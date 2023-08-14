Energy Services of America Announces Financial Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023

HUNTINGTON, W.Va., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Services of America Corporation (the "Company" or "Energy Services") (Nasdaq: ESOA), generated net income of $3.4 million, fully diluted earnings per share of $0.21, revenues of $85.5 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $7.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The Company had a backlog of $185.9 million (unaudited) at June 30, 2023, as compared to $142.3 million (unaudited) and $135.0 million (unaudited) at September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

Douglas Reynolds, President, commented on the announcement. "We are very pleased with the results for our quarter ended June 30, 2023. The $85.5 million in revenue is the largest amount generated in any quarter by the Company in its history. Additionally, the $3.4 million in net income for the quarter is the second largest in the Company's history behind only the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020. During the first six months of fiscal year 2023, we made an investment in personnel to increase business opportunities. We are starting to see the results of that investment with the quarter ended June 30, 2023." Reynolds continued, "We have a backlog of $185.9 million (unaudited) at June 30, 2023 and continue to see opportunities across all of our business lines. We are looking forward to a strong close of fiscal year 2023 and continuing to grow the Company in fiscal year 2024."

Below is a comparison of the Company's operating results for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (unaudited):









As Restated





As Restated



Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022



Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

















Revenue $ 85,529,892

$ 51,171,939

$ 199,245,920

$ 129,223,642 Cost of revenues 74,650,897

44,754,346

178,480,010

114,632,057

Gross profit 10,878,995

6,417,593

20,765,910

14,591,585 Selling and administrative expenses 5,283,617

3,821,043

16,487,502

10,870,677

Income from operations 5,595,378

2,596,550

4,278,408

3,720,908 Other income (expense)















Interest income -

-

196

576

Other nonoperating expense (72,338)

(174,957)

(163,525)

(438,195)

Interest expense (639,888)

(231,265)

(1,713,862)

(623,498)

Gain on sale of equipment 30,136

58,311

47,073

418,103



(682,090)

(347,911)

(1,830,118)

(643,014) Income before income taxes 4,913,288

2,248,639

2,448,290

3,077,894 Income tax expense 1,497,742

651,396

767,970

945,216 Net income $ 3,415,546

$ 1,597,243

$ 1,680,320

$ 2,132,678

















Weighted average shares outstanding-basic 16,602,556

16,449,829

16,659,169

16,270,499

















Weighted average shares-diluted 16,602,556

16,449,829

16,659,169

16,270,499

















Earnings per share $ 0.21

$ 0.10

$ 0.10

$ 0.13 Earnings per share-diluted $ 0.21

$ 0.10

$ 0.10

$ 0.13

Please refer to the table below that reconciles adjusted EBITDA with net income (unaudited):







As Restated





As Restated

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited















Net income $ 3,415,546

$ 1,597,243

$ 1,680,320

$ 2,132,678 Add: Income tax expense 1,497,742

651,396

767,970

945,216 Add: Interest expense 639,888

231,265 # 1,713,862 # 623,498 Add: Non-operating expense, net of interest income

and gain on sale of equipment 42,202

116,646

116,256

19,516 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 135,820

111,842

401,221

307,698 Add: Depreciation expense 1,727,055

1,413,638

5,356,166

4,006,663 Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,458,253

$ 4,122,030

$ 10,035,795

$ 8,035,269

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and other information relating to these measures are included herein. We include these measurements to enhance the understanding of our operating performance. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA as presented herein, considered along with net income (loss), is a relevant indicator of trends relating to the cash generating activity of our operations. We believe that excluding the costs herein provides a consistent comparison of the cash generating activity of our operations. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors as they facilitate a comparison of our operating performance to other companies who also use Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental operating measures. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Energy Services

Energy Services of America Corporation (NASDAQ: ESOA), headquartered in Huntington, WV, is a contractor and service company that operates primarily in the mid-Atlantic and Central regions of the United States and provides services to customers in the natural gas, petroleum, water distribution, automotive, chemical, and power industries. Energy Services employs 1,000+ employees on a regular basis. The Company's core values are safety, quality, and production.

Certain statements contained in the release including, without limitation, the words "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "expects" or words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, general economic and business conditions, changes in business strategy or development plans, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, the integration of acquired business and other factors referenced in this release, risks and uncertainties related to the restatement of certain of our historical consolidated financial statements. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events or developments.

