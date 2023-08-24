High Level Marketing Partners with Addo Aesthetics to Elevate Spa Business Growth and Sponsors Maui Fundraiser Event

Leading Digital Marketing Agency Offers Free Website Design and Hosting Services to Support Maui Strong Foundation.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- High Level Marketing (HLM) , a leading force in the digital marketing industry serving over 2,000 small and medium-sized businesses, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Addo Aesthetics , a premier name in the aesthetics industry, aimed at boosting spa business growth. As a testament to its commitment to the community and the industry, HLM is proud to sponsor the upcoming Maui Fundraiser - Spa Business Boost event, scheduled for Monday, August 28th, 2023, from 10am to 4pm EST.

"Sponsoring the Maui Fundraiser isn't just about spa business growth—it's about creating a positive impact." Scott Bell

The event is set to be a day of transformative virtual online training, designed to equip spa owners and professionals with revenue-generating strategies to expand their client base. Expert speakers including HLM's digital marketing consultant Ryan Files, will share valuable insights. The event also features a wealth of ready-to-use resources along with over $100K worth of giveaways.

What sets this event apart is the altruistic commitment to the community of Maui. A staggering 100% of ALL revenue generated from the event will be directed towards the Maui Strong Foundation, directly benefiting the people of Maui.

HLM is taking this opportunity to contribute to the cause by extending a helping hand to spa businesses. As part of its dedication to fostering growth and success, HLM will donate a Free Website Design and Development Offer, coupled with 12 months of complimentary Hosting services to one fortunate spa business.

Scott Bell, the Founder and CEO of HLM, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership and sponsorship, stating, "At HLM, we believe in the power of collaboration and community engagement. Teaming up with Addo Aesthetics to sponsor the Maui Fundraiser is not just about business growth—it's about creating a positive impact. We're excited to help spa businesses thrive and contribute to the Maui recovery efforts through the Maui Strong Foundation."

Additionally, Daniela Woerner, Spa Coach and Retail Sales Strategist for Aestheticians at Addo Aesthetics, whose family has called Maui home for over 20 years, expressed her excitement about the event, "Being a part of this initiative holds immense significance for me, as it's not just about fostering spa business growth, but also about nurturing our beloved Maui community. Together, we can make a substantial difference."

For those eager to participate in the Maui Fundraiser - Spa Business Boost event, registration is now open. Secure your spot by visiting the Event Registration Page .

For more information about the event, sponsorship opportunities, or media inquiries, please contact: Christy Allman at christy@addoaesthetics.com.

About High Level Marketing

High Level Marketing is a full-service, tech-enabled digital marketing agency with in-house experts that gives businesses a competitive advantage through holistic multi-channel marketing, unmatched transparency, and its powerful Footprint technology platform.

About Addo Aesthetics

At Addo Aesthetics we transform overworked aestheticians into successful spa owners who go from chaotic to confident, building a life they love with the strategic systems needed for true freedom, flexibility, and financial growth. We offer a variety of courses, coaching programs, done-for-you resources, and live events all focused on building a profitable spa business that is scalable.

About Maui Strong Foundation

The Maui Strong Foundation is a non-profit organization committed to supporting the Maui community by providing resources, aid, and assistance where it is needed most.

FOR MEDIA INFORMATION:

Annie Wissner

High Level Marketing

Email: awissner@highlevelmarketing.com

