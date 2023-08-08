OneSchema Named One of the 20 Rising Stars as Part of Forbes' Cloud 100 List

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneSchema is named one of the 20 Rising Stars as part of the eighth annual Forbes 2023 Cloud 100 list, the definitive list of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures .

OneSchema is named one of the 20 Rising Stars as part of the eighth annual Forbes 2023 Cloud 100 list, the definitive list of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures. (PRNewswire)

OneSchema's vision is to bring smart and seamless data import capabilities to all businesses.

OneSchema is a streamlined tool that simplifies the management of CSV data through a spreadsheet-like interface. OneSchema's core product is an embeddable CSV importer. It aids in the detection and correction of errors, making frequent data uploads to systems with a predefined schema, such as SaaS product setups or monthly catalog updates, more efficient and accurate. OneSchema's vision is to bring smart and seamless data import capabilities to all businesses. Even for the most challenging data sources, OneSchema aims to be your partner in eliminating manual data transformation work and wasted engineering time wrangling files.

The 20 Rising Stars represent young, high-growth and category-leading cloud companies who have raised up to $25 million to date and are poised to join the Cloud 100 ranks.

"We're thrilled to be recognized as one of the top 20 premiere startups poised to join the ranks of the Cloud 100," said Christina Gilbert, CEO of OneSchema. "Our team has worked tirelessly towards our mission: delivering smart and seamless data import capabilities to all businesses. I'm excited to have their efforts recognized and to spend the next decade building a generational cloud company."

"This year's cohort of Rising Stars are building novel cloud businesses, and despite challenging macro headwinds, have demonstrated signals of growing market leadership," said Mary D'Onofrio, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. "We're excited to celebrate the impact these entrepreneurs are making and look forward to seeing these companies continue to gain momentum and join the ranks of companies that graduate to the Cloud 100."

"Our Cloud 100 Rising Stars represent an elite group of private companies that are quickly driving innovation forward and have the ability to become leaders in the cloud space," said Paul Drews, managing partner, Salesforce Ventures. "We look forward to watching how these Rising Stars will change industries around the world and expect to see many of them on next year's Cloud 100 list."

"Each year, hundreds of impressive startups demonstrate early momentum in cloud software. But there's only room for a select few on the Cloud 100 Rising Stars list, which selects the best and brightest emerging private companies in the sector," said Kenrick Cai, the Forbes editor of the Cloud 100. "Congratulations to each of the 2023 Rising Stars, and to list alumnus Komodo Health for graduating onto the main Cloud 100 list. We are excited to see who among this year's batch will make that same leap in the years to come."

The Forbes 2023 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100 . Highlights of the list appear in the August/September 2023 issue of Forbes magazine.

This year, the CEOs of The Cloud 100 and the 20 Rising Stars companies will be honored with a digital content launch, as well as at the exclusive Cloud 100 Celebration hosted by Bessemer Venture Partners, Salesforce Ventures, and Forbes. A special thank you to the event sponsors, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Bank of America, Cooley, Deloitte, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Nasdaq, and Qatalyst Partners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OneSchema