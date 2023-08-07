Turnkey Project Services Acquired by Omni Workspace

Turnkey Project Services joins national project and facility services group and will grow base of operations

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Turnkey Project Services of Fort Worth, TX—a North Texas leader in commercial furniture services— specializing in installation, reconfigurations, warehousing, liquidation services, asset management and project management—today announced they have joined the Omni Workspace portfolio of services brands.

Turnkey Project Services is one of the most reputable furniture and facility services companies in North Texas .

Established in 1998, Turnkey Project Services is known for providing an unparalleled customer experience within the commercial real estate industry. "Our business has grown through referrals, driven by team members that have always been willing to go the extra mile for our customers. We look forward to joining forces with another highly regarded facilities services team at Omni Workspace," said Doug Levesque, Owner of Turnkey Project Services.

Doug and Dina Levesque founded Turnkey Project Services and began serving the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex with office furniture storage, asset management, installation, delivery, reconfiguration, relocation and decommissioning services. Consistent growth over the past 25 years has propelled them from their first 3,000 square foot warehouse to their current facilities that encompass 140,000 square feet of fully racked storage, a large working showroom, warehouse, refurbishing area with an enclosed wood shop, and fully secured truck yard.

Pete Mesceda, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Western Division of Emerald Blue, the services brand of Omni Workspace, and a 23-year industry veteran who has led Omni's Seattle-based operations since 2017, will act as the bridge between Omni's services brands to ensure they are positioned for success. "The leadership and teamwork Turnkey Project Services demonstrates is both impressive and drives results, as evident by their growth, their exceptional reputation, and sizeable network of vendors and partners," said Pete. "Their highly experienced team is a wealth of knowledge, and they take pride in holding themselves to the highest standards. We are thrilled to welcome them to the Omni Workspace organization."

Jim Scanlon joined Turnkey Project Services in 2013 as Chief Financial Officer and eventually took over as President. "Turnkey has strategically cultivated our strengths and inspirations with our family of team members in making an emotionally intelligent organization highly poised for scale. We're excited to further build our market position and continue to provide stellar service to our local and national clients," said Jim.

Doug Levesque, Dina Levesque, and Jim Scanlon will continue to lead Turnkey Project Services in their current roles providing clients with the exceptional services, staff and trusted products that have allowed Turnkey Project Services to develop into one of the most reputable furniture services companies in Texas.

"We are excited to start a new chapter through the expansion of our capabilities within the industry. Our team members will continue to focus on providing valuable, creative, and dependable solutions making us the best service provider for our current and future clients," said Dina.

Their network of strategic partners and independent dealers can expect the same experienced project and fulfillment support from Turnkey Project Services' seasoned project team, from co-creation and visualization, to budgeting and planning, to implementation. Clients can expect the consistent high-performance service they have always received from Turnkey Project Services backed by strong leadership and a highly skilled team of service providers.

Both Omni Workspace and Turnkey Project Services are value-driven, customer-focused organizations who have built their reputations by creating lasting relationships with customers spanning from small businesses to Fortune 50 companies.

ABOUT OMNI WORKSPACE

Omni Workspace is a privately held, limited liability company that provides strategic oversight and resources to a portfolio of commercial facility service businesses. Their distinctive brands serve their clients in many ways, all with a focus on delivering superior products and services. Each business demonstrates market leadership in its category, and they are united under the core principle of building long-term business relationships. For more information, visit www.omniworkspace.com.

ABOUT TURNKEY PROJECT SERVICES

Turnkey Project Services is a North Texas leader in commercial furniture services that specializes in office furniture installation, reconfigurations, warehousing, liquidation services, asset management and project management. Their business is built on dedicated professionals with a shared goal of providing outstanding customer service at a competitive price and the aspiration of creating lasting relationships. For more information, visit www.turnkeyprojectservices.com.

