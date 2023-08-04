Moomoo Expands into Canada, the Sixth Market in Its Global Strategy

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moomoo, the next-generation one-stop digital financial service platform founded in Palo Alto, California, is delighted to announce its expansion into the Canadian market. This move aims to provide Canadian investors with easy-to-use, pro-grade tools, financial data, and insights, enabling them to analyze lucrative opportunities in global markets, especially in the US stock market.

This marks the sixth international market where moomoo operates, following its highly successful presence in the United States, Singapore, Australia, Japan, and Malaysia.

Empowering Canadians with a better trading experience

Through the use of moomoo, Canadian users will have free access to a wealth of features, including free Level 2 Data, advanced charting and analytical tools, and financial information sourced from leading media agencies.

Another distinctive feature that sets moomoo apart is its vibrant online community, connecting investors of all levels globally. This interactive platform facilitates the sharing of investment ideas, insights, and experiences, bringing together an environment of collaborative learning and growth.

Additionally, for those seeking structured learning experiences, moomoo offers over 3,000 free investment courses delivered in multiple languages, complete with customized study plans that include trackers for monitoring a user's learning progress and results.

Steve Zeng, Head of Global Strategy at moomoo: "We are proud and excited to bring our one-stop trading platform moomoo to Canada, the second launch in the North American region. Our expansion into Canada signifies our commitment to providing exceptional services to a broader audience, enabling Canadian investors to access a comprehensive range of financial tools and resources entirely free."

The Self direct investing in Canada has been experiencing rapid development with a surge of daily active users. "Canada has a rich and diverse investment landscape, and we are thrilled to be part of this vibrant community." said Steve, "By harnessing leading technologies and financial expertise, we are dedicated to equipping Canadian investors with the necessary means to make informed decisions and navigate the complexities of the market with confidence."

In addition, moomoo and its sister brand are serving over 20 million users over 200 regions, there are more than 70,000 Canadian users currently using the moomoo app even before launching into the Canadian market.

Moomoo was established in Silicon Valley, the United States, in 2018, and initiated its global expansion in 2021 with its entry into the Singaporean market. Since then, it has successfully expanded operations in Australia, Japan, and Malaysia.

Notably, the moomoo app has received accolades from renowned companies such as Nikkei Money as a premier investment tool for individual Japanese investors. As a global strategic partner of the New York Stock Exchange, moomoo has received multiple awards in the US, Singapore, and Australia.

About Moomoo

Moomoo is an investment and trading platform that empowers global investors with pro-grade, easy-to-use tools, data, and insights.

It provides users with the necessary information and technology to make more informed investment decisions. Investors have access to advanced charting tools, technical analytics, and Level 2 data. Moomoo grows with its users, cultivating a community where investors share, learn, and grow together in one place. Moomoo provides free access to investment courses, educational materials, and interactive events that any investor, at any level, can gain from. Users can join forum discussions, trading topics, and seminars to better their investment knowledge and insights.

Founded in Silicon Valley, California, moomoo operates as a global investment platform across multiple countries, including Singapore, Australia, Japan, and Malaysia. As a subsidiary of a Nasdaq Listed company, moomoo proudly serves as a global strategic partner of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), garnering numerous international accolades. More than just an investment platform, moomoo is your trusted companion on an enriching investment journey.

