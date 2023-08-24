Prefect Creates Open Source Committee to Oversee the Growth of Marvin, Welcomes Jason Liu as Core Team Member

WASHINGTON, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prefect Technologies, Inc ., the creators of the widely acclaimed open-source Prefect orchestration platform and Marvin , the AI-powered software framework, today announced the formation of a new open-source committee to oversee the continued growth and development of Marvin.

Prefect is a dataflow automation platform for data engineers to build, automatically run, and monitor complex pipelines at any scale. (PRNewsfoto/Prefect) (PRNewswire)

In line with this announcement, Prefect welcomes Jason Liu , former machine learning engineer at StitchFix and author of the popular openai-function-calling library, as a community member of the Marvin Core Team. Jason's track record of building AI products and expertise in AI and machine learning will be a significant asset to Marvin's direction and growth.

"I've been obsessed with the ergonomics of working with Large Language Models (LLMs). They're incredibly powerful, but the developer experience of working with them has been lacking," said Liu. "The more I've worked with the Marvin team at Prefect, the more I find myself recommending Marvin to startups looking to adopt LLMs. My work has focused on figuring out the ergonomics for some impactful, targeted use cases - but I see Marvin as an upgrade with more capabilities and a fertile ground for pushing the boundaries of what we can do. I really share their passion for the developer experience and am incredibly excited to join the project to work."

Marvin , a framework developed by Prefect, empowers engineers, developers, and analysts to leverage LLMs for developing and deploying software applications. The community response to Marvin has been overwhelmingly positive, with thousands of developers adopting it for AI-powered software development.

"Jason has been such a great thought partner in Marvin's growth and user adoption," said Adam Azzam, AI Product Lead at Prefect. "His expertise, creativity, and eye for developer experience are a boon to Marvin. One of his first priorities will be laying the foundation for AI-powered dynamic workflows, which dovetails beautifully with the cutting-edge work we've been doing at Prefect."

The creation of the new open-source committee and the addition of Jason Liu to the Marvin Core Team further solidifies Prefect's commitment to advancing the field of AI and democratizing access to powerful tools for developers and engineers.

To learn more about Marvin and the latest developments at Prefect, join the company's 25,000+ member Slack community and follow on X at @PrefectIO . For more information about Prefect's culture and how to join the team, visit our website .

About Prefect

Prefect is an orchestration platform that enables data engineers to build, automatically run, and monitor complex pipelines at scale. Prefect is used by organizations of all sizes across the globe, and thousands of community members support its open-source code base. For more information on Prefect, visit https://www.prefect.io .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Prefect