Spin Master Receives Six Highly Coveted Toy of the Year® (TOTY®) Nominations

TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY); (www.spinmaster.com), a leading global children's entertainment company, has received six highly coveted Toy of the Year® (TOTY®) nominations. Recognized amongst the best new toys in the market are Bitzee™ Interactive Digital Pet (Collectible of the Year), Cool Maker® Pop StyleTM Bracelet Maker (Creative Toy of the Year), Dumb Ways to Die™ Party Game (Grown Up Toy of the Year), PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie™ Aircraft Carrier HQ™ Playset (Playset of the Year), GUND® Sustainably Soft Plush (Plush Toy of the Year) and Monster Jam® Monster Mudders™ Vehicle (Vehicle Toy of the Year).

"We are relentlessly driven to invent and develop novel ideas that inspire magical play experiences for kids and families around the world," said Max Rangel, Spin Master's Global President and CEO. "The ultimate reward is watching children interact with our toys, unlock their imagination and creativity and play out their own stories. To be recognized by The Toy Foundation for our innovation is the icing on the cake and we are incredibly honored."

Spin Master's 2023 portfolio pushes the boundaries of creativity with a digital pet you can touch; mighty toys that inspire preschoolers through play; a viral sensation turned hilarious party game and luxe plush sustainably made from water bottles to name a few.

Winners will be announced at The Toy Foundation's TOTY Awards gala, known as the "Oscars" of the toy industry, on Friday, September 29, 2023. The event will also recognize Spin Master's founders, Ronnen Haray, Anton Rabie and Ben Varadi and their incredible impact on the toy industry, as they are officially inducted into the esteemed Toy Industry Hall of Fame.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences through its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With distribution in over 100 countries, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Hatchimals®, Rubik's Cube® and GUND®, and is the global toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool franchise PAW Patrol and numerous other original shows, short-form series and feature films. The Company has an established presence in digital games, anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, offering open-ended and creative game and educational play in digital environments. Through Spin Master Ventures, the Company makes minority investments globally in emerging companies and start-ups. With 26 offices in close to 20 countries, Spin Master employs more than 2,000 team members globally. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow-on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

