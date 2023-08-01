INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Delivered strong Q2'23 financial performance with revenue and operating income margin meeting high end of outlook range

Revenue of $1.06 billion increased 3% as reported, 11% net of Italy commercial services sale, driven by strong key performance indicators and player demand trends

Operating income rose 10% to $251 million ; 24% operating income margin up 150 basis points on margin expansion across segments

Adjusted EBITDA up 8% to $443 million ; adjusted EBITDA margin increased 190 basis points to 42%

Raising full-year 2023 revenue and profit outlook on strong first-half 2023 performance

LONDON, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE:IGT) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. Today, at 8:00 a.m. EDT, management will host a conference call and webcast to present the results; access details are provided below.

"Our second-quarter and first-half results reflect solid revenue and profit momentum across all business segments," said Vince Sadusky, CEO of IGT. "We achieved the high end of our outlook by executing key strategic initiatives and growing demand for IGT's compelling content and solutions. We are solidly on track to deliver on our 2025 objectives and remain focused on unlocking the intrinsic value of IGT's market-leading businesses."

"Our year-to-date performance showcases the strong cash generation of the business. We have a solid foundation to build from as we continue to invest in our growth objectives, further reduce debt, and return capital to shareholders," said Max Chiara, CFO of IGT. "Based on our first-half results, we are confidently raising our full-year 2023 revenue and operating margin outlook."

Overview of Consolidated Second Quarter 2023 Results



Quarter Ended Y/Y

Change Constant

Currency

Change

June 30,

2023

2022 ($ in millions)









GAAP Financials:









Revenue









Global Lottery 624

648 (4) % (5) % Global Gaming 373

330 13 % 14 % PlayDigital 59

43 38 % 39 % Total revenue 1,055

1,021 3 % 3 %











Operating income (loss)









Global Lottery 229

230 — % (2) % Global Gaming 71

57 25 % 25 % PlayDigital 18

8 125 % 132 % Corporate support expense (30)

(29) (4) % (4) % Other(1) (38)

(39) 2 % 2 % Total operating income 251

228 10 % 9 % Operating income margin 23.8 %

22.3 %















Earnings per share - diluted $0.23

$(0.02) NA













Net cash provided by operating activities 34

196 (83) %













Cash and cash equivalents 461

673 (32) %













Non-GAAP Financial Measures:









Adjusted EBITDA









Global Lottery 332

330 1 % (1) % Global Gaming 112

87 28 % 29 % PlayDigital 22

12 78 % 82 % Corporate support expense (22)

(20) (10) % (10) % Total Adjusted EBITDA 443

409 8 % 7 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 42.0 %

40.1 %















Adjusted earnings per share - diluted $0.45

$0.57 (21) %













Free cash flow (72)

117 NA













Adjusted free cash flow 136

117 16 %













Net debt 5,355

5,722 (6) %















(1) Primarily includes purchase price amortization Note: Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this news release

Key Highlights:

Secured 10-year brand licensing extension with Sony Pictures Television granting IGT exclusive rights to the legendary Wheel of Fortune ® brand across Gaming, Lottery, iGaming, and iLottery as well as non-exclusive rights to distribute Wheel of Fortune content for free-to-play social casinos

Awarded 20-year license, as part of a consortium, to operate certain lottery games for Minas Gerais State Lottery in Brazil ; executed 10-year contracts in Malta for lottery technology and instant ticket printing; won eight-year iLottery contract in Connecticut ; executed four-year transition agreement in Belgium and contract extension in Costa Rica

Executed agreement to deploy IGT's award-winning IGT ADVANTAGE™ system at the Rio Hotel & Casino

Launched Mystery of the Lamp™ on new PeakCurve™49 cabinet

Launched first-ever omnichannel Wheel of Fortune jackpot game in the U.S. and exclusively digital MegaJackpots™ games in Alberta and expanded omnichannel Powerbucks™ games to Alberta , building on success in other Canadian provinces

Named "Sportsbook Supplier of the Year" at 2023 SBC Awards North America

Won "Diversity and Inclusion" category at 2023 Women in Gaming (WIG) Diversity & Employee Wellbeing Awards

Financial Highlights:

Consolidated revenue grew 3% to $1.06 billion, up from $1.02 billion in the prior year; net of the Italy commercial services sale in September 2022, revenue increased 11%

Global Lottery revenue of $624 million was down 4% year-over-year; net of the Italy commercial services sale, revenue rose 8% on strong same-store sales in Italy , execution of a multi-year software licensing agreement for a lottery central management system, and higher LMA incentives

Global Gaming revenue of $373 million , up 13% from $330 million in the prior year, on record U.S. & Canada unit shipments for a second quarter period, higher global average selling prices, growth in the installed base across geographies, and robust system sales

PlayDigital revenue increased 38% to $59 million , up from $43 million in the prior year, primarily driven by strong player demand trends and contributions from the iSoftBet acquisition

Operating income of $251 million increased 10% from $228 million in the prior year; operating income margin expanded 150 basis points to 24%

Global Lottery operating income of $229 million was in line with the prior year despite the sale of Italy commercial services business; operating income margin increased 120 basis points on strong Italy same-store sales, high-margin software license, and LMA incentives

Global Gaming operating income rose 25% to $71 million ; operating income margin expanded 190 basis points to 19% on strong operating leverage

PlayDigital operating income more than doubled to $18 million ; operating income margin improved 1,200 basis points to 31% on strong gross margin expansion and despite higher investments in research and development and talent

Corporate support and other expense of $68 million was stable with the prior year

Adjusted EBITDA of $443 million, compared to $409 million in the prior-year period, on higher operating income and depreciation and amortization; Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 42% from 40% in the prior year on improved margins across operating segments

Net interest expense of $71 million, compared to $75 million in the prior year, primarily driven by lower average debt balances

Foreign exchange loss of $5 million, compared to foreign exchange gain of $19 million in the prior year, primarily reflecting the non-cash impact of fluctuations in the EUR/USD exchange rate on debt

Other non-operating income, net of $2 million, versus other non-operating expense, net of $150 million in the prior year, driven by an accrual related to the DDI/Benson matter in the prior-year period

Income tax provision of $86 million, compared to a benefit of $11 million in the prior year, primarily driven by higher pre-tax income; pre-tax income in the prior year was impacted by accrual for the DDI/Benson matter

Net income of $90 million versus $34 million in the prior-year period

Diluted earnings per share of $0.23, versus diluted loss per share of $0.02 in the prior year, primarily reflects $150 million in non-operating expense in the prior year related to the DDI/Benson matter that has since been settled; Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.45 versus $0.57 primarily due to a higher quarterly effective tax rate

Net debt of $5.4 billion compared to $5.2 billion at December 31, 2022; Net debt leverage of 3.1x, in line with 3.1x at December 31, 2022

Cash and Liquidity Update

Total liquidity of $1.8 billion as of June 30, 2023; $0.5 billion in unrestricted cash and $1.4 billion in additional borrowing capacity from undrawn credit facilities

Other Developments

On June 8, 2023, the Company announced its Board of Directors is exploring strategic alternatives for the Global Gaming and PlayDigital segments with the goal of unlocking the full value of the portfolio

The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share

Ex-dividend date of August 14, 2023

Record date of August 15, 2023

Payment date of August 29, 2023

Paid $220M in final settlement of the DDI/Benson matter in the second quarter, in addition to $50 million paid to escrow in the fourth quarter of 2022; full-year 2023 after-tax impact estimated at ~$170 million

Introducing Third Quarter 2023 Expectations; Raising Full-Year 2023 Outlook

Third Quarter

Revenue of approximately $1.0 billion

Operating income margin of 22% - 23%

Full Year

Revenue of $4.2 billion - $4.3 billion

Operating income margin of ~23%

Cash from operations of $900 million - $1,000 million

Capital expenditures of $400 million - $450 million

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

August 1, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. EDT

To register to participate in the conference call, or to listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the "Events Calendar" on IGT's Investor Relations website at www.IGT.com. A replay will be available on the website following the live event.

Comparability of Results

All figures presented in this news release are prepared under U.S. GAAP, unless noted otherwise. Adjusted figures exclude the impact of items such as purchase accounting, impairment charges, restructuring expense, foreign exchange, and certain one-time, primarily transaction-related items. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included in the tables in this news release. Constant currency changes for 2023 are calculated using the same foreign exchange rates as the corresponding 2022 period. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate the Company's financial performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect the Company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of business trends. These constant currency changes and non-GAAP financial measures should however be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Amounts reported in millions are computed based on amounts in thousands. As a result, the sum of the components may not equal the total amount reported in millions due to rounding. Certain columns and rows within tables may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Percentages and earnings per share amounts presented are calculated from the underlying unrounded amounts.

Select Performance and KPI data: ($ in millions, unless otherwise noted)

















Constant



Sequential



Q2'23

Q2'22





Currency



Change as GLOBAL LOTTERY





Y/Y Change

Change(1)

Q1'23 Reported Revenue





















Service





















Operating and facilities management contracts

623

581

7 %

6 %

637 (2) % Upfront license fee amortization

(47)

(46)

(3) %

— %

(47) (1) % Operating and facilities management contracts, net

576

535

8 %

6 %

590 (2) % Other

13

85

(85) %

(85) %

12 2 % Total service revenue

588

621

(5) %

(6) %

602 (2) %























Product sales

35

27

30 %

27 %

22 61 % Total revenue

624

648

(4) %

(5) %

624 — %























Operating income

229

230

— %

(2) %

240 (4) % Adjusted EBITDA(1)

332

330

1 %

(1) %

339 (2) %























Global same-store sales growth (%)





















Instant ticket & draw games

2.3 %

(8.6 %)









4.8 %

Multi-jurisdiction jackpots

(5.3 %)

10.8 %









48.2 %

Total

1.8 %

(7.4 %)









8.0 %

























North America & Rest of world same-store sales growth (%)





















Instant ticket & draw games

0.8 %

(5.6 %)









3.2 %

Multi-jurisdiction jackpots

(5.3 %)

10.8 %









48.2 %

Total

0.2 %

(4.2 %)









7.4 %

























Italy same-store sales growth (%)





















Instant ticket & draw games

8.0 %

(17.5 %)









10.3 %

























(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details

















Constant



Sequential



Q2'23

Q2'22





Currency



Change as GLOBAL GAMING





Y/Y Change

Change(1)

Q1'23 Reported Revenue





















Service





















Terminal

128

123

4 %

7 %

129 (1) % Systems, software, and other

59

56

6 %

7 %

60 — % Total service revenue

188

179

5 %

7 %

189 (1) %























Product sales





















Terminal

139

108

30 %

30 %

135 3 % Other

45

44

4 %

5 %

57 (21) % Total product sales revenue

185

151

22 %

23 %

192 (4) % Total revenue

373

330

13 %

14 %

381 (2) %























Operating income

71

57

25 %

25 %

69 3 % Adjusted EBITDA(1)

112

87

28 %

29 %

111 1 %























Installed base units





















Casino

51,304

46,765

10 %





50,030

Casino - L/T lease(2)

851

1,133

(25) %





872

Total installed base units

52,155

47,898

9 %





50,902

























Installed base units (by geography)





















US & Canada

33,554

32,270

4 %





33,175

Rest of world

18,601

15,628

19 %





17,727

Total installed base units

52,155

47,898

9 %





50,902

























Yields (by geography)(3), in absolute $





















US & Canada

$41.89

$42.64

(2) %





$42.36

Rest of world

$7.44

$6.20

20 %





$7.41

Total yields

$29.56

$30.55

(3) %





$30.13

























Global machine units sold





















New/expansion

1,061

818

30 %





1,012

Replacement

7,208

6,378

13 %





7,260

Total machine units sold

8,269

7,196

15 %





8,272

























US & Canada machine units sold





















New/expansion

1,046

469

123 %





892

Replacement

5,278

4,580

15 %





5,642

Total machine units sold

6,324

5,049

25 %





6,534

























(1) Non-GAAP measures; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details (2) Excluded from yield calculations due to treatment as sales-type leases (3) Excludes Casino L/T lease units due to treatment as sales-type leases

















Constant



Sequential



Q2'23

Q2'22





Currency



Change as GLOBAL GAMING (Continued)





Y/Y Change

Change(1)

Q1'23 Reported Rest of world machine units sold





















New/expansion

15

349

(96) %





120

Replacement

1,930

1,798

7 %





1,618

Total machine units sold

1,945

2,147

(9) %





1,738

























Average Selling Price (ASP), in absolute $





















US & Canada

$16,700

$15,200

10 %





$16,000

Rest of world

$16,000

$13,400

19 %





$15,400

Total ASP

$16,500

$14,600

13 %





$15,900

























(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details

















Constant



Sequential



Q2'23

Q2'22





Currency



Change as PLAYDIGITAL





Y/Y Change

Change(1)

Q1'23 Reported Revenue





















Service

59

43

38 %

40 %

55 8 % Product sales

—

—

(78) %

(78) %

— (74) % Total revenue

59

43

38 %

39 %

55 8 %























Operating income

18

8

125 %

132 %

14 30 % Adjusted EBITDA(1)

22

12

78 %

82 %

18 23 %















































CONSOLIDATED





















Revenue (by geography)





















US & Canada

650

585

11 %

11 %

666 (2) % Italy

240

288

(16) %

(19) %

243 (1) % Rest of world

164

148

11 %

12 %

151 9 % Total revenue

1,055

1,021

3 %

3 %

1,060 — %



(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details

International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ in millions and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Unaudited

















For the three months ended

For the six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Service revenue 835

842

1,681

1,688 Product sales 220

179

435

384 Total revenue 1,055

1,021

2,116

2,072















Cost of services 402

420

800

848 Cost of product sales 131

117

258

239 Selling, general and administrative 211

195

428

388 Research and development 60

60

122

117 Other operating expense —

1

—

1 Total operating expenses 805

793

1,610

1,592















Operating income 251

228

506

480















Interest expense, net 71

75

141

151 Foreign exchange loss (gain), net 5

(19)

32

(22) Other non-operating (income) expense, net (2)

150

2

147 Total non-operating expenses 75

205

176

276 Income before provision for (benefit from) income taxes 176

22

330

204 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 86

(11)

173

53 Net income 90

34

157

151 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 44

38

88

76 Net income (loss) attributable to IGT PLC 46

(4)

69

75















Net income (loss) attributable to IGT PLC per common share - basic 0.23

(0.02)

0.35

0.37 Net income (loss) attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted 0.23

(0.02)

0.34

0.37 Weighted-average shares - basic 200,079

202,696

199,882

203,217 Weighted-average shares - diluted 202,626

202,696

202,163

204,613

International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in millions) Unaudited













June 30,

December 31,



2023

2022 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

461

590 Restricted cash and cash equivalents

138

150 Trade and other receivables, net

662

670 Inventories, net

316

254 Other current assets

492

467 Total current assets

2,069

2,131 Systems, equipment and other assets related to contracts, net

918

899 Property, plant and equipment, net

116

118 Operating lease right-of-use assets

240

254 Goodwill

4,493

4,482 Intangible assets, net

1,616

1,375 Other non-current assets

1,062

1,174 Total non-current assets

8,445

8,302 Total assets

10,514

10,433









Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

717

731 Current portion of long-term debt

217

61 Short term borrowings

3

— DDI / Benson Matter provision

—

220 Other current liabilities

842

837 Total current liabilities

1,779

1,848 Long-term debt, less current portion

5,596

5,690 Deferred income taxes

362

305 Operating lease liabilities

226

239 Other non-current liabilities

650

372 Total non-current liabilities

6,834

6,607 Total liabilities

8,613

8,454 Commitments and contingencies







IGT PLC's shareholders' equity

1,427

1,429 Non-controlling interests

473

550 Shareholders' equity

1,900

1,979 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

10,514

10,433

International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ($ in millions) Unaudited

For the three months ended

For the six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities













Net income 90

34

157

151 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation 74

74

151

148 Amortization 54

46

110

94 Amortization of upfront license fees 50

48

100

100 Deferred income taxes 28

(40)

55

(31) Stock-based compensation 12

12

23

22 Foreign exchange loss (gain), net 5

(19)

32

(22) Amortization of debt issuance costs 3

4

6

8 DDI / Benson Matter provision —

150

—

150 Other non-cash items, net —

(2)

2

(10) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Trade and other receivables 39

102

6

67 Inventories (25)

(28)

(63)

(53) Accounts payable (118)

(154)

(7)

(136) DDI / Benson Matter provision (220)

—

(220)

— Accrued interest payable 15

31

(4)

— Accrued income taxes 23

(43)

64

6 Other assets and liabilities 3

(19)

(68)

(108) Net cash provided by operating activities 34

196

345

385















Cash flows from investing activities













Capital expenditures (99)

(79)

(193)

(153) Other —

2

3

13 Net cash used in investing activities (99)

(78)

(190)

(139)















Cash flows from financing activities













Net (payments of) proceeds from short-term borrowings (53)

(40)

—

(52) Net (payments of) receipts from financial liabilities (14)

(6)

(6)

36 Payments on license obligations (7)

—

(8)

— Principal payments on long-term debt —

—

(462)

— Net proceeds from Revolving Credit Facilities 81

212

473

245 Repurchases of common stock —

(15)

—

(54) Dividends paid (40)

(41)

(80)

(81) Dividends paid - non-controlling interests (61)

(76)

(152)

(173) Return of capital - non-controlling interests (36)

(39)

(46)

(49) Other (12)

—

(23)

(7) Net cash used in financing activities (141)

(4)

(303)

(134)















Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents (206)

115

(149)

111 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents (1)

(49)

7

(62) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 805

791

740

808 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 599

858

599

858 Less: Cash and cash equivalents included within assets held for sale —

58

—

58 Less: Restricted cash and cash equivalents included within assets held for sale —

57

—

57 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 599

743

599

743















Supplemental Cash Flow Information













Interest paid 58

43

148

150 Income taxes paid 35

71

54

78

International Game Technology PLC Net Debt ($ in millions) Unaudited









June 30,

December 31,

2023

2022 3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due July 2024 121

319 6.500% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due February 2025 498

697 4.125% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due April 2026 746

745 3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due June 2026 811

796 6.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2027 746

746 2.375% Senior Secured Euro Notes due April 2028 540

530 5.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2029 745

745 Senior Secured Notes 4,209

4,578







Euro Term Loan Facilities due January 2027 861

1,058 Revolving Credit Facility A due July 2027 71

55 Revolving Credit Facility B due July 2027 455

— Long-term debt, less current portion 5,596

5,690







Euro Term Loan Facilities due January 2027 217

— 5.350% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due October 2023 —

61 Current portion of long-term debt 217

61







Short-term borrowings 3

— Total debt 5,816

5,750







Less: Cash and cash equivalents 461

590 Less: Debt issuance costs, net - Revolving Credit Facility B due July 2027 —

9 Net debt 5,355

5,150









Note: Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure







International Game Technology PLC Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Unaudited





























For the three months ended June 30, 2023















Business











Global

Global





Segments

Corporate

Total



Lottery

Gaming

PlayDigital

Total

and Other

IGT PLC Net income





















90 Provision for income taxes





















86 Interest expense, net





















71 Foreign exchange loss, net





















5 Other non-operating income, net





















(2) Operating income (loss)

229

71

18

319

(68)

251 Depreciation

44

28

3

75

(1)

74 Amortization - service revenue (1)

50

—

—

50

—

50 Amortization - non-purchase accounting

5

11

—

16

1

17 Amortization - purchase accounting

—

—

—

—

38

38 Stock-based compensation

2

2

—

4

8

12 Adjusted EBITDA

332

112

22

465

(22)

443



















































Cash flows from operating activities





















34 Capital expenditures





















(99) Payments on license obligations





















(7) Free Cash Flow





















(72)

























Payments on DDI / Benson Matter, net of cash tax benefit ($12 million)













208 Adjusted Free Cash Flow





















136









































Pre-Tax

Impact

Tax Impact

(2)(3)

Net

Impact Reported EPS attributable to IGT PLC - diluted













0.23 Adjustments:























Foreign exchange loss, net













0.03

—

0.02 Amortization - purchase accounting













0.19

0.05

0.14 Discrete tax items













—

(0.05)

0.05 Other (non-recurring adjustments)













0.01

—

0.01 Net adjustments





















0.22 Adjusted EPS attributable to IGT PLC - diluted (4)









0.45



























(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees (2) Calculated based on nature of item, including any realizable deductions, and statutory tax rate in effect for the relevant jurisdiction (3) The reported effective tax rate was 48.9%. Adjusted for the above items, the effective tax rate was 38.8% (4) Adjusted EPS was calculated using weighted average shares outstanding of 202.6 million, which includes the dilutive impact of share-based payment awards

International Game Technology PLC Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Unaudited





























For the three months ended June 30, 2022















Business











Global

Global





Segments

Corporate

Total



Lottery

Gaming

PlayDigital

Total

and Other

IGT PLC Net income





















34 Benefit from income taxes





















(11) Interest expense, net





















75 Foreign exchange gain, net





















(19) Other non-operating expense, net





















150 Operating income (loss)

230

57

8

295

(68)

228 Depreciation

43

27

4

74

—

74 Amortization - service revenue (1)

48

—

—

48

—

48 Amortization - non-purchase accounting

6

1

—

7

1

8 Amortization - purchase accounting

—

—

—

—

39

39 Stock-based compensation

2

1

—

4

8

12 Other

—

—

—

—

1

1 Adjusted EBITDA

330

87

12

429

(20)

409



















































Cash flows from operating activities





















196 Capital expenditures





















(79) Free Cash Flow





















117









































Pre-Tax

Impact

Tax Impact

(2) (3)

Net

Impact Reported EPS attributable to IGT PLC - diluted











(0.02) Adjustments:























Foreign exchange gain, net













(0.09)

0.04

(0.14) Amortization - purchase accounting













0.19

0.05

0.14 Discrete tax items













—

(0.02)

0.02 DDI / Benson Matter provision













0.74

0.18

0.56 Net adjustments





















0.59 Adjusted EPS attributable to IGT PLC - diluted (4)









0.57



























(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees (2) Calculated based on nature of item, including any realizable deductions, and statutory tax rate in effect for the relevant jurisdiction (3) The reported effective tax rate was (50.8)%. Adjusted for the above items, the effective tax rate was 20.3% (4) Adjusted EPS was calculated using weighted average shares outstanding of 204.1 million, which includes the dilutive impact of share-based payment awards

International Game Technology PLC Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Unaudited





























For the six months ended June 30, 2023















Business











Global

Global





Segments

Corporate

Total



Lottery

Gaming

PlayDigital

Total

and Other

IGT PLC Net income





















157 Provision for income taxes





















173 Interest expense, net





















141 Foreign exchange loss, net





















32 Other non-operating expense, net





















2 Operating income (loss)

469

140

33

642

(136)

506 Depreciation

87

58

6

150

1

151 Amortization - service revenue (1)

99

—

—

100

—

100 Amortization - non-purchase accounting

10

20

—

31

2

32 Amortization - purchase accounting

—

—

—

—

77

77 Stock-based compensation

4

4

—

8

14

23 Adjusted EBITDA

671

223

39

933

(41)

891



















































Cash flows from operating activities





















345 Capital expenditures





















(193) Payments on license obligations





















(8) Free Cash Flow





















143

























Payments on DDI / Benson Matter, net of cash tax benefit ($12 million)













208 Adjusted Free Cash Flow





















351









































Pre-Tax

Impact

Tax Impact

(2) (3)

Net

Impact Reported EPS attributable to IGT PLC - diluted











0.34 Adjustments:























Foreign exchange loss, net













0.16

(0.02)

0.18 Amortization - purchase accounting













0.38

0.09

0.29 Loss on extinguishment and modifications of debt, net









0.02

—

0.02 Discrete tax items













—

(0.10)

0.10 Other (non-recurring adjustments)













0.01

—

0.01 Net adjustments





















0.60 Adjusted EPS attributable to IGT PLC - diluted (4)









0.94



























(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees (2) Calculated based on nature of item, including any realizable deductions, and statutory tax rate in effect for the relevant jurisdiction (3) The reported effective tax rate was 52.5%. Adjusted for the above items, the effective tax rate was 37.5% (4) Adjusted EPS was calculated using weighted average shares outstanding of 202.2 million, which includes the dilutive impact of share-based payment awards

International Game Technology PLC Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Unaudited





























For the six months ended June 30, 2022















Business











Global

Global





Segments

Corporate

Total



Lottery

Gaming

PlayDigital

Total

and Other

IGT PLC Net income





















151 Provision for income taxes





















53 Interest expense, net





















151 Foreign exchange gain, net





















(22) Other non-operating expense, net





















147 Operating income (loss)

482

108

21

612

(132)

480 Depreciation

87

54

8

148

(1)

148 Amortization - service revenue (1)

100

—

—

100

—

100 Amortization - non-purchase accounting

13

3

—

16

1

17 Amortization - purchase accounting

—

—

—

—

77

77 Stock-based compensation

5

3

—

8

14

22 Other

—

—

—

—

1

1 Adjusted EBITDA

686

168

29

883

(41)

842



















































Cash flows from operating activities





















385 Capital expenditures





















(153) Free Cash Flow





















232









































Pre-Tax

Impact

Tax Impact

(2) (3)

Net

Impact Reported EPS attributable to IGT PLC - diluted











0.37 Adjustments:























Foreign exchange gain, net













(0.11)

0.08

(0.19) Amortization - purchase accounting













0.37

0.09

0.28 Discrete tax items













—

(0.15)

0.15 DDI / Benson Matter provision













0.73

0.18

0.56 Net adjustments





















0.80 Adjusted EPS attributable to IGT PLC - diluted (4)









1.17



























(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees (2) Calculated based on nature of item, including any realizable deductions, and statutory tax rate in effect for the relevant jurisdiction (3) The reported effective tax rate was 26.0%. Adjusted for the above items, the effective tax rate was 22.8% (4) Adjusted EPS was calculated using weighted average shares outstanding of 204.6 million, which includes the dilutive impact of share-based payment awards

