Great Lakes Solex, PR LLC., a Wholly Minority-Owned Solar Energy Company, Seeks Investment in Puerto Rico as U.S. Department of Energy Announces New Funding Initiative to Bring Solar Panels to Disadvantaged Residents

CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the strategy to modernize Puerto Rico's power grid, U.S. Energy Sec. Jennifer Granholm recently announced new funding initiatives aimed at bringing solar panels to disadvantaged residents of Puerto Rico.

The announcement came during the Hispanics in Energy Reception in San Juan, Puerto Rico on July 31, which marked a significant step forward in addressing energy disparities and advancing clean energy accessibility for Puerto Rico residents.

Executives from Great Lakes Solex PR, LLC., an Illinois, minority-owned, solar energy company were particularly keen on the announcement as the company has made a commitment to providing solar solutions to underserved communities, particularly in Puerto Rico and the U.S. mainland.

"We are honored to have been part of the Hispanics in Energy Reception and to witness Secretary Granholm's announcement of new funding initiatives," stated Sam Sanchez, President and Co-Founder of Great Lakes Solex. "Our participation underscores our commitment to driving positive change through sustainable renewable energy solutions. We are excited about the prospect of contributing to Puerto Rico's renewable energy landscape."

Great Lakes Solex plans to open a solar panel facility in Aguadilla, PR that will produce 6 Gigawatts of solar panels annually, create more than 800 new jobs, and partner with post-secondary education institutions to create workforce development pipeline training programs.

In addition, Great Lakes Solex's leadership met with Mayor Julio Roldán Concepcíon of Aguadilla to discuss the establishment of a state-of-the-art solar manufacturing facility in the municipality. The plant will bolster local direct and indirect employment opportunities and also contribute significantly to the growth of renewable energy generation in the region.

Joining Great Lakes Solex in Puerto Rico was Jaime di Paulo, President and CEO of the Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (IHCC).

"The IHCC supports member companies such as Great Lakes that look to expand business growth and development in Puerto Rico," stated di Paulo. "IHCC will actively seek to identify other Illinois-based companies that may be ripe for business opportunities on the island and look forward to hosting Mayor Roldán Concepcíon in Chicago in the coming weeks."

Great Lakes Solex has also strategically partnered with Invest Puerto Rico (IPR), the island's business attraction organization. IPR helps companies interested in getting established on the island by assisting them in navigating incentives, connecting them to resources for real estate selection and access to talent, and providing introductions to key stakeholders like sector experts and industry associations.

With the support of Hispanics in Energy, the Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and Invest Puerto Rico, Great Lakes Solex will continue to innovate and collaborate toward a cleaner and more inclusive energy future. The company remains steadfast in its dedication to creating lasting impacts in communities and driving progress in the realm of solar energy.

About Great Lakes Solex PR, LLC.

Great Lakes Solex is a leading sustainable energy solutions provider specializing in solar technology and innovation. With a mission to promote accessibility to clean energy and contribute to a more sustainable future, Great Lakes Solex is committed to driving positive change in communities and advancing renewable energy infrastructure.

About Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

IHCC's mission is to cultivate knowledge, connections, and collaboration to effect transformational social change and achieve sustainable economic impact through entrepreneurship. IHCC is a community of business owners, entrepreneurs, and professionals with a membership base of over 100,000. We are committed to helping entrepreneurs grow by equipping them with the tools and resources they need to be competitive in today's economy.

About Invest Puerto Rico

Invest Puerto Rico is the economic development organization created by law with the purpose of promoting Puerto Rico abroad as a competitive jurisdiction for investment, focused on attracting new businesses and capital to foster economic growth on the Island. Our vision is to be an entity focused on results that accelerates Puerto Rico's transformation and generates more and better jobs on the island.

