Phoenix Capital Group Expands into North Dakota

DENVER, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Capital Group Holdings, LLC, a leading oil and gas mineral rights acquisition enterprise, is excited to announce that it will continue significant expansion into North Dakota. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the family-owned company will now be further expanding its footprint into the northern region of the U.S after its most recent acquisition in Williams County.

The newly formed Phoenix Operating LLC will be based in North Dakota as an Exploration and Production (E&P) company and sub-division of Phoenix Capital Group Holdings, LLC while developing its own oil and gas production. The team will be drilling, completing, and producing its own wells, the first of which will begin later this year.

Phoenix Operating LLC, formed in 2023, is focused on three key basins in the United States: the DJ Basin in Northeast Colorado and Southeast Wyoming, the Powder River Basin in Southeast Montana and Northeast Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in Eastern Montana, Western North Dakota, South Dakota, and parts of Canada. As part of its commitment to sustainable development, the company emphasizes American ownership, minimal surface impact, operational efficiency, and enduring benefits for landowners and investors.

The Phoenix Operating LLC team based in North Dakota will have its drilling operations centered in Mountrail and Williams Counties. With combined experience of over 70 years, they will develop acreage with three-mile Bakken laterals to maximize operational efficiency and minimize surface disturbance. The final drilling is scheduled to begin Fall/Winter of 2023.

The field team will be led by Christ Marshall, a veteran in the space who will serve as the Managing Director, Field Operations. He boasts extensive experience as a Superintendent, with over 15 years of involvement, including 12 years at WPX Energy and Rim Rock. His successful track record in growing business operations across multiple locations makes him an invaluable addition to the Phoenix Capital Group team.

In his new role, Marshall will guide the field operations team in achieving operational excellence and ensure responsible development that safeguards the environment and local communities. Outside of work, Marshall enjoys hunting and coaching youth basketball.

"I am thrilled to spearhead this exceptional team as we venture into uncharted territory for Phoenix Capital Group," stated Christ. "We are dedicated to ensuring responsible development that safeguards our environment and communities, and we look forward to the opportunity to transform these projects into resounding successes."

Phoenix Operating LLC's mission is to unlock the potential of unconventional mineral assets across the United States. By doing so, the company aims to create additional value for project stakeholders while meeting the energy needs of American households. The establishment of long-lasting, mutually beneficial relationships between mineral owners and oil and gas operators ensures that no hidden value in the form of hydrocarbons is left untapped.

Phoenix Operating takes much pride in the unique, people-oriented business model and vision -- prioritizing long-term stability for landowners and employees -- which is much different than many other large E&P companies with Wall Street connections that dominate the industry.

Phoenix Capital Group Holdings, LLC is a family-owned company focused on developing partnerships with clients through property acquisitions and investment opportunities. This expansion into North Dakota will only help the company develop more of these partnerships in strategic parts of the U.S.

About Phoenix Capital Group

Founded in 2019, Phoenix Capital Group Holdings, LLC is a leading oil and gas mineral rights acquisition and non-operated working interest enterprise headquartered in Denver, Colorado. The family-owned company is a technology-led and client-centric focused organization dedicated to developing partnerships with its clients through property acquisitions and investment opportunities. With a team of experienced professionals with expertise in software development, engineering, and finance, Phoenix Capital Group boasts over 60 years of combined experience in the energy sector, focusing on capital deployment and asset management.

