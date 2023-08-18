Geotab® Wins Four Stevie® Awards in 2023 International Business Awards®

Continued growth, sustainability leadership and innovation recognized with Gold for Company of the Year - Transportation - Large and three Bronze awards.

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Geotab Inc. ("Geotab"), a global leader in connected transportation solutions, was named the winner of four Stevie® Awards in The 20th Annual International Business Awards®, including the top award in the Company of the Year - Transportation - Large category and Bronze in two new sustainability categories introduced this year:

Gold Stevie® Award for Company of the Year - Transportation - Large

Bronze Stevie® Award for Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year - Up to 2,500 Employees

Bronze Stevie® Award for Sustainability Leadership Award - in Canada and the U.S.A.

Bronze Stevie® Award for Sustainability Product of the Year - in Canada and the U.S.A.

Geotab provides telematics solutions to over 47,000 customers in 150 countries, helping businesses make informed decisions based on data insights. A long-time partner to the transportation industry, companies around the world, including many Fortune 500 companies and government customers, rely on Geotab's expertise in data intelligence to help solve their challenges and optimize performance, safety and sustainability. Recent company milestones, including being named the number one commercial telematics vendor worldwide for the third time by ABI Research, surpassing 3.7 million subscriptions worldwide and being awarded a sole-source contract by the United States Department of the Air Force , highlight Geotab's growth and commitment to innovation.

As more companies set climate targets and begin reporting on their emissions and fleet sustainability, having access to quality data intelligence is essential. Geotab's sustainable fleet solutions help companies manage their fuel use and emissions, streamline EV adoption and measure their progress towards their sustainability goals. Geotab's Green Fleet Dashboard , Bronze Stevie® Award winner in the Sustainability Product of the Year category, is a vital tool powered by data that provides a comprehensive tracking system for fuel, emissions and EV usage. In addition to helping customers accelerate their decarbonization, Geotab is also working to minimize the environmental footprint of its own operations and supply chain, releasing its 2022 Sustainability and Impact Report . Stevie® Award Judges highlighted the company's "'360 degree' approach towards sustainability."

"Geotab is proud to be recognized with the Gold Stevie® Award for Company of the Year - Transportation - Large for our exceptional growth and our work in supporting customers with unlocking optimal fleet performance with data insights and AI. As the transportation industry evolves, we will continue to develop innovative, data-driven solutions to enable business transformation, sustainability and safety," said Derek Luke, Chief Operating Officer.

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2023 IBAs received entries from organizations in 61 nations and territories. More than 3,700 nominations were submitted this year.

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 230 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process in June and July.

"Nominations to the IBAs get better every year, and this year's class of Stevie winners is the most impressive yet," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "The winners have demonstrated that their organizations have set and achieved lofty goals. We congratulate them on their recognized achievements, and look forward to celebrating them on stage in Rome on 13 October."

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA .

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected transportation solutions. We provide telematics — vehicle and asset tracking — solutions to over 47,000 customers in 150 countries. For more than 20 years, we have invested in ground-breaking data research and innovation to enable partners and customers, including Fortune 500 and public sector organizations, to transform their fleets and operations. We connect to over 3.7 million vehicles and process more than 55 billion data points a day so that customers can make better decisions, increase productivity, have safer fleets, and achieve their sustainability goals. Geotab's open platform and Marketplace, offers hundreds of third-party solution options. Backed by a team of industry leading data scientists and AI experts, Geotab is unlocking the power of data to understand real-time and predictive analytics — solving for today's challenges and tomorrow's world. To learn more, visit www.geotab.com , follow @GEOTAB on Twitter and LinkedIn or visit the Geotab Blog.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com .

