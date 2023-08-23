Garnacha/Grenache shows its European notoriety at the TEXSOM and SommCon (USA) fairs

The TEXSOM and SommCon fairs that will be held in August and September of this year respectively in the US, will serve as meeting points to bring together all the experts in the wine sector. At the events, professionals will be able to learn first-hand about the many benefits of the Garnacha/Grenache variety with European origin.

MIAMI, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garnacha/Grenache is an international symbol of quality with European origins that is setting trends in the US. These unique wines will be the focus of the two long-awaited professional meetings for the US wine sector, which will be present at TEXSOM (from August 27 to 29, 2023 at the Irving Convention Center in Las Colinas, Dallas) and at SommCon (September 10 to 12 at Town and Country Resort, San Diego). The two benchmark events in the beverage sector are included in the "European Garnacha & Grenache Quality Wines" program in which this varietal takes center stage through innumerable promotional actions and exhibitions.

(PRNewswire)

The two events will be held in the USA this year are a great reference for the sector, a meeting point for beverage professionals and an ideal place to learn from great wine experts and their experience. The professionals who attend these meetings are sommeliers, from the hotel and catering sector, suppliers, and buyers amongst others.

On the one hand, the TEXSOM Conference, in its 18th edition, will host more than 600 beverage experts from the wine industry and sommeliers who will be able to learn about the different benefits of European Garnacha/Grenache wines.

For the third consecutive year, Garnacha/Grenache will participate at TEXSOM with three tasting tables at each session, through a selection of wines from this European variety that is very well received among professionals. On August 28, a sponsored lunch will be organized, in which those attending (estimated 40 people) will have the opportunity to taste various wines from the "European Garnacha/Grenache Quality Wines" program and learn about its diversity, delicious flavor and high capacity for pairing.

Carolina de Funes, manager of the "European Garnacha/Grenache Quality Wines" program will show visitors the wide variety of wines made from Grenache and growing areas (mainly in the south of France and northeast Spain). Visitors will also take a tour of the history of this precious grape originated in the northeast of Spain around 150 BC. and it expanded under the crown of Aragon to incorporate Roussillon, now in France.

At SommCon, Garnacha/Grenache will also be present at booth 417. Over two days, this event will host more than 500 wine trade professionals and influential experts from the beverage industry with $50,000+ in purchasing power.

After the success achieved in the last edition of

SommCon

with a "sold out" seminar, the European program has decided to repeat its participation at this event. At the Garnacha/Grenache booth, a wine tasting will be organized with a selection of some of the most representative wines of this variety from

France

and

Spain

.

In addition, a dinner seminar "

Introduction to Garnacha/Grenache

" will be offered, led by one of the leading

Garnacha/Grenache

experts

Eric Aracil

,

Associate Manager

of this European program, which will allow attendees to learn about the seventh most widely planted grape variety in the world and European quality schemes.

Both events will present wines that have the most prestigious quality seals in Europe, Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) and Protected Geographical Indication (PGI), which guarantees that they comply with European standards of sustainability, animal welfare, food safety, traceability, labelling, nutritional and health aspects, and respect for the environment. This will be a unique opportunity to learn from the best experts of this variety and taste the most authentic wines of Garnacha/Grenache origin.

About Association Garnacha Origen from Spain

The Association for the Promotion of Garnacha Wine (Garnacha Origin) brings together five Spanish Protected Designations of Origin (Somontano, Terra Alta, Cariñena, Calatayud and Campo de Borja) and their stakeholders, including individual producers, agricultural research institutes such as CITA (Aragon Center for Agrifood Research and Technology), and other public organizations such as AREX (Aragon Foreign Trade and Investment Agency). All the wines promoted by Garnacha Origen are single-varietal Garnacha (>85% of their content, according to European regulations) and have PDO certification. With some 5,500 viticulturists and 144 wineries, the five PDOs that primarily cultivate Garnacha cultivate 34,945 hectares.

About Wines of Roussillon from France

Shaped like an amphitheater and nestled in the south of France, between Spain, the Mediterranean Sea, the Pyrenees, and the Corbières mountains, Roussillon is known for its diversity of wines and terroirs. The unique geology and microclimates of the region allow each of the 24 authorized grape varieties to reach their maximum expression in these soils. The region encompasses a community of 2,033 winegrowing families, 24 cooperatives, and 375 private wineries. With its unique mosaic of microterroirs, Roussillon offers a diverse range of red, white, and rosé wines (14 PDOs and 2 PGIs), including dry still wines and Vins Doux Naturels (fortified sweet wines). www.winesofroussillon.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE European Garnacha/Grenache Quality Wines