LAWLESS Beauty Expands Into A New Category With The Launch Of Forget The Filler Skin-Plumping Line-Smoothing Perfecting Cream + Primer

Forget the Filler! The SMOOTHING and PLUMPING everyone loves from LAWLESS lip, is now available for your skin.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LAWLESS Beauty, known for their cult-favorite "Forget the Filler" lip-plumping products, has launched their biggest innovation yet, Forget The Filler Skin-Plumping Line-Smoothing Perfecting Cream, powered by MAXI-YOUTH™. LAWLESS formulated this game-changing skin savior as a deep treatment and priming moisturizer, clinically proven to plump, smooth, and perfect the look of skin, much like their famed Forget the Filler lip products do immediately and over time.

LAWLESS' Forget The Filler franchise gained industry praise with its first launch, Lip-Plumping Line-Smoothing Gloss, in January 2021. The brand quickly became synonymous with plumping and smoothing and began to steer the franchise in a skincare-first direction with the launch of Forget The Filler Overnight Lip Plumping Mask in January 2022. Lip Mask's active-packed formula went beyond competitor products on the market and quickly developed a cult-like following. Impressed with the smoothing and plumping benefits of Lip Mask, customers began asking for a product that would plump fine lines, add a bouncier texture to the skin, and create a flawless base for makeup. Listening to their consumers, LAWLESS began extensive research to create a skincare and makeup prep product that translated the signature Forget The Filler lip plumping and smoothing benefits to the face. Working with raw material suppliers, skincare chemists, clinical labs and dermatologists, LAWLESS Beauty undertook the rigorous development process that made this challenge a reality.

Forget The Filler Skin-Plumping Line-Smoothing Perfecting Cream is unlike anything else on the market because of its use of Maxi-Youth™, a clinically proven biomimetic hyaluronic acid complex that contains Glycokines™ obtained by fermentation. Supported by peptides and hero anti-aging ingredients, this cloud-like formula helps restore moisture, suppleness, and smoothness to the skin. Forget The Filler Perfecting Cream's plumping and smoothing benefits also create the perfect priming base for makeup, subtly blurring texture and extending the wear of complexion products. After 4 weeks of use, 91% of subjects showed improvement in skin firmness and elasticity while also agreeing that it was gentle on the skin and the perfect makeup prep. After 8 weeks of continued twice daily use, 94% of subjects experienced improvement in skin firmness and elasticity, while 100% experienced increased skin hydration overall.

"As the Founder of LAWLESS Beauty, but also a busy mom and someone who suffers from multiple auto-immune diseases, it is of the utmost importance that our products go beyond standard parameters for 'clean beauty' and outperform conventional beauty favorites. We work relentlessly to move the benchmark of what's possible, to create a legacy brand that just so happens to be clean," says Annie Lawless. "Because of our stringent guidelines, we have to navigate around traditional ingredients that are typically utilized in order to maintain superior efficacy. It took us a dizzying number of modifications to ensure the texture was perfect, include the highest concentration of skincare actives, and ensure the formula would enhance the performance of makeup."

While LAWLESS Beauty was founded as a makeup brand, the formulations have evolved since its inception to blur the line between high-performance makeup for "makeup lovers" and clinically proven clean skincare that delivers visible immediate and long-term results.

In conjunction with expanding categories, LAWLESS Beauty is advancing its philanthropic efforts from annual giving-back occasions to an always-on approach. Beginning on August 11th, LAWLESS Beauty will jumpstart its partnership with charitable organization Beam. Through Beam, users who buy any product on the LAWLESS Beauty website will be able to select from four organizations to send 1% of their purchase amount, at no extra-cost to the customer. The first four charities have been selected by Annie Lawless, based upon causes and organizations she has been close to for several years. Those organizations are Boys and Girls Club, Feeding America, The Challenged Athletes Foundation, and Voices for Children. Customers can see how their charitable selection impacts each organization in real time and will even receive notifications when long-term goals are reached.

LAWLESS Beauty's Forget The Filler Skin-Plumping Line Smoothing Perfecting Cream retails for $52 and is available August 11th on LAWLESSBeauty.com, Sephora stores and sephora.com. For more information on the product and LAWLESS Beauty, and to see the astonishing clinical before and after pictures, please visit lawlessbeauty.com.

About LAWLESS Beauty ®

Founder Annie Lawless started LAWLESS Beauty out of a genuine need for cleaner, better formulations that actually work! As a mother, entrepreneur, bona-fide glam girl and someone who has lived with multiple auto-immune issues for her entire life, Annie simply could not find products with the performance she needed, that were also clean. This inspired the brand mission to create skincare-powered, high-performance, long-wearing makeup with a no tolerance policy for wimpy formulas or potentially harmful ingredients. LAWLESS Beauty is truly CLEAN LIKE YOU'VE NEVER SEEN. We hope you are obsessed!

