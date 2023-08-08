Lady M Confections Unveils Limited Edition Moonglow Gift Set and Immersive Installation for Mid-Autumn Festival

Indulge in an enchanting fusion of delectable mooncake flavors including Yuzu Milk Custard, Matcha Pandan Custard, and Lychee Rose Custard

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lady M Confections proudly introduces the limited edition 2023 Moonglow Gift Set fusing elegance, tradition, and culinary excellence.

Inspired by the welcoming nature of classic garden moon gate arches and doubling as a keepsake jewelry box, our Moonglow Gift Set features a pearlescent surface adorned with depictions of the full moon, lucky rabbits, festival lanterns, and decorative foliage. Complete with elegant vegan leather accents and plush microsuede lining, each gift set contains a custom-designed gift bag and matching greeting card.

The gift set opens to reveal miniature mooncakes nestled within the jewelry box drawers, developed in collaboration with the esteemed Kee Wah Bakery. Experience the flavors of Yuzu Milk Custard mooncake, blending tart citrus and creamy filling in a golden mooncake shell with candied yuzu peel. Delight in the harmonious Matcha Pandan Custard mooncake, combining pandan, matcha, hints of pine, vanilla, and coconut within a buttery pastry shell. Immerse your senses further with the Lychee Rose Custard mooncake, with its sweet floral center, dried lychee, and edible rose petals encased in a classic mooncake pastry.

"Our 2023 Moonglow Gift Set brings the magic of the Mid-Autumn festival to life in an entirely new way," said Lady M's CEO Ken Romaniszyn. "Each detail and mooncake flavor perfectly encapsulate the spirit of the holiday, and we're thrilled to offer our guests an extraordinary experience that weaves together the traditional symbols of the cultural holiday with unique mooncake tastes we know our guests will love."

To create an immersive experience, Lady M and AR (augmented reality) agency ROSE joined forces to develop experiential Mid-Autumn filters. Starting today, customers can use their own devices and access a unique filter through Lady M's Instagram channel to tap to place a 3D rendering of the limited-edition gift set. This filter provides an experience where a digital rabbit comes to life and can create enchanting gardens inspired by Lady M's limited-edition gift set, and moving the rabbit creates blooming flowers throughout your space.

Evan Rose, Founder and President of ROSE, shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "As the line between the physical and digital world continues to blur, creating experiences that can enhance the customer experience in both worlds is top of mind for us. The Moonglow Gift Set AR experience is a perfect example of how physical experiences can engage users in a way that authentically brings brands and products to life and leaves them top of mind where customers are physically and where they spend their time digitally."

Additionally, Lady M has created an enchanting installation neighboring their Bryant Park boutique in New York City located at 32 W 40th Street for consumers to enjoy and pick up their Moonglow Gift Set in person. Visitors can participate in unforgettable photo opportunities that encapsulate the beauty of the Mid-Autumn Festival with wildflowers and mesmerizing asymmetrical floral pieces displayed, and a tree with delicate paper hanging lanterns as a nod to the traditional cultural significance of celebrating under the full moon and enjoying vibrant lanterns while eating mooncakes. The installation will be open for a limited time from August 24 to September 29 during boutique hours.

The Moonglow Gift Set ($88) is available for presale on LadyM.com and will ship to consumers starting August 21, 2023. On August 24, 2023, the Moonglow Gift Set will be available for purchase in Lady M boutiques nationwide while supplies last.

About Lady M:

Lady M is a New York City luxury confections brand with boutique locations worldwide. Created in 2001 and led by CEO Ken Romaniszyn, Lady M is the creator of the world famous Mille Crêpes. Lady M marries French pastry techniques with Japanese sensibilities, resulting in delicate cakes that are a touch sweet and perfect for every occasion. All cakes are handmade and prepared fresh without food additives or preservatives. Lady M's recipes have been refined over the years to provide the finest quality in taste and appearance. Indulge in a world of cakes and confections at LadyM.com.

About ROSE

ROSE designs and builds augmented reality experiences that help brands engage and delight their customers. ROSE specializes in cutting-edge cloud architecture paired with human-centered development. We are behind award-winning work for client partners like Bloomingdale's, Clash of Clans, Kenneth Cole, Khaite, META, Mastercard, the New York Lottery, Paramount, and the Premier League. ROSE is a certified Minority Owned Business, a 4-time Financial Times and INC 5000 fastest-growing company, and one of Fortune's Most Innovative Companies of 2023. For more information, visit https://builtbyrose.co/.

