Hero Cosmetics Expands Into Canada

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hero Cosmetics, a leader in pimple care and maker of the Mighty Patch pimple patches, today announced that the brand is now available in Canada at several retailers.

Hero Cosmetics' entry into Canada marks its first ever international expansion and the first time that Canadians will be able to shop a range of patches directly from a retailer in Canada. The expansion signifies the brand's continued growth and innovation in the pimple patch and skincare category. Canadian customers have shown overwhelming interest and demand via social media requests and high site traffic pointing towards an already strong Canadian customer base for the Hero brand.

Hero Cosmetics is proud to be launching nationwide in stores and online at Shoppers Drug Mart, Walmart, & Amazon.

"It's always been our goal to ensure accessibility to everyone and anyone who may need our products. Launching in Canada is an exciting step towards that goal. I am so excited to bring the Hero brand story and our solutions to the Canadian customer. I'm thrilled to embark on a long-standing & deep connection with the Canadian community. I'm confident that we'll continue to grow the category by reaching a new audience, and most importantly, get our pimple solutions into the hands of people with pimple emergencies." – Ju Rhyu, Co-Founder and CEO of Hero Cosmetics.

Hero Cosmetics will launch in Canada with their best-sellers: Mighty Patch Original patches, Mighty Patch Invisible+ patches, Mighty Patch Nose patches, & Mighty Patch Surface patches, with plans to expand that offering in 2024.

To learn more, visit http://www.herocosmetics.ca .

About Hero Cosmetics:

Since launching in 2017, Hero Cosmetics has grown from a startup with a single product to an established pimple-care brand with a portfolio of products to address the full lifecycle of breakouts. The Hero brand provides your skin the tools it needs so you can take back control and reveal the hero inside.

Hero™ is a trademark of Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

