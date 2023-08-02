Axcelis Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter 2023

Financial Results Exceed Guidance Driven by Strong Purion Demand and Strength in Power Devices
BEVERLY, Mass., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2023.
Highlights include:
- The Company reported second quarter revenue of $274.0 million, compared to $254.0 million for the first quarter of 2023.
- Operating profit for the quarter was $63.7 million, compared to $51.4 million for the first quarter.
- Net income for the quarter was $61.6 million, or $1.86 per diluted share, compared to $47.7 million, or $1.43 per diluted share in the first quarter.
- Gross margin for the quarter was 43.7%, compared to 40.9% in the first quarter.
- Second quarter ended with systems backlog of $1.23 billion on quarterly bookings of $193 million.
President and CEO Russell Low commented, "Axcelis delivered strong second quarter financial performance as a result of significant demand for the Purion product family, especially in the silicon carbide power market. Axcelis is the only company with a product line capable of covering all implant recipes in the mature process technology markets. We now believe it is possible to achieve $1.3 billion in revenue in the next one or two years, depending on market conditions."
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Kevin Brewer said, "We are very pleased with our second quarter 2023 financial results which finished well above guidance due to solid execution and continuing strong demand for Purion. We are upwardly revising expectations for 2023 revenue to greater than $1.1 billion, representing year over year growth of approximately 20%."
Business Outlook
For the third quarter ending September 30, 2023, Axcelis expects revenues of approximately $280 million. Gross margin in the third quarter is expected to be approximately 44%. Third quarter operating profit is forecast to be approximately $64 million with earnings per diluted share of approximately $1.72. For the full year, the Company expects to achieve revenue greater than $1.1 billion and to achieve full year gross margins of approximately 44% as shown in the $1.1 billion model.
Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call
The Company will host a call to discuss the results for the second quarter on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call will be available to interested listeners via an audio webcast that can be accessed through the Investors page of Axcelis' website at www.axcelis.com, or by registering as a Participant here: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI9757e7e7d17f4188872f4146e314ba26. Webcast replays will be available for 30 days following the call.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release and the conference call contain forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act safe harbor provisions. These statements, which include our expectations for revenues, gross margin, operating profit and other guidance for our future financial performance and spending in our industry, are based on management's current expectations and should be viewed with caution. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are outside the control of the Company, including that customer decisions to place orders or our product shipments may not occur when we expect, that orders may not be converted to revenue in any particular quarter, or at all, whether demand will continue for the semiconductor equipment we produce or, if not, whether we can successfully meet changing market requirements, and whether we will be able to maintain continuity of business relationships with and purchases by major customers. Increased competitive pressure on sales and pricing, increases in material and other production costs that cannot be recouped in product pricing and instability caused by changing global economic, political or financial conditions could also cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These risks and other risk factors relating to Axcelis are described more fully in the most recent Form 10-K filed by Axcelis and in other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
About Axcelis:
Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 45 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.
Axcelis Technologies, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenue:
Product
$
265,673
$
213,926
$
511,680
$
410,458
Services
8,297
7,251
16,310
14,314
Total revenue
273,970
221,177
527,990
424,772
Cost of revenue:
Product
146,741
115,754
289,512
223,395
Services
7,526
6,242
14,756
12,429
Total cost of revenue
154,267
121,996
304,268
235,824
Gross profit
119,703
99,181
223,722
188,948
Operating expenses:
Research and development
24,130
18,731
47,903
35,704
Sales and marketing
15,537
12,703
29,681
23,994
General and administrative
16,328
13,602
31,073
26,180
Total operating expenses
55,995
45,036
108,657
85,878
Income from operations
63,708
54,145
115,065
103,070
Other income (expense):
Interest income
4,307
352
8,243
447
Interest expense
(1,349)
(1,250)
(2,702)
(2,768)
Other, net
(2,050)
(5,051)
(3,088)
(6,669)
Total other income (expense)
908
(5,949)
2,453
(8,990)
Income before income taxes
64,616
48,196
117,518
94,080
Income tax provision
3,037
4,007
8,242
8,276
Net income
$
61,579
$
44,189
$
109,276
$
85,804
Net income per share:
Basic
$
1.88
$
1.34
$
3.34
$
2.59
Diluted
$
1.86
$
1.32
$
3.29
$
2.54
Shares used in computing net income per share:
Basic weighted average shares of common stock
32,775
33,096
32,759
33,170
Diluted weighted average shares of common stock
33,189
33,562
33,237
33,770
Axcelis Technologies, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
2023
2022
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
132,504
$
185,595
Short-term investments
320,360
246,571
Accounts receivable, net
159,199
169,773
Inventories, net
299,841
242,406
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
38,265
33,300
Total current assets
950,169
877,645
Property, plant and equipment, net
43,156
39,664
Operating lease assets
31,998
12,146
Finance lease assets, net
17,305
17,942
Long-term restricted cash
6,652
752
Deferred income taxes
38,944
31,701
Other assets
33,494
33,791
Total assets
$
1,121,718
$
1,013,641
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
60,504
$
62,346
Accrued compensation
17,216
35,540
Warranty
10,867
8,299
Income taxes
6,598
4,304
Deferred revenue
138,890
123,471
Current portion of finance lease obligation
1,367
1,229
Other current liabilities
13,018
12,943
Total current liabilities
248,460
248,132
Long-term finance lease obligation
44,455
45,185
Long-term deferred revenue
43,650
31,306
Other long-term liabilities
41,116
21,762
Total liabilities
377,681
346,385
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 75,000 shares authorized; 32,836 shares issued and
33
33
Additional paid-in capital
540,120
550,299
Retained earnings
206,813
118,892
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(2,929)
(1,968)
Total stockholders' equity
744,037
667,256
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,121,718
$
1,013,641
