ChuanQi IP releases the first update of MIR2M: The Dragonkin revealing a wedding system.

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChuanQi IP, a subsidiary of Wemade (CEO Henry Chang) released the first update of its new blockchain-based MORPG, MIR2M: The Dragonkin today, the 22nd.

MIR2M : The Dragonkin revealed its "Marriage system". Players who reach Rebirth Level 5 can marry other players using a proposal ring. After they hold a wedding feast following the marriage, they will be rewarded with a wedding suit that increases attack and defense and a wedding ring that increases energy.

The update also introduces "equipment training system". Players who reach Rebirth Level 3 can use Sky Hammer to train equipment of level 7 or higher, which will lower the Rebirth Level requirements for equipping the item.

Moreover, new rings are added to the God's Ring contents. These rings provide energy recovery or unbeatable power depending on the type and are available to characters from level 80. The maximum level of Gem, which increase character ability levels, is also increased to 10 from 9, and the maximum level of Soul Orb is increased to 10 from 8.

Alongside this, a cross-server expedition event will take place. Players of Rebirth Level 6 or higher can enter the event server for an hour from 9:00 PM every Tuesday. They can earn points by killing boss monsters or hostile players in the server. Special titles and growth items will be awarded based on the ranking of accumulated points.

MIR2M: The Dragonkin is a blockchain game developed by XFun Games Limited using the renowned IP of WeMade, the Legend of Mir 2. It has been servicing since July in 170 countries. It features a variety of contents, including three captivating professions, which are warrior, wizard and Taoist, and the Siege of Sabuk, which is a massive battle to determine the strongest in the server, and "guild protection" and "guild transportation", where players can form guilds to fend off regions or transport prisoners.

