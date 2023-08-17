Report Reveals Guided Pathways and Resources Boost Teacher Licensure Success for Aspiring Educators, Particularly Those from Diverse Backgrounds

Study.com's survey highlights challenges and solutions to attaining teacher licensure



MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Study.com today released its debut Keys to the Classroom report which finds aspiring educators, especially those from more diverse backgrounds, are more likely to attain teacher licensure when provided guided pathways and access to resources and support for their certification exams. Study.com surveyed over 4,000 teacher candidates in Grow Your Own recruiting and training programs across the nation. The report highlights key findings to understand their experience with taking the Praxis teacher certification exam, which is required to achieve licensure.

According to the National Council on Teacher Quality, less than half (46 percent) of aspiring teachers pass the Praxis teacher certification exam on their first attempt. These aspiring teachers face significant struggles, including time and financial constraints, as many of these test takers are preparing for their exams while working full- or part-time. These barriers are even more significant for teacher candidates of racially and economically diverse backgrounds. One of the most significant challenges is lack of access to the resources or tools that can help aspiring teachers prepare for their exams.

"There's no longer one, single path into teaching. There are multiple tributaries that lead into the river of teaching. As we're looking more to these individuals who are coming from these nontraditional pathways, we need to completely overhaul how we support these educators," said Dana Bryson, SVP of social impact at Study.com. "Central to this transformation is ensuring that prospective teachers, especially those from under-represented communities, are equipped with the necessary resources and support to attain their teaching credentials. This inclusivity is vital in our mission to cultivate a diverse teacher workforce, which ultimately leads to better student outcomes."

The Keys to the Classroom report finds when aspiring teachers have access to test preparation resources and tools, they achieve higher pass rates, providing a solution to current teacher shortages and the lack of a diverse teacher workforce. Over half of the survey participants identify as teachers of color and 43 percent identify as Black, compared to 7 percent of the current national teaching corps. 71 percent are employed by a school district and 82 percent are seeking full teaching licensure or on a temporary license. Nearly half of survey participants are first-generation college students.

The survey shows when teacher candidates have access to additional test prep resources:

72 percent of aspiring teachers passed the Praxis exam on their first attempt compared to the national average 46 percent of aspiring teachers.

51 percent of Black aspiring teachers passed the Praxis exam on their first attempt versus the national average of 38 percent.

71 percent of Latino aspiring teachers passed the Praxis exam on their first attempt compared to national average of 57 percent.

"Although students of color make up the majority of public school students, only one in five educators today are people of color. Evidence shows that teachers of color positively impact short-, medium-, and long-term academic outcomes. Changing the demographic makeup of our teaching pools is the first step to bolstering young people's academic journeys," said Jamila Newman, Vice President of Services, Learning & Design at TNTP, a national education nonprofit partnering with Study.com to support educator pathways and diversify the teacher pipeline. "The next step is for community and government leaders to make sure teachers of color have the resources and policies they need to stay in the classroom. With these supports, educators of color will be more likely to continue their teaching career, cutting down on shortages and turnover, and building a better education experience for students."

To combat the teacher shortage nationwide, Study.com launched Keys to the Classroom, donating $5M to bolster and diversify the educator pipeline. Through the initiative, Study.com partners with school districts, colleges and universities, and education nonprofits to access Study.com's world-class test preparation adaptive curriculum –– so aspiring teachers can prepare and get certified on their first attempt. The Keys to the Classroom initiative was specifically highlighted by Fast Company for its innovative approach.

"This data underscores the importance of equitable access to resources and support, as it not only contributes to individual success but also plays a vital role in diversifying the teaching profession and creating a more representative and inclusive educational environment," said Alexandra Manuel, advisor for the GYO National Network at New America. "Empowering aspiring teachers of color with the necessary tools and support to pass their certification exams is pivotal in creating a more diverse and representative teacher workforce."

The survey data was collected via two online surveys between May 2022 to June 2023, with over 4,000 pre-licensure exam respondents and over 250 post-licensure exam respondents from Keys to the Classroom partner programs such as CamdenU, the Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention and Advancement, Clark County School District, Mississippi First, Prince George's County Public Schools, the Public Education Foundation of Clark County, West Virginia Department of Education, TEACH, TNTP and Vermont NEA.

See the full survey data at this link and learn more about teachers' journeys into the profession here.

