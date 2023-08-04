Elks Scholarship Helps Students Pursue Their Goals

CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elks National Foundation is proud to announce the start of the 2024 Elks Most Valuable Student scholarship contest. The MVS scholarship is available to high school seniors who are United States citizens. Applicants do not need to be related to a member of the Elks. The judging criteria is based on academics, leadership, service, and financial need.

The application is completed online and must be submitted by the November 13, 2023, deadline. The 500 national winners will be announced in April 2024. The top 20 national finalists will participate in the Leadership Weekend in Chicago and receive $30,000 scholarships. The remaining 480 runners-up will receive $4,000 scholarships.

This year, the Elks National Foundation is investing more than $4 million in college scholarships. MVS scholars—all of whom demonstrate outstanding leadership skills and a commitment to service—are graduating from college at a rate of 90 percent, 30 percent higher than the national average.

Since 1931, the Elks National Foundation has awarded life-changing scholarships to thousands of students like William Jones, a 2023 top winner. Jones' scholarship will help him attend Texas A&M University to study agricultural engineering.

"My ultimate career goal encompasses working as an agricultural problem solver through mechanical development and usage education," says Jones. "This goal centers around creating or improving efficient machines to feed today's world as well as the world of my children, their kids, and the generations beyond."

Applications for the 2024 contest are available on the Elks National Foundation's website. For complete Most Valuable Student scholarship contest details, including the application, visit enf.elks.org/MVS.

Contact: Elks National Foundation

Abbey Knupp | Communications Manager

2750 N. Lakeview Ave. | Chicago, IL 60614-2256

773/755-4864 | abbeyk@elks.org

Helping Elks Build Stronger Communities

With more than 750,000 members and 1,800 Lodges nationwide, Elks are providing charitable services that help build stronger communities across the United States. The Elks National Foundation, the charitable arm of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, helps Elks build stronger communities through programs that support youth, serve veterans, and meet needs in areas where Elks live and work. To learn more, visit elks.org/enf.

