secrets which visitors can unlock by immersing themselves into multi-sensorial impactful artistic installations of PITERA™.

"I started dancing ballet when I was 3 years old. I started using PITERA™ in my early 20s. I was able to become the person who I am today because I didn't wait." says MINA "It's never too early. It's never too late. I can't wait for you to watch this film and embark on your own transformational journey to Crystal Clear Skin"

"I've always believed that small acts today bring big results tomorrow – whether in life or in skin," says Qiu Tian. "Ever since my university days, PITERA™ has accompanied me through many life experiences and become integral in consistently transforming my skin to Crystal Clear Skin. I'm excited to reveal the secrets of my journey with everyone."

"When I joined the Akita Study back in 1999, I felt really lucky to be given this chance of a lifetime to potentially change my skin's destiny". says Sasaki, "After continuously using SK-II PITERA™, the shooting of the film was the first time that I found out my skin age** and I was speechless! Now, I want to inspire others to choose their skin destiny and unlock their own transformation to Crystal Clear Skin, just like I have."

"THE SECRET KEY" builds on SK-II's growing collection of stories about its iconic PITERA™ and Facial Treatment Essence. Through the years, SK-II has been on a journey to bring to life the stories of PITERA™ and transformation to Crystal Clear Skin in new and meaningful ways for its consumers over generations. This started from authentic celebrity testimonials in its early days to bold challenges with 2017's "Face The Wild Face the Camera" with National Geographic, 2018's "Bare Skin Project" with Magnum Photos, an industry-first beauty entertainment web-series with 2019's "Bare Skin Chat" as well as 2022's "PITERA™ & Me", SK-II's first-ever self-directed film series by its newest Gen Z brand ambassadors. Most recently, SK-II launched the "Late Night Portraits" – a campaign spotlighting Asia's biggest celebrities putting Facial Treatment Essence to its boldest stress test yet.

"For decades, SK-II's PITERA™ has transformed the skin of millions of women. Today I'm so excited for you to unlock the secrets of our PITERA™ lovers' transformational journeys to Crystal Clear Skin" shares Sue Kyung Lee, CEO, Global SK-II. "Skin transformation can take place at any point in your life, and with these films from MINA, Qiu Tian and Shiho Sasaki, we look forward to sharing these stories behind the power of PITERA™ with consumers worldwide, to inspire them to unlock their own transformation with PITERA™, THE SECRET KEY to Crystal Clear Skin."

*With regular use

**For Crystal Clear Skin transformation

**Based on skin measurement from Akita 10 Year Study

About SK-II

For more than 40 years, SK-II has touched the lives of millions of women around the world through skin and life transformation. The fascinating story behind SK-II began with a quest to understand why elderly sake brewers had wrinkled faces, but extraordinarily soft and youthful-looking hands. These hands were in constant contact with the sake fermentation process. It took years of research for scientists to isolate SK-II's iconic ingredient PITERA™, a naturally-derived skincare ingredient crafted from a proprietary yeast fermentation process exclusive to SK-II. Since then, SK-II with PITERA™ has become a special secret shared by celebrities all over the world such as Haruka Ayase, Tangwei, and MINA of global girl group TWICE. For the latest news and in-depth information, please visit http://www.sk-ii.com.

About PITERA™

Iconic and exclusive to SK-II, PITERA™ is a naturally derived "miracle" skincare ingredient crafted from a proprietary yeast fermentation process that only SK-II owns. Packed with over 50 micro-nutrients – vitamins, amino acids, minerals and organic acids – the unique composition of PITERA™ harnesses the vital force of nature and is one that can't be achieved artificially or synthetically. PITERA™ resembles skin's Natural Moisturizing Factors. Skin recognizes and welcomes it, allowing it to be absorbed quickly and deeply[1] into your skin delivering all goodness[2].

[1] Within stratum corneum [2] Over 50 micro-nutrients

