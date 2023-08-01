SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences , appoints Dr. John Smith-Coppes as its next President and CEO. Current President and CEO, Sherry Jones, will continue to serve as advisor to the institution.

Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences Appoints Dr. John Smith-Coppes as President and CEO

Dr. John Smith-Coppes, who will assume the role as President and CEO on August 1, is Joyce University's current Provost and Chief Academic Officer, a role in which he has made a tremendous positive impact since joining the university in September 2022. Dr. Smith-Coppes came to Joyce University with an extensive background in higher education, including roles that span faculty, academic affairs, student affairs, campus operations and management, administrative and executive offices. Most recently, he served as the Vice President and Executive Director of Rasmussen University's School of Nursing, one of the nation's largest nursing colleges, prior to joining the Joyce University leadership team as Provost and Chief Academic Officer. His transition to President and CEO will bring a continued phase of innovation, high academic quality, and commitment to student success. Since joining Joyce University, he has played a central role in empowering and inspiring Joyce's leadership teams while building a collaborative environment which fosters innovation and academic strength.

"During my time at Joyce University, I have been impressed by this university's unwavering commitment to student success and high academic outcomes," said Dr. Smith-Coppes. "My goal as President and CEO is to continue to build on the university's existing standard of excellence and help usher in the next chapter as we work together to become the first name in prelicensure nursing education."

In his new role, Dr. Smith-Coppes will continue to carry out and provide guidance as provost during the leadership transition to ensure a seamless transition for students, faculty, and staff. A search for a new Provost is underway.

After more than five years of service, Sherry Jones will transition from her role as president and chief executive of Joyce University to an advisory role. In her tenure at Joyce University, Jones led the institution to tremendous growth through many milestones, including NWCCU accreditation, introducing Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in nursing programs, and expanding prelicensure programs to 12 states. Jones' new role will enable her to continue to help shape the future of Joyce University while allowing her to spend more time with her family and focus on personal priorities.

"The Joyce University community has accomplished so much together over the last five years, including achieving exceptional growth while navigating a global pandemic and obtaining NWCCU accreditation," Jones said. "Amidst all of these tremendous milestones, I am most proud of the success our students, faculty, and staff, have achieved on personal and professional levels."

ABOUT JOYCE UNIVERSITY OF NURSING AND HEALTH SCIENCES

Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences , formerly Ameritech College of Healthcare, is one of the largest nursing schools in Utah. Founded in 1979, Joyce University's mission is to prepare students to serve as competent professionals, to advance their careers, and to pursue lifelong learning. Located in Draper, Utah, Joyce University is proud to have helped thousands of students across the US graduate and launch lasting healthcare careers.

