Quadriga Partners advised both Carolina Cataract & Laser Center and Eyecare Physicians & Surgeons on their partnerships with EyeSouth Partners

DENVER, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadriga Partners, LLC ("Quadriga"), an investment bank and transaction advisory group that works exclusively with companies in the healthcare industry, advised Carolina Cataract & Laser Center ("CCLC") and Eyecare Physicians & Surgeons ("EPS") on their respective partnerships with EyeSouth Partners ("EyeSouth").

"Quadriga was a true steward of our goals and motivations for pursuing a transaction."

CCLC, led by Dr. David Vroman and Dr. Millin Budev, and EPS, led by Dr. Alexander Kent and Dr. Joseph Lally, are leaders in the field of ophthalmology, offering unparalleled ophthalmic expertise to South Carolina's Low Country communities. With a legacy spanning more than six decades, these distinguished practices consistently deliver exceptional healthcare services across various locations within the Charleston market. The partnerships forged with CCLC and EPS represent EyeSouth's first and second affiliations in South Carolina, further expanding its presence through twelve states.

"The process unfolded seamlessly, characterized by meticulous organization and attention to detail, yielding an outlier result that exceeded our expectations," reflected Dr. Vroman. "We could not have achieved this outcome without Quadriga's engagement with us as invaluable partners."

"The team at Quadriga Partners, under the leadership of Jason Ficken, delivered exceptional strategic guidance through every step of the process," added Dr. Budev. "Quadriga was a true steward of our goals and motivations for pursuing a transaction."

Dr. Kent observed, "Quadriga is a collection of consummate professionals, deftly balancing the complex details as well as the human sides of our transaction. Every step of the process was thoughtfully orchestrated and explained in a manner that allowed us as physicians to truly garner command of the 'why' underlying each facet of the deal."

"We were not only impressed by Quadriga's deep advisory experience in the healthcare space, but also the tremendous personal care that Jason and his team took to shepherd us through the complex transaction process," Dr. Lally affirmed.

Jason Ficken, Managing Partner at Quadriga, explained, "Our collaboration with CCLC and EPS has been incredibly rewarding, characterized by the deep trust that was forged between each of us in this unique deal crucible. At Quadriga, we pride ourselves on establishing a true partnership with our clients, but this can only be achieved through ceaseless communication and a shared vision. Both CCLC and EPS allowed us to help construct the ideal solution and then empowered Quadriga to bring this outcome to fruition. We eagerly anticipate the positive impact this strategic partnership with EyeSouth will have on the communities faithfully served by CCLC and EPS."

For additional insight into these transactions or Quadriga's deep physician practice management domain expertise, please contact Jason Ficken at jficken@quadrigapartners.com | (720) 810-2170 or Bishara Zinaty at bzinaty@quadrigapartners.com | (303) 446-7222.

