Chuck E. Cheese Fun Centers Nationwide Now Offer Buddy V's Cake Slice

Celebrity Bakery and Cake Boss star, Buddy Valastro's signature cake slices can now be ordered to add a touch of sweetness to any occasion including birthdays

UNION, N.J., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chuck E. Cheese , the iconic family entertainment center, is thrilled to announce a delicious addition to its menu. Starting today, participating Chuck E. Cheese fun centers across the nation will offer the delectable Buddy V's Cake Slice, created by renowned celebrity baker, Buddy Valastro.

(PRNewswire)

Link to photos HERE

Video/Photos from Union New Jeresey Apperance HERE

Buddy V's Cake Slice, the brand brought to life by Virtual Dining Concepts in partnership with Buddy Valastro, provides guests with Buddy's famous cakes by the slice, to order right from the in-store menu or from your table while dining in. Cake slice options available to order include three different flavors: Confetti, Vanilla Rainbow, and Chocolate Fudge. The desserts are available for purchase either individually or as an add-on for any Chuck E. Cheese birthday party package , ensuring that every occasion can be a cake-filled extravaganza.

"I am excited to join forces with Chuck E. Cheese, bringing some of my all-time favorite cake flavors straight to families all over the country," said Valastro. "With our proprietary baking and shipping process, we can send our cakes to Chuck E. Cheese Fun Centers, fresh and delicious! This collaboration presents a perfect marriage of my passion for creating delicious desserts and the commitment by Chuck E. Cheese to providing fun, unique experiences. Together, we'll bring a slice of happiness to every celebration."

Valastro, a pioneer of the custom cake movement, has accomplished an insurmountable amount of influence through his work with the long-standing family business Carlo's Bakery and the hit TLC show, "Cake Boss."

"Chuck E. Cheese is a premier destination for birthday parties and celebrations, so we are very excited to partner with Buddy V's Cake Slide, bringing Buddy's incredible cake craftsmanship to our guests," said David McKillips, CEO of CEC Entertainment. "We believe this collaboration is a perfect match, as we hope to provide moments that spark joy and unforgettable memories, and we look forward to celebrating every occasion with cake!"

Chuck E. Cheese is renowned for its family-fun entertainment and provides a wholesome environment for families to celebrate special occasions, have All You Can Play fun, and create cherished memories. With the introduction of Buddy V's Signature Cake Slice, Chuck E. Cheese aims to provide both kids and indults with a truly indulgent treat that provides an option for everyone.

In addition to being served to guests at Chuck E. Cheese, the fun center also serves as a nationwide market partner for Virtual Dining Concepts (VDC), delivering cake slices to guests through delivery services. Through VDC, cake slices are distributed to restaurants across the country and made available to consumers online at buddyvscakeslice.com or via third-party delivery services including Doordash, Grubhub, UberEats, and more.

ABOUT VDC:

Virtual Dining Concepts empowers kitchens to expand their reach and bring more diverse food, ideas, and experiences to diners. We do this by providing virtual restaurant brands and technology to tackle the ever-changing landscape of dining. We're building brands to aggregate different communities of hungry patrons around your restaurant. Brands like MrBeast Burger, Pardon My Cheesesteak, Buddy V's Cake Slice and LankyBox Kitchen reach unique audiences that can plug into your restaurant and provide additional sales. Our brand communities become invaluable revenue sources for your restaurant. Menus are available for order online through their individual websites, proprietary apps, and most major third-party delivery services. For more information, please visit www.joinvdc.com

About CEC Entertainment, LLC.

CEC Entertainment, LLC. is the nationally recognized leader in family entertainment and dining with its Chuck E. Cheese, Peter Piper Pizza brands and virtual kitchen concept, Pasqually's Pizza & Wings. Chuck E. Cheese is the place where half a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, and where positive, lifelong memories for families are made through fun, food, and play. It's the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid® with a commitment to providing a fun, safe environment, and helping to protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $20 million to schools through its fundraising programs. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of nearly 600 Chuck E. Cheese fun centers with locations in 47 states and 19 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit chuckecheese.com.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Buddy V's Cake Slice