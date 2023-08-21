Papa Names Jane Yu as Head of Trust and Safety, Remains Laser-Focused on Safely and Responsibly Growing its Platform

As Papa is on track to complete 1 million visits this year, Yu will oversee the continued implementation of the company's Trust and Safety Roadmap

MIAMI, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Papa, a curated platform of companionship and support for older adults and families, announced today it has hired Jane Yu as its Head of Trust and Safety, to lead efforts to ensure continued security and safety among members and Papa Pals. Yu will report directly to Dani Bchara, Papa's COO and CFO, and partner cross-functionally with other Papa leaders and the Safety Advisory Board, which will be announced in the coming months.

Specifically, Yu will manage implementation of Papa's recently announced Trust and Safety Roadmap strategy, which includes a plan for more mandatory training for Papa Pals, enhanced screenings and identity verification checks, and more secure communication channels, among a number of other holistic measures, to ensure Papa delivers on its Trust and Safety goals. This updated strategy was developed in collaboration with world-class trust and safety expert Robert Chesnut.

Prior to joining Papa, Yu served as Vice President of Global Underage Use Prevention at Juul Labs, where she spearheaded the development of corporate policies and programs for youth safety and oversaw global compliance monitoring and enforcement. There, she led key cross-functional initiatives to reduce illegal Juul sales to minors, including the implementation of electronic age-verification systems across thousands of convenience stores around the country. Yu was appointed to this role in 2019 amid an alarming rise in youth JUUL usage, with nearly 60% of high school students who vaped identifying JUUL as their usual brand. Through Yu's dedicated efforts to combat this trend, that statistic has decreased significantly—by more than 90%.

Yu also brings over a decade of experience in policy, business operations, and program management at Google and Samsung Electronics. Yu is a graduate of Harvard Business School, and throughout her career, has led complex change management initiatives across matrixed organizations, enhanced corporate policies and processes, and helped high-growth global companies scale their systems and operations.

"As we make rapid progress implementing our Trust and Safety Roadmap, I'm honored and excited to have Jane join our team to propel these efforts even further. Her expertise in developing world-class safety programs and best practices will be invaluable for us," said Andrew Parker, Papa founder and CEO. "We're on track for more than 1 million visits in 2023, a 57% increase year over year, and remain steadfast in our commitment to best ensure our members and Papa Pals are safe, empowered, and heard at all times."

Yu has a personal passion for Papa's mission of providing sustainable care and support for older adults and their families. Her mother was a professional caregiver, and her own family experienced a need for social care when her father fell while changing a lightbulb—a routine task that resulted in a permanent disability. These personal experiences underscored the importance of a social support system to help older adults stay safe and healthy in their homes.

"I've been following Papa for a long time, and I'm excited to get right to work with a group that's solving an issue that touches so many people, my family included," said Yu. "I care deeply about the safety of both members and Pals and I'm excited to be part of such a thoughtful and passionate team that puts safety first and understands the critical need for human connection and social support—particularly for those struggling with loneliness and unmet social needs."

