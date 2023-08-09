Celebree School Drives Franchise Growth with New, Modern Prototypes

Early Childhood Education Franchise Debuts Prototype Designs While Expanding into New Regions Across the Country

BALTIMORE, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebree School, a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs, debuts all-new, modern prototypes set to drive franchise growth as the breakout brand expands into new regions across the country. The prototype designs are intended to drive unit-level volume while also contributing to the brand's expansion, as it aims to have 170 schools opened by the end of 2026.

"Our philosophy is to design a school that fits into the communities it serves," said Richard Huffman, Founder and CEO of Celebree School. "As we continue our aggressive growth, the timing was right to invest in our prototypes and be thoughtful of the communities we're serving, region to region. Parents want to feel like they are bringing their children to a home away from home. Our focus is on building a school that carries that feel, but still creates an amazing learning environment."

Celebree School has formally partnered with JAM ARCH Inc., an industry leader in designing childcare facilities with experience in designing 250-plus childcare schools across the country. Known for its phenomenal designs and construction drawings, JAM ARCH Inc. is synonymous with first-class finished products. As Celebree School's sole vendor, franchisees benefit immensely, saving time and money during the permitting and construction phases.

The new designs include a more modern exterior and interior finish to further accentuate the brand, while aligning the look and feel with the culture and environment Celebree School creates for families and team members. Specifically, updates have been made to modernize the main lobby, and new materials and finishes are now offered to franchisees for flooring, cabinetry, and natural wood trim throughout the school. There have also been modifications to the floor plans to make it easier for the teaching staff to maintain appropriate supervision of the children and boast a more collaborative learning environment.

"We hope that these new developments will only continue to showcase the thoughtfulness and value Celebree School brings to the communities it serves," said Justin A. Mihalik, J.A. Mihalik Architect LLC (JAM-ARCH). "We believe these updates will create positive attention and loyalty to the brand, which will continue to enhance interest from consumers and new franchisee prospects."

Today, 17 Celebree Schools are open and operating with the new prototype designs. Additionally, all new construction moving forward will feature these enhancements. Celebree School welcomes feedback and innovative ideas from its franchisees and education department as the designs and models continue to evolve.

"As with any good brand, we are focused on innovation and constant, never-ending improvement," added Huffman. "The upgrades to our prototypes can be seen throughout all of our news schools as we expand across the country."

2023 is proving to be a momentous year for Celebree School, having already welcomed 13 new franchisees comprising of 27 franchise and future development agreements. The franchise brand now boasts 43 schools open, 56 schools awarded, a presence across 14 states, and an enrollment of more than 4,570 children who are being protected, educated, and nurtured within the Celebree family.

Alongside this impressive growth is a strong performance. According to Celebree School's April 2023 Franchise Disclosure Document, the average Gross Revenues for the three franchised Celebree Schools that were open for the entire 2022 year were $2,074,263*.

As franchise development continues to surge, Celebree School is looking for qualified and engaged individuals seeking single and multi-unit opportunities who are involved in their community, have a passion for childhood education, and are eager to explore the world of franchising.

When franchisees invest with Celebree School, they're investing in an organization with a strong culture, solid systems, and a proven business model backed with 29-plus years of experience in providing exceptional early childhood education. For more information on franchising opportunities, visit https://www.celebree.com/franchising/.

About Celebree School

Founded in 1994, Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs. With a mission to Grow People Big and Small™, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection. Each school employs a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children and follows applicable state guidelines. In 2019, Celebree School launched its franchise offering. Learn more about how we grow confident children who are prepared for school and life at Celebree.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

* This information reflects the average annual Gross Revenues of three franchised Celebree Schools that were in operation for the entire 2022 year. Two schools (50%) attained or surpassed the average Gross Revenues results. Results may differ. There is no assurance that any franchisee will perform as well. Please see Item 19 of our April 2023 Franchise Disclosure Document for more information.

