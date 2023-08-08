75% of Organizations Worldwide Set to Ban ChatGPT and Generative AI Apps on Work Devices

AI cybersecurity pioneer, BlackBerry, calls for caution with consumer-grade Generative AI tools in the workplace

WATERLOO, ON, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today released new research revealing that 75% of organizations worldwide are currently implementing or considering bans on ChatGPT and other Generative AI applications within the workplace. 61% of those deploying or considering bans said the measures are intended as long term or permanent, with risks to data security, privacy, and corporate reputation driving decisions to take action. 83% also voiced concerns that unsecured apps pose a cybersecurity threat to their corporate IT environment.

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited) (PRNewswire)

Despite their inclination towards outright bans, the majority also recognize the opportunity for Generative AI applications in the workplace to increase efficiency (55%) and innovation (52%), and enhance creativity (51%). When it comes to using Generative AI tools for cybersecurity defense, the majority of respondents (81%) remained in favour, suggesting that IT decision makers don't want to be caught flat-footed and give cyber criminals the upper hand.

Shishir Singh, Chief Technology Officer, Cybersecurity, at BlackBerry calls for organizations to take a cautious yet dynamic approach to Generative AI applications in the workplace, saying: "Banning Generative AI applications in the workplace can mean a wealth of potential business benefits are quashed. At BlackBerry, the pioneer of AI cybersecurity, we are innovating with enterprise-grade Generative AI, keeping a steady focus on value over hype, and are exercising caution with unsecured consumer Generative AI tools. As platforms mature and regulations take effect, flexibility could be introduced into organizational policies. The key will be in having the right tools in place for visibility, monitoring and management of applications used in the workplace."

The research also revealed that although 80% of IT decision makers agree that organizations are within their rights to control the applications that employees use for business purposes, 74% think that such bans signal "excessive control" over corporate and BYO devices.

For CIO's and CISO's, unified endpoint management (UEM) provides the required controls over which applications can connect to the corporate environment, ensuring enterprise security together with user privacy by containerizing corporate data. At a time when consumer-grade Generative AI and other unregulated applications are unsecure, an enterprise-grade UEM solution, such as BlackBerry UEM, is critical to organizations.

Join Shishir Singh, CTO, Cybersecurity at BlackBerry, for a BlackBerry LIVE broadcast exploring highlights of the report on August 10, 2023, at 12 p.m. ET. Follow BlackBerry on LinkedIn for updates on how to join the event.

For more information on how BlackBerry's pioneering and prevention-first solutions can help your business, visit BlackBerry.com.

Note: Research was conducted in June/July 2023 by OnePoll on behalf of BlackBerry, into 2,000 IT Decision Makers across North America (USA and Canada), Europe (UK, France, Germany and the Netherlands), Japan and Australia.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 235M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint management, endpoint security, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design, are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contacts:

BlackBerry Media Relations

+1 (519) 597-7273

mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited