Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Auction for Sale of Scilex Securities and Bankruptcy Court Approval of Stalking Horse Bid

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC: SRNEQ, "Sorrento" or "the Debtor"), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of life-saving therapeutics to treat cancer, intractable pain, and infectious disease, today announced that, in connection with its ongoing chapter 11 case, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas (the "Bankruptcy Court") entered an order approving a $105 million "stalking horse" bid for substantially all of the Debtors' common stock, preferred stock, and warrants (in each case) in Scilex Holding Company ("Scilex" and the "Scilex Stock") to Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Oramed").

The stalking horse agreement with Oramed is subject to an auction and the submission of higher or otherwise better offers. Any parties interested in bidding for the Scilex Stock should email Sorrento's investment banker (Moelis & Company LLC) as soon as possible to indicate their interest and discuss required bid materials. To the extent Sorrento receives any qualified bids that are higher or otherwise better than Oramed's bid by August 11, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. (ET), Sorrento will hold an auction for the Scilex Stock on August 14, 2023.

In addition, the Bankruptcy Court approved a $100 million debtor-in-possession term loan facility from Oramed, which is expected to provide the Debtor with liquidity to pay off its existing senior debtor-in-possession financing facility and to continue operating its business as it pursues a sale and exit financing process and emergence from chapter 11.

Latham & Watkins LLP and Jackson Walker LLP are serving as legal counsel to Sorrento. M3 Partners is serving as restructuring advisor. Moelis & Company LLC is serving as financial advisor and investment banker.

Sorrento is a clinical and commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies to treat cancer, pain (non-opioid treatments), autoimmune disease and COVID-19. Sorrento's multimodal, multipronged approach to fighting cancer is made possible by its extensive immuno-oncology platforms, including key assets such as next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors ("TKIs"), fully human antibodies ("G-MAB™ library"), immuno-cellular therapies ("DAR-T™"), antibody-drug conjugates ("ADCs"), and oncolytic virus ("Seprehvec™"). Sorrento is also developing potential antiviral therapies and vaccines against coronaviruses, including STI-1558 and COVI-MSC™; and diagnostic test solutions, including COVIMARK™.

Sorrento's commitment to life-enhancing therapies for patients is also demonstrated by our effort to advance a TRPV1 agonist, non-opioid pain management small molecule, resiniferatoxin ("RTX"), and SP-102 (10 mg, dexamethasone sodium phosphate viscous gel) (SEMDEXA™), a novel, viscous gel formulation of a widely used corticosteroid for epidural injections to treat lumbosacral radicular pain, or sciatica, and to commercialize ZTlido® (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia (PHN). RTX has been cleared for a Phase II trial for intractable pain associated with cancer and a Phase II trial in osteoarthritis patients. Positive final results from the Phase III Pivotal Trial C.L.E.A.R. Program for SEMDEXA™, its novel, non-opioid product for the treatment of lumbosacral radicular pain (sciatica), were announced in March 2022. ZTlido® was approved by the FDA on February 28, 2018.

