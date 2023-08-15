Designs for Health Launches ProbioMed™ Women & FemGuard-HF™ To Empower Women's Health Through All Life Stages

Leading supplement brand debuts science-driven solutions to support women's unique health needs

PALM COAST, Fla., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Designs for Health, the practitioner's choice for the highest quality professional strength research-backed supplements, today announced the launch of two women's health formulations designed to empower all women through all life stages: ProbioMed™ Women & FemGuard-HF™. These two formulas join Designs for Health's portfolio of products designed to support the full life cycle of female health needs.

ProbioMed™ Women is a once-daily, highly concentrated probiotic with 25 billion CFUs of 10 clinically studied strains that promote a healthy vaginal pH, vaginal microflora, and GI microbial balance.* This unique formula features 5 billion CFUs of ASTARTE™, a proprietary blend of four bacterial strains typically found in a healthy vaginal microbiome to help support a balanced vaginal microbial population.* It also delivers a clinically relevant 10 billion CFUs of L. acidophilus DDS®-1, a patented probiotic strain to help promote GI function and motility.*

FemGuard-HF™ features two clinically-backed, hormone-free phytoestrogens, genistein and HMRlignan®. It also delivers gamma-oryzanol, shown to help reduce menopausal symptoms clinically*, and vitamin E tocotrienols as DeltaGold® and taurine which have been shown in studies to support healthy aging.*

In a placebo-controlled study of 247 postmenopausal women administered 27mg of genistein twice daily for 12 months, many of the participants experienced a significant reduction in hot flash frequency and severity. In addition to supporting healthy estrogen balance, genistein may help maintain healthy bone strength.*

In another clinical study of 22 postmenopausal women, the group administered 72mg of HMRlignan® per day for 4-8 weeks experienced a significant reduction in hot flashes and noted fewer hot flashes per week when compared to baseline.

"We are thrilled to announce the addition of ProbioMed™ Women and FemGuard-HF™ to our women's health portfolio, furthering our commitment to meeting the complex health needs of all women," said Rebecca Murray, APRN, FNP, MSN, CDE, and Designs for Health's Science Advisory Board Member for 25 years. "Women's health is often a neglected and underrepresented category in medicine, but we are filling that gap with products that have been researched and formulated by female nutritional experts and clinicians to support the unique supplemental needs at every stage of a woman's life, especially as they age."

Designs for Health began in 1989 as a small educational services company with deep roots in natural medicine – and big ambitions to revolutionize the industry. More than 30 years later, the company is pioneering new approaches to nutritional science, breaking barriers in quality standards, and ultimately transforming the healthcare ecosystem. Through a robust product pipeline and a diverse portfolio of more than 300 nutritional products, Designs for Health is leading the charge in the natural and integrative medicine movement to design a well world for all.

ProbioMed™ Women & FemGuard-HF™ are gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and non-GMO. They are available to purchase on https://www.designsforhealth.com.

To learn more about Designs for Health and its comprehensive portfolio of products, including those catering to women's health, visit https://landingpage.designsforhealth.com/womens-health.

About Designs for Health, Inc.

Family-owned Designs for Health, Inc. offers high-quality dietary supplements and functional foods to healthcare professionals and their patients. Guided by its founding philosophy of "Science-First™," the company holds an unwavering commitment to creating research-driven formulations with meaningful quantities of functional ingredients that maximize the potential for successful health outcomes. For over 30 years, Designs for Health has been many healthcare professionals' trusted source for not only product innovation but also leadership in clinical education and practice development solutions. https://www.designsforhealth.com/our-story

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

