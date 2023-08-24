PrecisePK Celebrates 30 Years of Bayesian Precision Dosing Partnership With UC San Diego Health, Leading Other UC Hospitals To Follow

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PrecisePK announces the celebration of the 30th anniversary of its partnership with UC San Diego Health. This decades-long initiative has proven the success of using Bayesian precision dosing to improve patient outcomes. With other UC hospitals joining, PrecisePK is delivering state-of-the-art Bayesian therapeutic drug monitoring technology to a total of 9 prominent sites.

PrecisePK (PRNewswire)

PrecisePK and UCSD Health mark 30 years of partnership in vancomycin AUC precision dosing, leading others to follow.

PrecisePK was first developed in 1986 as T.D.M.S 2000™ by a group of pioneers in pharmacology and computer science. Driven by the foresight and ambition to improve clinical drug dosing practice with Bayesian-method individualized treatment, the academia-born program quickly moved on to its next significant phase. In 1987, PrecisePK began its beta-testing through the Applied Pharmacokinetics Service at UCSD Medical Center and Rady Children's Hospital.

Over the years, PrecisePK grew from an academic project to a now industry-leading and globally deployed clinical decision support software. It has developed various intuitive features that are tailored to the clinicians' user journey. Advanced analytics such as Therapeutic Target and AKI Status further allows hospitals to manage patient safety with data-driven individualized dosing.

In 2020, a new guideline regarding the dosing of vancomycin was established; of which the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, the Infectious Diseases Society of America, the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society, and the Society of Infectious Diseases Pharmacists stated that the trough-based vancomycin dosing is no longer recommended. The new preferred method for therapeutic monitoring of vancomycin for serious methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus infections is the area under the curve (AUC), specifically "daily AUC values (assuming a MIC BMD of 1 mg/L) should be maintained between 400 and 600 mg·h/L to maximize efficacy and minimize the likelihood of AKI, calculated through the Bayesian method." The guideline also acknowledges that "it has been cumbersome to estimate AUC in the clinical setting in the past," yet scholars have "demonstrated that Bayesian software programs (refer to Therapeutic Monitoring section) can be used to generate accurate and reliable estimates of the daily AUC values with trough-only PK sampling." During this time of change, PrecisePK was readily there to assist large and small hospitals transitioning to vancomycin AUC-based method with the most advanced and practical tools beyond the AUC calculator.

In addition to the success of clinical optimization of vancomycin use, some UC sites are further extending the use of model-informed precision dosing in aminoglycosides, oncology, and organ transplant, specifically with the use of drugs like busulfan and tacrolimus. With research-derived data on patient pharmacokinetics, the software expedites the clinical ability to predict what dosing regimen will work best for individual patients. This initiative holds the promise of enhancing safety in oncology treatments and improving the overall survival rates of cancer patients.

PrecisePK takes immense pride in celebrating three decades of achievements and looks forward to forthcoming partnerships that are stepping stones toward a future where medical treatments are truly personalized. By forging new partnerships and enhancing existing ones, the company remains dedicated to maximizing patient safety, optimizing drug efficiency, and ultimately improving care quality around the world.

About PrecisePK

PrecisePK is an industry-leading clinical decision support tool for therapeutic drug monitoring using Bayesian model-informed precision dosing. By leveraging real-time bedside assistance in drug dosing, therapeutic analytics, local populations model, AKI predictor , and other resources, the software is designed to streamline the work necessary to achieve individualized treatment and safeguard patient care, at the point of care. In addition to its robust vancomycin AUC calculator , PrecisePK offers a wide array of drug modules that aid in the workflow of infectious diseases as well as several other therapeutic areas including neurology, oncology, cardiology, and pulmonology. With an ever-increasing number of global partners, PrecisePK shows an unwavering commitment to excellence in healthcare.

Visit PrecisePK's website for a free trial.

About UC San Diego Health

For decades, UC San Diego Health and its schools of medicine and pharmacy have been advancing medicine through breakthrough discoveries — including pioneering firsts in surgery, imaging, cancer treatment, and cardiovascular care. UCSD's academic health system serves as a primary teaching site for UC San Diego Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences IPPE and APPE students, UC San Diego School of Medicine students, and other professional programs in the health sciences.

Media Contact

Christy Xie

christy@precisepk.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PrecisePK