LG Display Wins 2023 Bosch Global Supplier Award

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Display, the world's leading innovator of display technologies, announced today that it has received a 'Bosch Global Supplier Award.' The company receives this prestigious award in the category "raw materials and components", demonstrating its unmatched leadership in the automotive display market.

The Bosch Group, a global leading supplier of technology and services, reserves its "Bosch Global Supplier Award" for only 46 suppliers from 11 countries of roughly 35,000 suppliers worldwide in this year, recognizing the most outstanding performers in the manufacturing and supply of raw materials, products, and services on a biennial basis since 1987.

LG Display and Bosch have engaged in a decade of strategic collaborations since 2012, during which LG Display has demonstrated distinctive technical capabilities, stringent quality management, and reliable supply capabilities. The company is well known for successful incorporating automotive OLED displays into premium automotive brands' next generation of projects.

As a leading global supplier of digital clusters (instrument clusters) and center fascias (central control units) to top-tier automotive component makers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), LG Display continues to lead the market having achieved the highest global market share for the 5th consecutive year from 2018 to 2022 – based on revenue generated by premium automotive displays measuring 10 inches or larger.

LG Display leverages its technological prowess in automotive OLEDs and high-end LCD displays to expand sales and orders while enhancing its position as the industry's global leader.

LG Display set a new standard for mobility when it introduced the world's first Tandem OLED for automotives back in 2019. Tandem OLED embodies its groundbreaking two-stack OLED technology, where an extra organic emitting layer is added to the existing layer to deliver brighter screens while effectively dispersing energy across OLED components for optimal stability and a longer lifespan. LG Display will start mass-producing its second-generation Tandem OLED, which heightens the efficiency of organic light-emitting components, this year to further widen the technological gap between itself and competitors.

P-OLED is LG Display's unique technology that incorporates innovative Tandem OLED into a flexible plastic substrate to make the design slim and light while maintaining unrivaled picture quality unique to OLEDs. P-OLED uses 60% less power and weighs 80% lighter than LCD displays, making it the ultimate solution for electric vehicles in particular. Moreover, the company's automotive P-OLED has received the Eco-Product Certification Mark from SGS, a global leader in inspection, verification, testing, and certification, recognizing their excellence in minimizing the use of hazardous substances.

Moreover, LG Display has been strengthening its competitive edge in the market with its various products and technologies, including ATO (Advanced Thin OLED), which delivers the core strength of OLED for automotive displays at a more competitive price point, LTPS LCD, which excel in large-scale implementation and high-resolution rendering, IPS (In-Plane Switching), which significantly enhanced the viewing angles, SPM (Switchable Privacy Mode), which controls a viewing angle for safe driving. What's more, it has become the first in the industry to introduce a flame-resistant certification program to every automotive panel in order to boost safety and stability.

"We are extremely proud to have been recognized as automotive display maker by Bosch. This award acknowledges our endless pursuit of the perfect customer experience, a journey that promotes innovation at every step of the way which enables us to deliver unparalleled technologies, quality, and support to our customers," said Byeong-koo Kim, Senior Vice President and Head of Auto Business Group at LG Display. "We will continue to strengthen our order-based business's competitiveness based on our revolutionary technologies, especially P-OLED and LTPS LCD."

