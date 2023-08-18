Cindy Chance Named New Appraisal Institute CEO

CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Appraisal Institute, the nation's largest professional association of real estate appraisers, announces that Cindy Chance has been named Chief Executive Officer. Chance joins the Appraisal Institute after successfully creating and growing the Urban Land Institute's online education efforts, expanding its Product Councils' depth and breadth and serving as a key member of its leadership team through the pandemic and turbulence in the commercial real estate industry.

"Cindy's entrepreneurial track record at ULI, and her background in managing and innovating educational programming, make her the ideal individual to lead our team through the next phase of our development," said Appraisal Institute President Craig Steinley, MAI, SRA, AI-GRS, AI-RRS. "While Cindy's successful career in higher education, professional development and advancing commercial real estate clearly made her a great fit for this role, those of us involved in the selection process were delighted by her passion for the ways our profession and real estate can create opportunities for individuals and communities alike."

"The heritage, integrity and professionalism of the Appraisal Institute spoke to me throughout the process of meeting with its leadership and highly engaged members," Chance said. "While I will start by listening and learning from members and staff alike, my mission is clear: to ensure that the best of the Appraisal Institute is reinforced and expanded, to lead us to seize new opportunities for the profession and for professional appraisal to be better understood and appreciated by the real estate industry and the communities our professionals serve."

Chance most recently served as executive vice president and member of the Leadership Team of the Urban Land Institute, the world's leading professional association for commercial real estate. Her accomplishments there include:

Growing Product Councils, ULI's flagship experience for member leaders to share best practices and lessons learned,

Building a robust online educational start up to attract, prepare and develop the next generation of real estate professionals and

Leading staff teams while developing programs and partnerships, including with universities, to expand access and opportunity within the industry.

Prior to joining ULI, Chance advanced through key positions in higher education ranging from classroom teaching to strategic innovation, and leadership roles in continuing studies focused on professional students. She has expertise in ethics having earned a Ph.D. in philosophy from Georgetown University.

