G-Form Becomes Exclusive Protective Gear Partner of Perfect Game

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Game, the world's largest youth baseball and softball platform, and scouting service, today announced a strategic alliance with G-Form, making the innovative protection company its exclusive protective gear partner.

Through this partnership, G-Form receives activation opportunities during the prestigious Dick's Sporting Goods All-American Classic to be played at Chase Field in Phoenix, AZ on Sunday, August 20. G-Form also receives naming rights to the Perfect Game Fall National Championship – Protected by G-Form – scheduled for September 8-11, 15-18, and 22-25, in Goodyear, Mesa and Surprise, AZ.

"Perfect Game is pleased to enhance its relationship with G-Form, by welcoming this innovative company to our growing list of strategic partners," said Perfect Game Executive Vice President/General Manager, Brad Clement. "Perfect Game is committed to providing its athletes with best-in-class experiences in a competitive, safe, and fun environment, and this alliance with G-Form supports that commitment. We're confident that Perfect Game athletes will be able to compete at their maximum levels with the added protection provided by G-Form's innovative baseball protective gear."

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Perfect Game," shared Steven David, G-Form's VP of Global Marketing. "Every one of their pillars; from the players, staff, and their mission, embodies G-Form's Go Next Level mantra. We are proud to help these elite athletes level up their game with the best baseball protection."

G-Form produces protective gear for athletes competing in a number of sports and activities, including baseball, fastpitch, lacrosse, and soccer, to name a few. Its revolutionary SmartFlex technology has hinge-like flexibility that allows uninhibited freedom of motion, and the gear hardens on impact, providing outstanding protection.

G-Form will roll out its Perfect Game activation by distributing products such as wrist, elbow, leg, and hand guards, protective batting gloves, chest/back protective shirts, and sliding shorts in various areas such as the players' lounge, dugouts and clubhouses during the Dick's Perfect Game All-American Classic and Select Fest Games.

Additionally, through this partnership, G-form's custom Perfect Game protective gear will be displayed and sold at various Perfect Game-managed locations and facilities, including East Cobb, GA; Ft Myers, FL; Hoover, AL; Houston (Baseball USA), TX; and Nashville, TN.

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing over 9,800+ events, hundreds of thousands of games, and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players are performing with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, more than 1,847 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 13,893 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2022 Draft, for example, more than 90 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and every player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events.

ABOUT G-FORM

G-Form is a technology-driven protective solutions provider. A pioneer in the advancement of impact protection for athletes, the company's cutting-edge products combine premium impact protection with comfort, style, and freedom of motion. G-Form has become a chosen protection brand for athletes looking to level up across various categories including baseball, bike, moto, soccer, lacrosse, and military. For more information about G-Form, visit www.g-form.com. Go Next Level.

