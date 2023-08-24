Chicagoland New-Car Dealers Raise More Than $100,000 for the USO through Barbecue for the Troops Fundraisers

CHICAGO , Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicago Automobile Trade Association (CATA), the Chicago-area's new-car dealer association, once again partnered with the USO to host the 10th annual USO Barbecue for the Troops fundraisers. More than 80 local new-car dealerships rallied their communities to bring in $100,453 for local military and their families. The barbecue events, held on July 15, featured everything from patriotic ceremonies, classic car shows, live music, games for kids of all ages and, of course, barbecues.

Chicago Automobile Trade Association, on behalf of the Chicagoland new-car dealers, presents fundraising check to USO for $100,453. (PRNewswire)

This year's fundraiser brought the grand total of the decade-long program to more than $1.1 million .

"This year's fundraiser, raising more than $100,000, is the perfect example of what Chicagoland new-car dealers can do when communities come together and rally around this cause," said CATA Chairwoman Kelly Webb Roberts. "We celebrated the 10th anniversary of the USO Barbecue for the Troops program this year and look forward to continuing our support of the USO and our local military and their families for the next decade."

"We are so grateful for the support we receive from our partners at the Chicago Automobile Trade Association and the local new-car dealerships," said USO Illinois Executive Director, Christopher Schmidt. "This grassroots fundraiser has now raised more than $1.1 million in crucial funds that support our service members and their families. On behalf of the USO and all those who serve our nation, we thank all the participating dealers and their communities for their generous support not only this year, but over the last 10 years."

The program culminated at last week's event, the USO's annual Clark After Dark block party in downtown Chicago. CATA board members presented their check to the USO for a total of $100,453.12.

"I would be remiss if I didn't mention the incredible support we received from our media partners surrounding this fundraiser," said Webb Roberts. "Many thanks are due to all our partners in TV, radio and outdoor advertising media who helped us promote this worthwhile program. A special thanks to ABC 7 Chicago for producing the TV spot that aired throughout the market."

For more information on the CATA, visit www.cata.info. For more information on the local USO in Illinois, please visit Illinois.USO.org.

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904 and located in Oakbrook Terrace, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is comprised of more than 400 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information, please visit CATA.info.

About the USO

The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort, and support. The USO is a private, nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, support of our corporate partners, and the dedication of our volunteers and staff. To join us in this important mission, and to learn more about the USO, please visit USO.org.

Chicago Automobile Trade Association (CATA) (PRNewswire)

