Emma - The Sleep Company Opens a Power Nap Station to Help Drivers Regain Energy

The Emma Power Nap Station is a pilot rest solution designed to reduce fatigue at the wheel

The free-to-use facility is located in Portugal , on the A2 highway that connects Lisbon and the Algarve

LISBON, Portugal, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emma — The Sleep Company, with the support of Brisa - Highways of Portugal, has opened its first Power Nap Station in Alcácer do Sal on Portugal's A2 highway. This initiative is designed to prevent road accidents caused by drowsiness, at a time when many drivers are making long journeys to and from their summer vacations.

Emma's first Power Nap Station in Portugal (PRNewswire)

According to the National Road Safety Authority in Portugal (ANSR), drowsiness causes around 20% of road accidents in Portugal, to the extent that the effects of fatigue on driving can be compared to the effects of alcohol: it is known that after 19 hours of sleep deprivation, the decrease in performance is equivalent to that observed in individuals with a BAC of 0.50g/l, for example.

The Portuguese Sleep Association (APS) warns that drowsy driving is the main cause of fatal accidents, especially on highways, pointing out that patients with sleep apnea — a condition that leads to daytime hypersomnia and reduced concentration and attention — have between two and 12 times more risk of suffering a road accident.

Aware of this reality, Emma — The Sleep Company proposed that Brisa – Highways of Portugal endorse this initiative by providing a space in the Alcácer do Sal rest area for the launch of this pilot project in Portugal: the Emma Power Nap Station, which consists of a rest area with an 26x13 foot structure and is equipped with every amenity needed to have a restful nap.

Travelers can choose to rest on a bed to take a nap or simply relax. The space has been designed to create the perfect resting environment: blinds allow the light inside to be dimmed, the space is air-conditioned, scented with an air freshener and a playlist with calming music is available to help users relax. Sanitization, including changing the bed linen, is ensured after each use.

"We often hear about the effects of speeding or drunk driving, while sleepiness takes a back seat", said Adelaide Portela, Country Manager of Emma Portugal. "This must stop, not least because 40% of Portuguese say they have trouble staying awake while driving or doing other daily activities. At Emma, we specialize in improving sleep quality, so it made perfect sense to translate this expertise into action with a social impact that contributes to a good cause, such as reducing road accidents."

Manuel Melo Ramos, Executive Director of Brisa – Highways of Portugal, added: "Road safety is a priority for Brisa, which aims to reduce the number of deaths and serious injuries in road accidents by 50% by 2030, compared to 2019. As our main ambition is to record zero deaths in accidents on our network, it makes perfect sense for us to support initiatives that can help increase driver safety." According to Ramos: "The Alcácer do Sal resting area is one of the most used by those traveling between the north and south of the country at this time of year. That's why we provided our space for this Emma initiative, which we believe will provide us with very important information related to preventing fatigue on long-distance road journeys."

The Portuguese Sleep Association found out that many drivers try to eliminate the symptoms of fatigue by opening the windows, turning up the radio, or switching on the air conditioning in cold weather, but none of these measures are effective in dealing with drowsiness. The APS warns that the best strategy is to sleep for around 15 to 20 minutes in a safe place or drink a beverage with at least 200 mg of caffeine. If drivers choose to take a nap and drink a coffee, then they can reduce their level of sleepiness by around 60 to 90 minutes, allowing them to get back on the road more safely.

The Emma Power Nap Station is a pilot project in Portugal that may be scaled to more locations worldwide in future. Use of the Emma Power Nap Station is free of charge and supported by on-site staff who are available to provide travelers with all the information they need.

About Emma — The Sleep Company:

Emma – The Sleep Company is a founder-managed company and the world's leading Direct-to-consumer sleep brand. Founded in 2013 by Dr. Dennis Schmoltzi and Manuel Mueller in Germany, the company is active in more than 30 countries and achieved a turnover of EUR 873 million (USD 948 million) in 2022, a growth rate of 35 percent from the previous year. Emma® products are sold via an omnichannel approach, including D2C/online, marketplaces, and more than 3,500 brick-and-mortar stores. Emma successfully collaborates with over 200 retailers. Emma's 1,000+ team members are working across the world, with offices in Frankfurt (Germany), Manila (Philippines), Lisbon (Portugal), Mexico City (Mexico), and Shanghai (China).

For more information about Emma - The Sleep Company, please visit news.emma-sleep.com

About Brisa – Highways of Portugal

Brisa – Highways of Portugal is the Brisa Group's main asset and is Portugal's largest concessionaire, responsible for the construction, operation and maintenance of more than 700 miles of highway. The origins of Brisa – Highways of Portugal date back to 1972 and today its highway network covers the "backbone" of the Portuguese road system with a total of 11 highways in operation linking the north to the south and the east to the west of the country with two major access routes to Spain. Brisa – Highways of Portugal continually seeks improvement, innovation and rigour in its activity, ensuring compliance with the concession contract, with a view to satisfying customers, shareholders and employees and ensuring the effectiveness of its management system.

Interior of Emma's first Power Nap Station (PRNewswire)

