First-Time Winloot Player Wins $300,000 Cash Prize!

ROSLYN, N.Y., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading online sweepstakes company, Winloot.com, is thrilled to announce that first-time player Tammy P. of Maryville, Tennessee, has won an incredible $300,000 cash prize in their latest drawing. This remarkable cash prize award demonstrates the life-changing opportunities that Winloot.com offers to its dedicated community of players through its free daily sweepstakes games and special contests.

Alerted to the News

Maryville, TN Woman Wins $300,000 from Winloot.com on First Try

Winloot CMO, Matt Gately, awoke to a 2 AM alert amazed to find out a Winloot player, who had just signed up only hours prior to the drawing, became a $300,000 cash prize winner. "Tammy's win is a spectacular example of what we tell our members all the time. Every single entry has the same chance of winning," said Mr. Gately. "It's true we have winners who play consistently and certainly win more than once but sometimes all it takes is one entry."

When Winloot contacted Tammy to reveal the lucky news, she couldn't believe what she was hearing, exclaiming, "Is this real?". In Tammy's case, a true instance of beginner's luck is the best kind and one that arrived just in time to celebrate her 60th birthday!

Delivering the Check

Mr. Gately phoned Tammy to inform her of his arrival in Maryville, Tennessee, to hand-deliver the prize check saying, "the money couldn't be going to a nicer person!" Although Tammy was skeptical at first, when Mr. Gately handed her the live check along with a bouquet of flowers with balloons, Tammy exclaimed, "I see it's real now. I can use it. My whole life just got a little better!"

Read the full story of Tammy's exciting win at https://tinyurl.com/2p8che7x

ABOUT WINLOOT

Long Island, NY based Winloot, LLC, launched its first sweepstakes site, Winloot.com, in 2013 and has announced prizes awards in excess of $5,000,000 to more than 200,000 lucky winners all across the United States, Canada, Australia and South Africa, through a variety of fun and engaging games that are always FREE to play. At Winloot, every day is a new chance to win and there are new guaranteed winners on a daily basis. Prize amounts vary and are set as high as $10,000,000.

Tammy P of Maryville, TN wins $300,000. (PRNewswire)

Winloot.com making winners since 2013. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Winloot, LLC