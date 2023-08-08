Holiday Inn Club Vacations Breaks Ground on Luxury Six-Bedroom Vacation Homes; Latest Expansion at Orange Lake Resort

The Residences will be first-of-its-kind offering for company at flagship resort in Orlando, Fla.

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated, an international vacation ownership company, broke ground today for the latest expansion to its flagship property – The Residences at Orange Lake Resort. Built with multi-generational travelers in mind, The Residences will feature luxurious six-bedroom vacation homes that total 5,575 square feet in size and comfortably sleep 20 guests, with each home offering its own private pool. The first phase of The Residences will include four homes, and in the future could include up to 16 homes on the site.

Holiday Inn Club Vacations logo (PRNewswire)

"On our mission to be the most loved brand in family travel, we're constantly innovating our offerings to fit the evolving ways our Club members and guests want to travel with their families. Multi-generational travel is more than a short-term trend – we believe this will be the way families vacation for years to come," said John Staten, President and Chief Executive Officer at Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated. "Launching this new offering at our flagship resort in Orlando, Florida, was an obvious fit. Our company was established at this resort more than 40 years ago with family travel in mind, and now The Residences will allow us to introduce a whole new way for families to come together."

The first phase of The Residences is expected to open in December 2024, and initially, booking will be exclusively available to Holiday Inn Club Members. Features of the vacation homes include:

Spacious six-bedroom, six-bathroom layouts that span more than 5,575 square feet of living space and a split plan with master suites on each side

Large gathering rooms with 85" TVs and surround sound

Game and fitness rooms

Covered patio with outdoor kitchen

Private screened-in pool with sun shelf, hot tub, sunbathing area and a fire pit sitting area

Chef kitchen with island seating and a large dining room with seating for 20

Resort golf cart use

Opened in 1982, Holiday Inn Club Vacations at Orange Lake Resort spans over 1,100 acres and houses more than 2,400 one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom villas. Across the property's four villages, guests can enjoy a variety of amenities, including several pools, a 1,200-foot lazy river, waterslides, restaurant and dining options, four championship golf courses, retail and golf pro shops, arcades, mini-golf courses, sports courts, an activity center, and more. For more information on the resort, visit holidayinnclub.com/explore-resorts/orange-lake-resort.

About Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated

Encompassing resorts across the United States and the Mexican Caribbean, Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated is a resort, real estate and travel company with a mission to be the most loved brand in family travel by delivering easy-to-plan, memorable vacation experiences that strengthen families.

Based in Orlando, Fla., the company has been a leader in the vacation ownership industry since 1982, when Holiday Inn® founder Kemmons Wilson debuted the company's flagship property, Holiday Inn Club Vacations® at Orange Lake Resort, next to Orlando's Walt Disney World® Resort.

Today, the Holiday Inn Club Vacations resort portfolio spans across the United States, and into the Mexican Caribbean, with the company's international expansion in May 2023. Throughout its history, the company has maintained the core family values true to its founding Wilson family, while aggressively pursuing growth, transforming its member engagement model and building an industry-leading team passionate about the guest experience.

Media Contact:

Linda Beltran, Holiday Inn Club Vacations

407.395.6340

lbeltran@holidayinnclub.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Holiday Inn Club Vacations