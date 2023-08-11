Pinkfong and Cinemark To Bring Pinkfong Sing-Along Movie 3: Catch the Gingerbread Man to Theaters in the U.S.

The threequel to Baby Shark creator's beloved sing-along movie series will arrive exclusively in Cinemark theaters across the U.S. this September

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baby Shark's favorite duo, Pinkfong and Hogi, return to the big screen across the U.S. with new adventures filled with memorable songs, fun dances and new characters.

The Pinkfong Company , the global entertainment company behind global sensation Baby Shark, is teaming up with Cinemark, one of the largest and most influential theatrical exhibition companies in the world, to bring its highly anticipated cinematic special, Pinkfong Sing-Along Movie 3: Catch the Gingerbread Man, to theaters across the U.S. this fall. This 3D animated feature will be on the big screen on Saturday and Sunday, September 9 and 10, exclusively at participating Cinemark locations.

Tickets for Pinkfong Sing-Along Movie 3: Catch the Gingerbread Man will be available from today at Cinemark.com, on the Cinemark app and at participating theater box offices. For the full list of participating theaters, visit Cinemark.com.

Produced by award-winning creators, Pinkfong Sing-Along Movie 3: Catch the Gingerbread Man is the threequel to Pinkfong's hit sing-along movie franchise which made Netflix's Today's Top 10 Movies in 18 countries, including the U.S. This hour-long special will invite kids and families to a sweet, magical adventure packed with 16 fan-favorite Pinkfong songs including the iconic 'Baby Shark' from the most-viewed YouTube video of all time.

Pinkfong Sing-Along Movie 3: Catch the Gingerbread Man follows Pinkfong and Hogi as they journey into the Ice Cream Land to catch the Gingerbread Man, the perfect topping. On a mission to make the world's most delicious ice cream for their best friend, Baby Shark, the duo chases the Gingerbread Man by exploring six different stages while singing and dancing to beloved Pinkfong songs.

"We are delighted to partner with Cinemark to bring Pinkfong Sing-Along Movie 3: Catch the Gingerbread Man to the big screen providing a new and immersive way for our fans to connect with our content," said Bin Jeong, CEO of Pinkfong USA. "The theatrical experience brings a new level of shared excitement and interaction, and we look forward to showcasing our storytelling in the cinematic environment."

About The Pinkfong Company

The Pinkfong Company is a global entertainment company that delivers content and entertaining experiences around the world. Driven by award-winning brands and IPs, the company has created and distributed a range of content across genres and formats including original animated series, world live tours, interactive games, and more. Believing in the power of entertaining and engaging content, The Pinkfong Company is committed to connecting people around the world and bringing joy and inspiration to worldwide audiences of all ages. For more information, please visit the website or follow the company on LinkedIn .

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark (NYSE: CNK) is one of the largest and most influential movie theater companies in the world. Cinemark's circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 514 theaters (315 U.S.; 199 South and Central America) with 5,812 screens (4,370 U.S.; 1,442 South and Central America) in 42 states domestically and 14 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program and the first to reach the one-million-member milestone; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience. For more information go to https://ir.cinemark.com .

