Senmiao Technology Reports Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Financial Results

CHENGDU, China, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Senmiao Technology Limited ("Senmiao") (Nasdaq: AIHS), a financing and servicing company focused on the online ride-hailing industry in China, as well as an operator of its own online ride-hailing platform, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2024 first quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Financial and Operating Highlights
- Total revenues of $2.1 million, compared to $2.3 million in the prior-year period, primarily due to lower revenues from online ride-hailing platform services as a result of increased competition.
- From October 23, 2020, the date Senmiao launched its online ride-hailing platform, to June 30, 2023, approximately 31.9 million rides were completed (including orders completed on the platform operated by Senmiao and on partner platforms), with fares paid by riders totaling $103.1 million. As of August 14, 2023, Senmiao has operations in 26 cities in China, including Chengdu, Changsha and Guangzhou.
- Loss from operations narrowed to $0.8 million, from $1.4 million in the prior-year period.
- Net loss was $0.4 million, compared to net income of $0.2 million in the prior-year period, primarily due to a $1.3 million decrease in change in fair value of derivative liabilities.
Management Commentary
Xi Wen, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Senmiao, stated, "We were pleased to have achieved stable revenues for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended June 30, 2023, despite increased competition in the online ride-hailing market in the major cities in which we operate. As a result of our strategic decision to utilize more NEVs, we successfully lowered cost of services, and were able to improve gross profit by 26.5% to $0.6 million. Our ongoing efforts to streamline our operations resulted in a 35.2% decrease in SG&A expenses from the prior-year period, which is critical as we work toward achieving sustainable profitability. While our online ride-hailing platform services business has been impacted by mounting competition in the near term, we remain optimistic about our ability to capture additional market share as travelling and commuting continue to recover in our core markets. This line of business complements our other major line of business, such as automobile rentals, and we continue to see a good amount of interest from drivers who want to lease their vehicles from Senmiao. As of June 30, 2023, we have helped facilitate nearly 32 million rides in 26 cities where we operate in China, and we will continue to pursue opportunities to expand our business through local partnerships, both in terms of scope and geography."
Financial Review
Revenues
Total revenues were $2.1 million for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $2.3 million in the prior-year period. During the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the automobile rental business generated operating lease revenues of $1.1 million, compared to $0.9 million in the prior-year period, primarily due to the increased average utilization of the rented automobiles from 60.7% to 79.8%. The online ride-hailing platform services business generated revenues of $0.9 million, compared to $1.2 million in the prior-year period, mainly due to increased market competition during the period.
Cost of Revenues
Cost of revenues decreased 19.6% to $1.5 million for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2023, from $1.9 million in the prior-year period, primarily due to decreased costs of automobiles under operating leases, decreased maintenance and insurance expense related to the automobile rental business as Senmiao used more NEVs during the period, as well as decreased direct expense and technical service fees for the online ride-hailing platform services business as a result of fewer completed orders, and decreased costs of automobile sold during the period.
Gross Profit
Gross profit was $0.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, an increase of 26.5% from $0.5 million in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily due to increased gross profit from Senmiao's automobile rental business, partially offset by decreased gross profit from online ride-hailing platform services.
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 35.2% to $1.2 million for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2023, from $1.9 million in the prior-year period. The decrease was mainly attributable to the Company's continuous control on costs and ongoing initiatives to streamline its operations, which resulted in a $0.3 million decrease in salary and employee benefit expenses, decreased office expenditures and marketing expenses for the online ride-hailing platform, and other expense reductions.
Loss from Operations
Loss from operations for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2023 decreased to $0.8 million, compared to loss from operations of $1.4 million in the prior-year period. This was primarily due to the increased gross profit and $0.5 million decrease in total operating expenses.
Net Loss (Income)
Net loss for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2023, was $0.4 million, compared to net income of $0.2 million in the prior-year period, primarily due to a $1.3 million decrease in change in fair value of derivative liabilities.
Loss (Earnings) per Share
Loss per diluted share for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2023, was approximately $0.05 based on a weighted average number of basic and diluted common stock of 7.9 million, compared to earnings per diluted share of approximately $0.05 based on a weighted average number of basic and diluted common stock of 6.3 million in the prior-year period.
Financial Position
As of June 30, 2023, Senmiao had cash and cash equivalents of $1.2 million, compared to $1.6 million as of March 31, 2023. Total stockholders' equity was $3.5 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $4.4 million as of March 31, 2023.
Additional information regarding Senmiao's results of operations for this quarterly period can be found in Senmiao's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on the date of this earnings release.
About Senmiao Technology Limited
Headquartered in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, Senmiao provides automobile transaction and related services including sales of automobiles, facilitation and services for automobile purchases and financing, management, operating leases, guarantees and other automobile transaction services, as well as operates its own ride-hailing platform aimed principally at the growing online ride-hailing market in Senmiao's areas of operation in China. For more information about Senmiao, please visit: http://www.senmiaotech.com. Senmiao routinely provides important updates on its website.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements (including those relating to the operation of Senmiao's ride-hailing platform) are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those detailed from time to time in the Senmiao's filings with the SEC, and represent Senmiao's views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Senmiao's views as of any subsequent date. Senmiao undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in events or circumstances.
For more information, please contact:
At the Company:
Yiye Zhou
Email: edom333@ihongsen.com
Phone: +86 28 6155 4399
Investor Relations:
The Equity Group Inc. In China
Carolyne Sohn, Vice President Lucy Ma, Associate
+1 408-538-4577 +86 10 5661 7012
csohn@equityny.com lma@equityny.com
Alice Zhang, Associate
+1 212-836-9610
azhang@equityny.com
© 2023 Senmiao Technology Ltd. All rights reserved.
SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)
June 30,
March 31,
2023
2023
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,173,795
$
1,610,090
Accounts receivable
126,760
158,435
Accounts receivable, a related party
4,551
6,312
Inventories
—
6,678
Finance lease receivables, current portion
136,296
146,114
Prepayment, other receivables and other assets, net
1,375,122
1,438,243
Prepayments - a related party
147,312
—
Due from related parties, net, current portion,
1,830,943
1,488,914
Total current assets
4,794,779
4,854,786
Property and equipment, net
3,229,848
3,343,457
Other assets
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
106,638
121,672
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net, related parties
395,624
92,916
Financing lease right-of-use assets, net
530,796
623,714
Intangible assets, net
717,954
774,324
Finance lease receivables, non-current
92,497
71,133
Due from a related party, net, non-current
3,035,085
3,640,206
Other non-current assets
637,127
716,407
Total other assets
5,515,721
6,040,372
Total assets
$
13,540,348
$
14,238,615
LIABILITIES, MEZZANNIE EQUITY AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Borrowings from a financial institution
$
2,733
$
8,813
Accounts payable
273,685
183,645
Advances from customers
171,273
148,188
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
3,597,397
3,377,507
Due to a related party
—
8,667
Operating lease liabilities
31,029
60,878
Operating lease liabilities - related parties
296,508
143,462
Financing lease liabilities
231,110
264,052
Derivative liabilities
197,609
501,782
Current liabilities - discontinued operations
462,016
487,829
Total current liabilities
5,263,360
5,184,823
SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)
(Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)
June 30,
March 31,
2023
2023
(Unaudited)
Other liabilities
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
69,680
83,485
Operating lease liabilities, non-current - related parties
235,772
42,247
Financing lease liabilities, non-current
308,484
388,064
Deferred tax liability
40,658
42,930
Total other liabilities
654,594
556,726
Total liabilities
5,917,954
5,741,549
Commitments and contingencies (note 19)
Mezzanine Equity
Series A convertible preferred stock (par value $1,000 per share, 5,000 shares authorized;
242,447
269,386
Stockholders' equity
Common stock (par value $0.0001 per share, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 7,993,040 and
798
773
Additional paid-in capital
43,382,748
43,355,834
Accumulated deficit
(38,143,122)
(37,715,294)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,743,236)
(1,247,099)
Total Senmiao Technology Limited stockholders' equity
3,497,188
4,394,214
Non-controlling interests
3,882,759
3,833,466
Total equity
7,379,947
8,227,680
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and equity
$
13,540,348
$
14,238,615
SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)
For the Three Months Ended June 30
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenues
Revenues
$
2,080,966
$
2,126,336
Revenues, a related party
13,748
215,460
Total revenues
2,094,714
2,341,796
Cost of revenues
Cost of revenues
(1,302,595)
(1,835,474)
Cost of revenues, a related party
(210,179)
(46,342)
Total cost of revenues
(1,512,774)
(1,881,816)
Gross profit
581,940
459,980
Operating expenses
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(1,243,289)
(1,919,347)
Recovery of (allowance for) credit losses
(127,073)
21,857
Impairments of inventories
—
(3,085)
Total operating expenses
(1,370,362)
(1,900,575)
Loss from operations
(788,422)
(1,440,595)
Other income (expense)
Other income, net
72,149
63,153
Interest expense
(525)
—
Interest expense on finance leases
(8,722)
(7,148)
Change in fair value of derivative liabilities
304,173
1,628,510
Total other income, net
367,075
1,684,515
Income (loss) before income taxes
(421,347)
243,920
Income tax expense
—
—
Net income (loss)
(421,347)
243,920
Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests from operations
(6,481)
88,933
Net income (loss) attributable to the Company's stockholders
$
(427,828)
$
332,853
Net income (loss)
$
(421,347)
$
243,920
SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (CONTINUED)
(Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)
For the Three Months Ended June 30
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Other comprehensive loss
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(453,325)
(785,653)
Comprehensive loss
(874,672)
(541,733)
less: Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
49,293
(90,748)
Total comprehensive loss attributable to stockholders
$
(923,965)
$
(450,985)
Weighted average number of common stock
Basic and diluted
7,891,392
6,305,252
Net earnings (loss) per share - basic and diluted
$
(0.05)
$
0.05
SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net income (loss)
$
(421,347)
$
243,920
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating
Depreciation of property and equipment
234,972
288,547
Amortization of right-of-use assets
109,620
218,446
Amortization of intangible assets
34,837
45,716
Recovery of (allowance for) credit losses
127,073
(21,857)
Impairments of inventories
—
3,085
Gain on disposal of equipment
(22,665)
9,144
Change in fair value of derivative liabilities
(304,173)
(1,628,510)
Change in operating assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable
24,083
16,836
Accounts receivable, a related party
1,476
—
Inventories
6,540
47,478
Finance lease receivables
50,441
134,210
Prepayments, other receivables and other assets
(11,895)
614,373
Prepayment - a related party
(152,317)
—
Accounts payable
103,147
(11,720)
Advances from customers
31,977
16,683
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
418,687
559,610
Operating lease liabilities
(37,238)
(9,137)
Operating lease liabilities - related parties
11,648
(12,685)
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
204,866
514,139
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(379,658)
(497)
Proceeds from sales of equipment
49,592
25,739
Purchases of intangible assets
—
(910)
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities
(330,066)
24,332
SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED)
(Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Repayments to related parties and affiliates
(160,850)
—
Borrowings from related parties and affiliates
—
349,704
Repayments of borrowings from a financial institution
(5,805)
(46,520)
Principal payments of finance lease liabilities
(80,667)
(132,111)
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities
(247,322)
171,073
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(63,773)
(40,427)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(436,295)
669,117
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the year
1,610,090
1,185,221
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the year
$
1,173,795
$
1,854,338
Supplemental Cash Flow Information
Cash paid for interest expense
$
525
$
—
Non-cash Transaction in Investing and Financing Activities
Recognition of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities
$
356,859
$
155,329
Recognition of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities, related parties
$
—
$
65,817
View original content:
SOURCE Senmiao Technology Limited