Youdao Holds 2023 Intelligent Learning Product Launch Event on August 9

Showcases New Products including Youdao Dictionary Pen X6 pro and S6, and Youdao Listening Pod pro

BEIJING, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Youdao, Inc. ("Youdao" or the "Company") (NYSE: DAO), a leading technology-focused intelligent learning company in China, has held its 2023 Intelligent Learning Product Launch Event today. The latest Youdao Dictionary Pen X6 pro and S6, and Youdao Listening Pod pro were unveiled during the event, expanding its existing portfolio of intelligent learning devices.

As the first dictionary pen powered by the "Ziyue" large-language model, Youdao Dictionary Pen X6 pro now introduces innovative functionality in word searching, grammar tutoring, oral language coaching, and mentoring for multiple school subjects, transforming it into a holistic learning tool. The introduction of the virtual coach named "Echo," equipped with a rich library of expressions and authentic accents, provides users with customized advice that targets English language practice and improvement. In addition, the device currently supports online translation of more than 60 million words across over 100 languages with greater efficiency, enabled by its Optical Character Recognition (OCR) and Neural Machine Translation (NMT) technologies developed in-house.

The event also featured the Youdao Listening Pod pro version, which includes enhanced hardware functionality such as CPUs and microphones and tailors English listening content to learners' needs at different stages with the support of its advanced AI algorithm.

Dr. Feng Zhou, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Youdao, said, "At Youdao, we are dedicated to creating an innovative learning experience for users in different age groups. We will continuously expand our portfolio by launching products with more diverse functions and designs, supported by cutting-edge AI technologies."

About Youdao, Inc.

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) is a leading technology-focused intelligent learning company in China dedicated to developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions to users of all ages. Building on the popularity of its online knowledge tools such as Youdao Dictionary and Youdao Translation, Youdao now offers smart devices, STEAM courses, adult and vocational courses, and education digitalization solutions. In addition, Youdao has developed a variety of interactive learning apps. Youdao was founded in 2006 as part of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES; HKEX: 9999), a leading internet technology company in China.

