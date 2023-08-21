Flotek to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat

HOUSTON, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flotek Industries, Inc. ("Flotek" or the "Company") (NYSE: FTK) today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat with Water Tower Research on August 23, 2023, at 2:00 PM Eastern Time. Ryan Ezell, Chief Executive Officer, and Bond Clement, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the growing market for Flotek's green chemistry solutions and the prospects for the company's Data Analytics segment, driven by adoption of the JP3 Verax Analyzers; how the Company's green chemistry technologies can drive improved performance for well owners; the Company's revenue growth opportunities with transactional chemistry customers and Flotek's significantly strengthened profitability, balance sheet and liquidity position. Registration for the event is available at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_r664nBJfQvqxlBTWgIGvTQ.

Flotek Industries, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Flotek Industries, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

About Flotek Industries, Inc.

Flotek Industries, Inc. is an advanced technology-driven, green chemical and data analytics company providing unique and innovative completion solutions that have a proven, positive impact on sustainability and reducing the overall environmental impact of energy on air, land, water and people. Flotek has an intellectual property portfolio of over 170 patents and a global presence in more than 15 countries throughout North America, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa. Flotek has established collaborative partnerships focused on sustainable and optimized chemistry and data solutions which improve well performance and allow its customers to generate higher returns on invested capital.

Flotek is based in Houston, Texas and its common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "FTK". For additional information, please visit www.flotekind.com.

